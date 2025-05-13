Skip navigation
PGA Championship future sites: List of venues and courses for men’s second major

  
Published May 13, 2025 11:19 AM

The 107th PGA Championship will be contested May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The PGA of America announced Tuesday, ahead of the championship, that the 2032 edition would be contested at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma (pictured above). It will be the first venue to host six PGA Championships (1970, 1982, 1994, 2007, 2022).

Here are the future sites for the men’s second major of the season:

2026 (108th) PGA Championship
Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, Pennsylvania

2027 (109th) PGA Championship
PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas

2028 (110th) PGA Championship
The Olympic Club
Lake Course
San Francisco, California

2029 (111th) PGA Championship
Baltusrol Golf Club
Lower Course
Springfield, New Jersey

2030 (112th) PGA Championship
Congressional Country Club
Blue Course
Bethesda, Maryland

2031 (113th) PGA Championship
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
The Ocean Course
Kiawah Island, South Carolina

2032 (114th) PGA Championship
Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Oklahoma

No site yet announced for 2033.

2034 (116th) PGA Championship
PGA Frisco
Frisco, Texas