PGA of America postpones qualifier but 'no decision' on PGA Championship

The PGA of America announced Monday that it is postponing its Professional Championship but stated that "no decision" has been made yet regarding the fate of this year's PGA Championship.

The PGA Professional Championship was to take place April 26-29 at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, with the top 20 club professionals qualifying for the PGA Championship. But that event has been officially postponed in the wake of updated guidelines from the Center for Disease Control discouraging gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks to combat the escalating coronavirus threat.

"The PGA is unable to reschedule the PPC at this time due to the rapidly-evolving COVID-19 public health threat," the statement read. "Further information on a new date will be shared as it becomes available."

Should the PGA Championship be held as scheduled, the 20 spots reserved for club pros would go to the top 20 eligible players from the 2019 Player of the Year standings. Slated for May 11-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, the PGA is just outside the newest eight-week timeline outlined by the CDC.

While San Francisco mayor London Breed announced on Monday a requirement for city residents to stay home "except for essential needs" for at least the next three weeks, the tournament at Harding Park remains on the calendar at this point.

"While no decision has been made concerning the upcoming PGA Championship (May 11-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco), PGA of America leadership remains in close coordination and communication with representatives from San Francisco and California, evaluating plans on an ongoing basis with the health and well-being of all involved as the highest priority," the statement read.