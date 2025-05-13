PGA Championship future sites: List of venues and courses for men’s second major

The 107th PGA Championship will be contested May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The PGA of America announced Tuesday, ahead of the championship, that the 2032 edition would be contested at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma (pictured above). It will be the first venue to host six PGA Championships (1970, 1982, 1994, 2007, 2022).

Here are the future sites for the men’s second major of the season:

2026 (108th) PGA Championship

Aronimink Golf Club

Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

2027 (109th) PGA Championship

PGA Frisco

Frisco, Texas

2028 (110th) PGA Championship

The Olympic Club

Lake Course

San Francisco, California

2029 (111th) PGA Championship

Baltusrol Golf Club

Lower Course

Springfield, New Jersey

2030 (112th) PGA Championship

Congressional Country Club

Blue Course

Bethesda, Maryland

2031 (113th) PGA Championship

Kiawah Island Golf Resort

The Ocean Course

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

2032 (114th) PGA Championship

Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Oklahoma

No site yet announced for 2033.

2034 (116th) PGA Championship

PGA Frisco

Frisco, Texas