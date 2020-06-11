We have ourselves college golf's version of an arms race in Oklahoma.

After Oklahoma State reloaded late last month with a pair of top transfers in Eugenio Chacarra and Leo Oyo, the Cowboys’ rivals to the south, the Oklahoma Sooners, added arguably the top transfer in the men’s portal, UNCG’s Jonathan Brightwell.

Brightwell officially announced his move Thursday evening on Instagram. He won twice last season as a senior, finishing the shortened campaign ranked 13th by Golfstat, and will be able to compete right away for the Sooners, who will now have five extra-year players on their roster this fall.

“It is true when they say how fast college will fly by,” Brightwell wrote. “These past four years have been nothing short of amazing. To my teammates, coaches, training staff and the many friends I met along the way at UNCG, thank you, it has been a blast. Really excited for my next step and journey at the University of Oklahoma.”

Also returning for their extra years at Oklahoma are first-team All-Americans Quade Cummins and Garett Reband, and role players Thomas Johnson and Riley Casey. Brightwell, a second-team All-American last season, figures to slot behind Cummins and Reband, along with a strong supporting cast that includes rising junior Patrick Welch and incoming blue-chip freshman Stephen Campbell Jr.

Oklahoma, which won the NCAA title in 2017, finished last season ranked third nationally. The Sooners have made match play in each of its past four tries.