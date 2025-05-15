PGA Championship 2025: Weather drastically improves, no preferred lies in Round 1

After enduring roughly 5 inches of rain in the last 10 days, including downpours this week, Thursday offers a much brighter forecast for the start of the 107th PGA Championship.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s with winds blowing up to 15 mph — and no rain at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thursday weather forecast for the PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/aayyEqd8NW — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 15, 2025

There will also be no preferred lies. PGA officials said Wednesday that the field will play the ball as it lies in the fairway. Quail Hollow is equipped with a SubAir system.