Oklahoma State, Texas' Cole Hammer win titles at thrilling Big 12 Championship

With three of the best teams in the country tied for the lead after 54 holes, Wednesday’s final round of the Big 12 Men’s Championship figured to be a thrilling one.

It didn’t disappoint.

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas – ranked Nos. 1, 4 and 5, respectively, in Golfstat – began the last day deadlocked at 16 over. With players teeing off in pairs, the top-ranked Sooners went out and grabbed an early lead, and throughout the day all three squads held the advantage. Finally, it was the Cowboys, the reigning conference champs from two years ago but with a new look, edging out Oklahoma by a shot and Texas by two at 9 over following a 7-under closing performance.

For Oklahoma State, the victory marked the 11th Big 12 title in the program’s storied history. Amazingly, seven of those wins have come at Prairie Dunes, the Hutchinson, Kansas, gem that hosted this year’s event. The Cowboys also have four wins this season after quickly replacing All-Americans Matt Wolff, Viktor Hovland and Zach Bauchou, who all turned pro two summers ago.

Freshman Bo Jin led the way for the Cowboys by tying for fifth while senior Austin Eckroat added a T-5 finish. Wake Forest transfer Eugenio Chacarra continued his strong debut season in Stillwater, notching his sixth top-10 finish. Aman Gupta also tied for 10th.

Oklahoma was paced by sixth-year senior Quade Cummins, who tied for second at 3 under, a shot shy of individual medalist Cole Hammer. The Texas junior became the 31st different individual conference champion in Longhorns history, joining an impressive list that includes Ben Crenshaw, Justin Leonard, Scottie Scheffler and Doug Ghim.

All four Texas counters birdied the 17th hole to give the Longhorns the lead, but a Pierceson Coody triple bogey knocked Texas to third. Coody still tied for sixth to continue his amazing spring, which includes five straight top-6 finishes. Mason Nome and Parker Coody tied for 10th; it was the latter’s first top-10 finish since the fall opener at Colonial.