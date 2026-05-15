CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026 field: Scheffler, Koepka to headline at TPC Craig Ranch

Scottie Scheffler is in the field to defend his title at next week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.

Scheffler is undoubtedly the headliner, with other big names sitting out the tournament in Texas after a stretch of the schedule that saw three signature events and two major championships. Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick are all taking a rest break.

Ditto for the likes of Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Justin Rose.

OK, enough on who won’t be attending. Let’s look at who’s committed to playing Memorial Day weekend.