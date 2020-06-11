Who's going where in 2020? A look at college golf's transfers

The transfer portal in college golf has been especially busy this summer, with several notable names changing schools and many players finding new homes for their extra years.

Here is a look at some of the transfers that GolfChannel.com has learned about (2019-20 Golfstat ranking listed in parentheses, if applicable):

Men

Jonathan Brightwell, UNCG to Oklahoma (13)

Leo Oyo, San Diego State to Oklahoma State (38)

Hunter Ostrom, Notre Dame to Texas (81)

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Wake Forest to Oklahoma State (87)

Ian Peng, VCU to USF (176)

Van Holmgren, North Dakota State to Florida Gulf Coast (200)

Davis Lamb, Notre Dame to FAU

Eugene Hong, Florida to Liberty

Varun Chopra, Illinois to Northwestern

Sean Wilcox, Tennessee to North Texas

Josh Gliege, Texas A&M to Boise State

Matthew Sharpstene, West Virginia to Charlotte

Owen Avrit, Long Beach State to Oregon

Spencer Ball, Mercer to TCU

Walker Kesterson, Southern Miss to Missouri

Vincent Normann, Georgia Southwestern to Florida State (1, D-II)

Max O’Hagan, FIT to UCF (3, D-II)

Carlos Bustos, Lynn to Florida (8, D-II)

Elis Svard, Cal State-Monterey Bay to Ohio State (9, D-II)

Giovanni Manzoni, Lynn to Florida (24, D-II)

Women