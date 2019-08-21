Pay the man: Koepka on verge of losing 'stupid' holeout bet with Thomas

ATLANTA – At this year’s Masters, Justin Thomas unveiled a new 60-degree wedge with “Brook Koepka’s money” engraved into the back.

After holing out on the 16th hole for eagle on Saturday during last week’s BMW Championship, the first thing Thomas said to his caddie was, “I got some of that Brooks Koepka money.”

Thomas explained on Wednesday at the Tour Championship, where he will begin the week as the points leader and at 10 under par, that he and Koepka have a season-long race based on who has more holeouts.

“I got three holeouts and he's got zero, so I am [leading] right now,” Thomas said.

Koepka said the two came up with the bet, which only counts shots over 50 yards, while playing together in South Korea last fall.

“I can't even remember the last time I holed out,” Koepka said. “I don't really hole out much, so that was a stupid bet on my part. Heck, I'll pay him on Sunday.”

