One year out: Current women's standings for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The Opening Ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games is one year away, with the women's golf competition running Aug. 7-10, 2024, at Le Golf National, site of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The field will feature a total of 60 players based on an Olympic Golf Ranking, which utilizes the Rolex Ranking. There is a limit of four players per country, among those inside the top 15 in the standings. Outside of the top 15, countries are allotted a maximum of two players (with the host country, France, guaranteed one spot).

Here are the current standings, as of the week of July 24, 2023. The United States has the most projected qualifiers, with three, while a total of 33 countries are currently represented (click here for the men's standings).

Olympic Rank

OWGR

Player

Country

1

1

Jin Young Ko

KOR

2

2

Nelly Korda

USA

3

3

Lydia Ko

NZL

4

4

Lilia Vu

USA

5

5

Ruoning Yin

CHN

6

6

Allisen Corpuz

USA

7

7

Minjee Lee

AUS

8

8

Hyo-Joo Kim

KOR

9

9

Atthaya Thitikul

THA

10

10

Xiyu Lin

CHN

11

11

Leona Maguire

IRL

12

12

Brooke M. Henderson

CAN

13

13

Georgia Hall

GBR

14

14

Charley Hull

GBR

15

15

Celine Boutier

FRA

16

16

Ashleigh Buhai

RSA

17

17

Ayaka Furue

JPN

18

19

Nasa Hataoka

JPN

19

20

Hannah Green

AUS

20

21

Linn Grant

SWE

21

31

Carlota Ciganda

ESP

22

33

Anna Nordqvist

SWE

23

45

Aditi Ashok

IND

24

53

Gaby Lopez

MEX

25

58

Ariya Jutanugarn

THA

26

65

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

DEN

27

67

Albane Valenzuela

SUI

28

81

Paula Reto

RSA

29

86

Ana Pelaez Trivino

ESP

30

87

Stephanie Meadow

SWE

31

92

Perrine Delacour

FRA

32

95

Chiara Noja

GER

33

99

Klara Davidson Spilkova

CZE

34

111

Maria Fassi

MEX

35

115

Emily Kristine Pedersen

DEN

36

116

Caroline Masson

GER

37

126

Anne Van Dam

NED

38

131

Matilda Castren

FIN

39

134

Morgane Metraux

SUI

40

138

Manon De Roey

BEL

41

145

Pia Babnik

SLO

42

162

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

CAN

43

185

Wei-Ling Hsu

TPE

44

186

Chia Yen Wu

TPE

45

187

Daniela Darquea

ECU

46

209

Diksha Dagar

IND

47

214

Celine Borge

NOR

48

247

Kristyna Napoleaova

CZE

49

248

Momoka Kobori

NZL

50

253

Ines Laklalech

MAR

51

255

Virginia Elena Carta

ITA

52

281

Magdalena Simmermacher

ARG

53

282

Natasha Oon

MAS

54

297

Christine Wolf

AUT

55

298

Sarah Schober

AUT

56

321

Ursula Wikstrom

FIN

57

333

Kelly Tan

MAS

58

349

Dottie Ardina

PHI

59

356

Dewi Weber

NED

60

358

Alessandra Fanali

ITA

