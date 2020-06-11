Who's going where in 2020? A look at college golf's transfers

The transfer portal in college golf has been especially busy this summer, with several notable names changing schools and many players finding new homes for their extra years.
Here is a look at some of the transfers that GolfChannel.com has learned about (2019-20 Golfstat ranking listed in parentheses, if applicable):
Men
- Jonathan Brightwell, UNCG to Oklahoma (13)
- Leo Oyo, San Diego State to Oklahoma State (38)
- Hunter Ostrom, Notre Dame to Texas (81)
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Wake Forest to Oklahoma State (87)
- Ian Peng, VCU to USF (176)
- Van Holmgren, North Dakota State to Florida Gulf Coast (200)
- Davis Lamb, Notre Dame to FAU
- Eugene Hong, Florida to Liberty
- Varun Chopra, Illinois to Northwestern
- Sean Wilcox, Tennessee to North Texas
- Josh Gliege, Texas A&M to Boise State
- Matthew Sharpstene, West Virginia to Charlotte
- Owen Avrit, Long Beach State to Oregon
- Spencer Ball, Mercer to TCU
- Walker Kesterson, Southern Miss to Missouri
- Vincent Normann, Georgia Southwestern to Florida State (1, D-II)
- Max O’Hagan, FIT to UCF (3, D-II)
- Carlos Bustos, Lynn to Florida (8, D-II)
- Elis Svard, Cal State-Monterey Bay to Ohio State (9, D-II)
- Giovanni Manzoni, Lynn to Florida (24, D-II)
Women
- Pimnipa Panthong, Kent State to South Carolina (28)
- Emily Price, South Carolina to Kent State (95)
- Alexa Melton, Pepperdine to USC (153)
- Kayley Marschke, Auburn to Mercer
- Alice Duan, Wahington to Nebraska