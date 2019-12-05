Captain America is out in front at the Hero World Challenge, but it's the tournament host who made the most noise on Friday. Here's how things look at Albany, where Patrick Reed leads and Tiger Woods lurks:

Leaderboard: Patrick Reed (-12), Gary Woodland (-9), Henrik Stenson (-8), Jon Rahm (-8), Tiger Woods (-6)

What it means: Reed started the day with a share of the lead, and at one point he moved four shots in front thanks to six birdies in his first 15 holes. It's still a three-shot cushion for the former Masters champ heading into the final 36 holes, but there's plenty of firepower behind him including the defending champ (Rahm) and Woods, who surged into contention with a 66.

Round of the day: Woods had a turbulent opening round, but his scoring only moved in one direction while sharing the low score of the day. After making the turn in 1 under, Woods was 5 under in a six-hole stretch from Nos. 11-16 including an eagle on the par-5 11th. A mixed bag led to an even-par 72 in the opener, but he's now up to 6 under overall and firmly in the mix.

Best of the rest: Last year Rahm cruised to victory at Albany, and he's apparently eager to retain the trophy based on the 6-under 66 he fired in the second round. Rahm made an eagle on No. 15 to go along with four birdies and, two weeks after sealing the Race to Dubai title in the European Tour's season finale, he doesn't appear to have lost a step.

Biggest disappointment: After sitting in third place through the opening round, Chez Reavie fell back into a tie for ninth after a 1-over 73. The last man in the field, Reavie stumbled to a triple bogey on No. 7 and was one of only two players to shoot over par on a relatively calm day.

Main storyline heading into Friday: The show is well and truly on in the Bahamas. Reed will not relinquish his advantage easily, while Woodland kept the heat on the leader with three closing birdies. But a pair of high-profile storylines are just behind them, with Rahm as the highest-ranked player in the field playing well and Woods, who is less than two months removed from his Zozo victory and had all the shots on full display Friday.

Shot of the day: Woods carved a 6-iron to inside 10 feet on the 589-yard 11th to set up an eagle, while Reed deserves mention here for a difficult approach on No. 18 that he hit off a hilly lie to 6 feet for his seventh birdie of the day.

Quote of the day: "I got after it today." - Woods