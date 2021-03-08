Once again, Dustin Johnson the betting favorite entering The Players Championship

Just as he was at the first WGC event of the year, just as he was at the Genesis Invitational, just as he was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (before he withdrew), and just as he was the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Dustin Johnson is the betting favorite entering The Players Championship.

Note that Johnson did not win any of those events, but he did capture the Saudi International on the European Tour, in which he was also the pre-tournament favorite.

Johnson is listed by PointsBet Sportsbook at +1100 odds, giving him a slight edge over last week's winner, Bryson DeChambeau. The reigning champion, Rory McIlroy, who won in 2019, is at +1300. Last year's Players Championship was canceled after the first round because of COVID-19 concerns.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win this week on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass:

+1100: Dustin Johnson

+1200: Bryson DeChambeau

+1300: Rory McIlroy

+1500: Jon Rahm

+1800: Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson

+2000: Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

+2200: Viktor Hovland

+2500: Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau

+3000: Tyrrell Hatton, Scottie Scheffler

+3400: Tommy Fleetwood

+3500: Daniel Berger, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed

+4000: Paul Casey, Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im

+5000: Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann

+6000: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Louis Oosthuizen, Will Zalatoris

+6600: Lee Westwood, Corey Conners

+7000: Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Jason Kokrak, Max Homa

+8000: Billy Horschel, Harris English, Justin Rose

+10000: Sam Burns, Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari, Lanto Griffin, Si Woo Kim, Russell Henley

