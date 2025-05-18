PGA Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $19 million purse
Published May 18, 2025 07:32 PM
Scottie Scheffler won his third major title Sunday at the 107th PGA Championship.
Scheffler collected $3.42 million of the tournament-record $19 million purse.
Here’s the full purse breakdown from the season’s second major at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|$3,420,000
|T2
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$1,418,667
|T2
|Harris English
|$1,418,667
|T2
|Davis Riley
|$1,418,667
|T5
|Taylor Pendrith
|$694,700
|T5
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$694,700
|T5
|J.T. Poston
|$694,700
|T8
|Joaquín Niemann
|$415,262
|T8
|Ben Griffin
|$415,262
|T8
|Denny McCarthy
|$415,262
|T8
|Ryan Gerard
|$415,262
|T8
|Joe Highsmith
|$415,262
|T8
|Keegan Bradley
|$415,262
|T8
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$415,262
|T8
|Jon Rahm
|$415,262
|T8
|Si Woo Kim
|$415,262
|T17
|Alex Noren
|$290,230
|T17
|Matt Wallace
|$290,230
|T19
|Sam Burns
|$190,109
|T19
|Corey Conners
|$190,109
|T19
|Beau Hossler
|$190,109
|T19
|Aaron Rai
|$190,109
|T19
|Taylor Moore
|$190,109
|T19
|Harry Hall
|$190,109
|T19
|Cam Davis
|$190,109
|T19
|Adam Scott
|$190,109
|T19
|Tony Finau
|$190,109
|T28
|Xander Schauffele
|$115,820
|T28
|Marco Penge
|$115,820
|T28
|Viktor Hovland
|$115,820
|T28
|Alex Smalley
|$115,820
|T28
|Ryan Fox
|$115,820
|T33
|Daniel Berger
|$89,193
|T33
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|$89,193
|T33
|Maverick McNealy
|$89,193
|T33
|Max Greyserman
|$89,193
|T37
|Richard Bland
|$75,378
|T37
|J.J. Spaun
|$75,378
|T37
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$75,378
|T37
|Lucas Glover
|$75,378
|T41
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|$60,677
|T41
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$60,677
|T41
|Nico Echavarria
|$60,677
|T41
|Eric Cole
|$60,677
|T41
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$60,677
|T41
|Matthieu Pavon
|$60,677
|T47
|Rory McIlroy
|$49,190
|T47
|Cameron Young
|$49,190
|T47
|Robert MacIntyre
|$49,190
|T50
|Kevin Yu
|$40,674
|T50
|Collin Morikawa
|$40,674
|T50
|Tom McKibbin
|$40,674
|T50
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$40,674
|T50
|Wyndham Clark
|$40,674
|T55
|Chris Kirk
|$32,138
|T55
|Brian Campbell
|$32,138
|T55
|Michael Kim
|$32,138
|T55
|Rafael Campos
|$32,138
|T55
|Garrick Higgo
|$32,138
|T60
|Brian Harman
|$27,015
|T60
|Justin Lower
|$27,015
|T60
|Sam Stevens
|$27,015
|T60
|Luke Donald
|$27,015
|T60
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$27,015
|T60
|Max Homa
|$27,015
|T60
|David Puig
|$27,015
|T67
|Sergio Garcia
|$24,927
|T67
|Austin Eckroat
|$24,927
|T67
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|$24,927
|70
|Stephan Jaeger
|$24,240
|71
|Tom Kim
|$23,940
|T72
|Bud Cauley
|$23,660
|T72
|Elvis Smylie
|$23,660
|74
|Byeong Hun An
|$23,420