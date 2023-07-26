One year out: Current women's standings for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games is one year away, with the women's golf competition running Aug. 7-10, 2024, at Le Golf National, site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.
The field will feature a total of 60 players based on an Olympic Golf Ranking, which utilizes the Rolex Ranking. There is a limit of four players per country, among those inside the top 15 in the standings. Outside of the top 15, countries are allotted a maximum of two players (with the host country, France, guaranteed one spot).
Here are the current standings, as of the week of July 24, 2023. The United States has the most projected qualifiers, with three, while a total of 33 countries are currently represented (click here for the men's standings).
|
Olympic Rank
|
OWGR
|
Player
|
Country
|
1
|
1
|
Jin Young Ko
|
KOR
|
2
|
2
|
Nelly Korda
|
USA
|
3
|
3
|
Lydia Ko
|
NZL
|
4
|
4
|
Lilia Vu
|
USA
|
5
|
5
|
Ruoning Yin
|
CHN
|
6
|
6
|
Allisen Corpuz
|
USA
|
7
|
7
|
Minjee Lee
|
AUS
|
8
|
8
|
Hyo-Joo Kim
|
KOR
|
9
|
9
|
Atthaya Thitikul
|
THA
|
10
|
10
|
Xiyu Lin
|
CHN
|
11
|
11
|
Leona Maguire
|
IRL
|
12
|
12
|
Brooke M. Henderson
|
CAN
|
13
|
13
|
Georgia Hall
|
GBR
|
14
|
14
|
Charley Hull
|
GBR
|
15
|
15
|
Celine Boutier
|
FRA
|
16
|
16
|
Ashleigh Buhai
|
RSA
|
17
|
17
|
Ayaka Furue
|
JPN
|
18
|
19
|
Nasa Hataoka
|
JPN
|
19
|
20
|
Hannah Green
|
AUS
|
20
|
21
|
Linn Grant
|
SWE
|
21
|
31
|
Carlota Ciganda
|
ESP
|
22
|
33
|
Anna Nordqvist
|
SWE
|
23
|
45
|
Aditi Ashok
|
IND
|
24
|
53
|
Gaby Lopez
|
MEX
|
25
|
58
|
Ariya Jutanugarn
|
THA
|
26
|
65
|
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|
DEN
|
27
|
67
|
Albane Valenzuela
|
SUI
|
28
|
81
|
Paula Reto
|
RSA
|
29
|
86
|
Ana Pelaez Trivino
|
ESP
|
30
|
87
|
Stephanie Meadow
|
SWE
|
31
|
92
|
Perrine Delacour
|
FRA
|
32
|
95
|
Chiara Noja
|
GER
|
33
|
99
|
Klara Davidson Spilkova
|
CZE
|
34
|
111
|
Maria Fassi
|
MEX
|
35
|
115
|
Emily Kristine Pedersen
|
DEN
|
36
|
116
|
Caroline Masson
|
GER
|
37
|
126
|
Anne Van Dam
|
NED
|
38
|
131
|
Matilda Castren
|
FIN
|
39
|
134
|
Morgane Metraux
|
SUI
|
40
|
138
|
Manon De Roey
|
BEL
|
41
|
145
|
Pia Babnik
|
SLO
|
42
|
162
|
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|
CAN
|
43
|
185
|
Wei-Ling Hsu
|
TPE
|
44
|
186
|
Chia Yen Wu
|
TPE
|
45
|
187
|
Daniela Darquea
|
ECU
|
46
|
209
|
Diksha Dagar
|
IND
|
47
|
214
|
Celine Borge
|
NOR
|
48
|
247
|
Kristyna Napoleaova
|
CZE
|
49
|
248
|
Momoka Kobori
|
NZL
|
50
|
253
|
Ines Laklalech
|
MAR
|
51
|
255
|
Virginia Elena Carta
|
ITA
|
52
|
281
|
Magdalena Simmermacher
|
ARG
|
53
|
282
|
Natasha Oon
|
MAS
|
54
|
297
|
Christine Wolf
|
AUT
|
55
|
298
|
Sarah Schober
|
AUT
|
56
|
321
|
Ursula Wikstrom
|
FIN
|
57
|
333
|
Kelly Tan
|
MAS
|
58
|
349
|
Dottie Ardina
|
PHI
|
59
|
356
|
Dewi Weber
|
NED
|
60
|
358
|
Alessandra Fanali
|
ITA