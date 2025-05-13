PGA Championship future sites: List of venues and courses for men’s second major
The 107th PGA Championship will be contested May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The PGA of America announced Tuesday, ahead of the championship, that the 2032 edition would be contested at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma (pictured above). It will be the first venue to host six PGA Championships (1970, 1982, 1994, 2007, 2022).
Here are the future sites for the men’s second major of the season:
2026 (108th) PGA Championship
Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, Pennsylvania
2027 (109th) PGA Championship
PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas
2028 (110th) PGA Championship
The Olympic Club
Lake Course
San Francisco, California
2029 (111th) PGA Championship
Baltusrol Golf Club
Lower Course
Springfield, New Jersey
2030 (112th) PGA Championship
Congressional Country Club
Blue Course
Bethesda, Maryland
2031 (113th) PGA Championship
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
The Ocean Course
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
2032 (114th) PGA Championship
Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Oklahoma
No site yet announced for 2033.
2034 (116th) PGA Championship
PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas