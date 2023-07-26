×

One year out: Current men's standings for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games is one year away, with the men's golf competition running Aug. 1-4, 2024, at Le Golf National, site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The field will feature a total of 60 players based on an Olympic Golf Ranking, which utilizes the Official World Golf Ranking. There is a limit of four players per country, among those inside the top 15 in the standings. Outside of the top 15, countries are allotted a maximum of two players (with the host country, France, guaranteed one spot).

Here are the current standings, as of the week of July 24, 2023. The United States is the only country with four projected qualifiers, while a total of 33 countries are currently represented (click here for the women's standings).

Olympic Rank

OWGR

Player

Country

1

1

Scottie Scheffler

USA

2

2

Rory McIlroy

IRL

3

3

Jon Rahm

ESP

4

4

Patrick Cantlay

USA

5

5

Viktor Hovland

NOR

6

6

Xander Schauffele

USA

7

7

Max Homa

USA

8

8

Cameron Smith

AUS

9

9

Matt Fitzpatrick

GBR

10

13

Tyrrell Hatton

GBR

11

17

Tom Kim

KOR

12

21

Jason Day

AUS

13

25

Sepp Straka

AUT

14

27

Sungjae Im

KOR

15

29

Hideki Matsuyama

JPN

16

30

Corey Conners

CAN

17

31

Shane Lowry

IRL

18

36

Emiliano Grillo

ARG

19

40

Ryan Fox

NZL

20

43

Joaquin Niemann

CHI

21

44

Nick Taylor

CAN

22

48

Adrian Meronk

POL

23

61

Pablo Larrazabal

ESP

24

62

Mito Pereira

CHI

25

63

Alex Noren

SWE

26

65

Victor Perez

FRA

27

68

Abraham Ancer

MEX

28

73

Thomas Pieters

BEL

29

80

Thomas Detry

BEL

30

91

Thriston Lawrence

RSA

31

93

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

RSA

32

94

Rasmus Hojgaard

DEN

33

97

Alexander Björk

SWE

34

98

Thorbjørn Olesen

DEN

35

103

Yannik Paul

GER

36

105

Stephan Jaeger

GER

37

120

Romain Langasque

FRA

38

126

Kazuki Higa

JPN

39

132

Sadom Kaewkanjana

THA

40

137

Sebastián Muñoz

COL

41

138

Anirban Lahiri

IND

42

140

Daniel Hillier

NZL

43

144

C.T. Pan

TPE

44

146

Joost Luiten

NED

45

158

Carl Yuan

CHN

46

159

Alejandro Tosti

ARG

47

165

Shubhankar Sharma

IND

48

168

Francesco Molinari

ITA

49

171

Zecheng Dou

CHN

50

175

Kevin Yu

TPE

51

183

Scott Vincent

ZIM

52

196

Gavin Green

MAS

53

216

Sami Valimaki

FIN

54

220

Guido Migliozzi

ITA

55

255

Phachara Khongwatmai

THA

56

263

Jhonattan Vegas

VEN

57

271

Kalle Samooja

FIN

58

278

Kristian Johannessen

NOR

59

306

Fabrizio Zanotti

PAR

60

322

Nico Echavarria

COL

