CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2026 field: Scheffler, Koepka to headline at TPC Craig Ranch
Published May 15, 2026 05:22 PM
Scheffler hits fairways, solves greens at Aronimink to share PGA lead
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after his first round Thursday at Aronimink. Scheffler said he felt there weren't a ton of opportunities for birdies but was able to hole a few long putts on his way to a 3-under 67.
Scottie Scheffler is in the field to defend his title at next week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch.
Scheffler is undoubtedly the headliner, with other big names sitting out the tournament in Texas after a stretch of the schedule that saw three signature events and two major championships. Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, and Matt Fitzpatrick are all taking a rest break.
Ditto for the likes of Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Justin Rose.
OK, enough on who won’t be attending. Let’s look at who’s committed to playing Memorial Day weekend.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to defend his title at next week’s THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 15, 2026
Field for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: pic.twitter.com/IGKEf8MbWP