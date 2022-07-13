×

Official World Golf Ranking says it is reviewing LIV Golf's application for inclusion

Getty Images

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – The much-anticipated showdown between LIV Golf and the established golf tours and associations reached a new crossroads this week.

“[Last Wednesday], Official World Golf Ranking received an application from LIV Golf for inclusion in its ranking system. Examination of the application will now commence,” a statement that was released late Tuesday from OWGR officials read.

The world ranking board – which consists of representatives from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, the USGA, R&A, PGA of America and Augusta National - is meeting Wednesday at St. Andrews.

GC Podcast: 150th Open at St. Andrews preview

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rex and Lav preview the 150th Open at St. Andrews live from Scotland. Tiger, Norman, predictions, sleepers and more.

Players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV series – a group that includes Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson – have been banned indefinitely from playing the PGA Tour and it seems unlikely the world ranking would embrace the rival league, which would leave the LIV players in a ranking no-man’s land.

Tiger Woods appeared to address the possibility on Tuesday at St. Andrews.

“Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility. We don't know that for sure yet. It's up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination. But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National,” Woods said. “That, to me, I just don't understand it.”

It remains to be seen if the LIV events, which are 54 holes with 48-man fields, meet the requirements for inclusion in the ranking. The LIV schedule is just eight events this year but is set to increase to 14 tournaments in 2023.

More articles like this
Golf Central

GC Podcast: 150th Open at St. Andrews preview

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Rex and Lav preview the 150th Open at St. Andrews live from Scotland. Tiger, Norman, predictions, sleepers and more.
Golf Central

Report: Bryson, Bridgestone 'amicably' part

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

Bryson DeChambeau is down another sponsor as the major champion and Bridgestone have parted ways.
News & Opinion

Woods has big voice in game, but less visibility

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Tiger Woods has a voice that can be as a big as his golf game. What he lacks is enough visibility.