Why Thomas just won $1,000 from Koepka for BMW holeout

Getty Images

MEDINAH, Ill. – Justin Thomas pushed his lead to five shots late Saturday when he holed out for eagle from 180 yards at the par-4 16th.

And he immediately name dropped Brooks Koepka, as you can hear in the video below.

“The first thing I said to Jimmy,” Thomas said, “‘I got some of that Brooks Koepka money.’”

Thomas and Koepka have a running bet this season concerning holeouts, with certain payments allotted for certain shots.

“That’s the first thing I said to him,” Thomas repeated. “Because that’s another holeout.

“Thank you, Brooks.”

That was an 8-iron from 180, by the way.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Despite giant lead, still intrigue for Atlanta hopefuls

BY Will Gray  — 

Justin Thomas erased any lingering drama out of the leaderboard at the BMW Championship, but there's still plenty of intrigue heading into the final round at Medinah.
News & Opinion

Thomas holds Atlanta-sized lead, but sights still set on Medinah

BY Nick Menta  — 

Justin Thomas exploded for a course-record 61, and holds a six-shot lead going into Sunday at the BMW Championship. But his sights are yet set on the Tour Championship.
News & Opinion

Grip it and rip it: Have modern drivers made the game too easy?

BY Will Gray  — 

Medinah Country Club's course record has been broken twice in the span of three rounds at the BMW. In the modern game, technology off the tee continues to outpace any efforts to rein in the world’s best.