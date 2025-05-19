PGA Tour career earnings: Scottie Scheffler moves closer to Phil Mickelson with PGA win

Scottie Scheffler moved past Dustin Johnson earlier this year on the PGA Tour’s career money list. His next target: Phil Mickelson.

While both DJ and Mickelson bolted for LIV Golf and have had their Tour earnings remain roughly the same over the last few years, Scheffler has stormed up the standings.

The $3.42 million he collected by winning the PGA Championship has him at $81,924,784, fourth on the list. Mickelson is third with $96,685,635.

It would take another massive hot streak for Scheffler to surpass Mickelson this year, but he did make $29 million in official earnings last year and is only about a third of the way to that total in ’25.

Here are the current top 50 in PGA Tour official career earnings (which doesn’t include FedExCup bonuses, like the $25 million Scheffler won last year at the Tour Championship):