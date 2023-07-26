One year out: Current men's standings for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games is one year away, with the men's golf competition running Aug. 1-4, 2024, at Le Golf National, site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The field will feature a total of 60 players based on an Olympic Golf Ranking, which utilizes the Official World Golf Ranking. There is a limit of four players per country, among those inside the top 15 in the standings. Outside of the top 15, countries are allotted a maximum of two players (with the host country, France, guaranteed one spot).

Here are the current standings, as of the week of July 24, 2023. The United States is the only country with four projected qualifiers, while a total of 33 countries are currently represented (click here for the women's standings).