PGA Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $19 million purse

  
Published May 18, 2025 07:32 PM

Scottie Scheffler won his third major title Sunday at the 107th PGA Championship.

Scheffler collected $3.42 million of the tournament-record $19 million purse.

Here’s the full purse breakdown from the season’s second major at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina:

FINISH PLAYER EARNINGS
1 Scottie Scheffler $3,420,000
T2 Bryson DeChambeau $1,418,667
T2 Harris English $1,418,667
T2 Davis Riley $1,418,667
T5 Taylor Pendrith $694,700
T5 Jhonattan Vegas $694,700
T5 J.T. Poston $694,700
T8 Joaquín Niemann $415,262
T8 Ben Griffin $415,262
T8 Denny McCarthy $415,262
T8 Ryan Gerard $415,262
T8 Joe Highsmith $415,262
T8 Keegan Bradley $415,262
T8 Matt Fitzpatrick $415,262
T8 Jon Rahm $415,262
T8 Si Woo Kim $415,262
T17 Alex Noren $290,230
T17 Matt Wallace $290,230
T19 Sam Burns $190,109
T19 Corey Conners $190,109
T19 Beau Hossler $190,109
T19 Aaron Rai $190,109
T19 Taylor Moore $190,109
T19 Harry Hall $190,109
T19 Cam Davis $190,109
T19 Adam Scott $190,109
T19 Tony Finau $190,109
T28 Xander Schauffele $115,820
T28 Marco Penge $115,820
T28 Viktor Hovland $115,820
T28 Alex Smalley $115,820
T28 Ryan Fox $115,820
T33 Daniel Berger $89,193
T33 Thorbjorn Olesen $89,193
T33 Maverick McNealy $89,193
T33 Max Greyserman $89,193
T37 Richard Bland $75,378
T37 J.J. Spaun $75,378
T37 Ryo Hisatsune $75,378
T37 Lucas Glover $75,378
T41 Nicolai Hojgaard $60,677
T41 Tommy Fleetwood $60,677
T41 Nico Echavarria $60,677
T41 Eric Cole $60,677
T41 Michael Thorbjornsen $60,677
T41 Matthieu Pavon $60,677
T47 Rory McIlroy $49,190
T47 Cameron Young $49,190
T47 Robert MacIntyre $49,190
T50 Kevin Yu $40,674
T50 Collin Morikawa $40,674
T50 Tom McKibbin $40,674
T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $40,674
T50 Wyndham Clark $40,674
T55 Chris Kirk $32,138
T55 Brian Campbell $32,138
T55 Michael Kim $32,138
T55 Rafael Campos $32,138
T55 Garrick Higgo $32,138
T60 Brian Harman $27,015
T60 Justin Lower $27,015
T60 Sam Stevens $27,015
T60 Luke Donald $27,015
T60 Tyrrell Hatton $27,015
T60 Max Homa $27,015
T60 David Puig $27,015
T67 Sergio Garcia $24,927
T67 Austin Eckroat $24,927
T67 Rasmus Hojgaard $24,927
70 Stephan Jaeger $24,240
71 Tom Kim $23,940
T72 Bud Cauley $23,660
T72 Elvis Smylie $23,660
74 Byeong Hun An $23,420