PGA Tour to release 'Health and Safety Plan' details next week for Colonial restart

The PGA Tour’s policy board has approved what the circuit is calling a “Health and Safety Plan” to prepare for the restart of its schedule next month at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In a memo sent to players on Friday, the Tour’s chief of operations Tyler Dennis confirmed that the circuit is “on track” to play June 11-14 at Colonial Country Club and that the protocols for a return to play, which will include multiple coronavirus tests, will be released next week.

“We have analyzed every aspect of the tournament experience for players, caddies and other essential persons in order to provide a safe environment without disrupting the integrity of the competition,” the memo read.

Golf Central When each pro tour is scheduled to resume As professional golf comes to a halt because of the coronavirus, here is a look at when each tour is scheduled to resume.

During a conference call earlier this week, Brendon Todd outlined broadly his understanding of the safety protocols.

“The process that’s been explained to me is a do-it-yourself test at home followed by a test when we get onsite followed by maybe another test mid-week,” Todd said. “I feel comfortable with that process.”

According to sources familiar with the development of the new plan, the idea will be to limit exposure by utilizing a single hotel and creating extra space onsite for social distancing requirements. It remains to be seen if the new plan will require players to use caddies after some initial push back from players.

The Tour halted play following the first round of The Players on March 12.