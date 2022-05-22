Justin Thomas earned the honor to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy for the second time in his career when he won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills on Sunday, but others in the field are not going home empty-handed.
In addition to eye-popping purse payouts, the following players have earned spots in the field at next year's first two majors (and some more perks for the winner).
2022 PGA Champion – Justin Thomas
- Lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship (which he already had)
- Full exemption on the PGA Tour through 2026-2027 season
- Exemption into other three majors (Masters, U.S. Open, Open) for next five years
2023 Masters Berths – Top 4 Finishers
- Justin Thomas
- Will Zalatoris
- Mito Pereira
- Cameron Young
2023 PGA Championship Berths – Top 15 Finishers
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Chris Kirk
- Rory McIlroy
- Abraham Ancer
- Tom Hoge
- Seamus Power
- Brendan Steele
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Max Homa
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Cameron Smith