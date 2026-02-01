Phil Mickelson out of first two LIV Golf events because of family health matter

Phil Mickelson will not participate in each of the first two LIV Golf events this year.

Mickelson announced his decision on Sunday morning, citing the need for he and his wife, Amy, to stay in the U.S. because of a family health matter.

“I will not be able to participate in the first two LIV events as Amy and I need to be present for a family health matter,” Mickelson wrote. “I can’t wait to compete again and look forward to rejoining my teammates as soon as possible.”

LIV’s season begins this Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and continues with the Feb. 12-15 event in Adelaide, Australia.

Ollie Schniederjans will sub in for Mickelson, joining a HyFlyers GC roster that includes recent signee Michael La Sasso, Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele.