PGA TOUR returns Thursday, June 11 with 11 consecutive hours of live coverage on GOLF Channel

In celebration of the PGA TOUR’s return to competition this week, GOLF Channel will carry 11 consecutive hours of live tournament and wraparound news coverage tomorrow, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET. The PGA TOUR is set to resume its season (after being suspended on March 12) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, featuring an elite field comprised of 101 PGA TOUR winners and each of the top-five ranked players in the world.

Thursday on GOLF Channel (Charles Schwab Challenge) – All Times EST

9-11 a.m. (Live) Morning Drive

11 a.m.-Noon (Live) Golf Central (Pre-Round Coverage)

Noon-4 p.m. (Live) PGA TOUR LIVE – Featured Groups

4-7 p.m. (Live) Opening Round Coverage – Charles Schwab Challenge

7-8 p.m. (Live) Golf Central (Post-Round Coverage)

In total, GOLF Channel, CBS Sports and PGA TOUR LIVE will combine to air 59 hours of live tournament coverage Thursday-Sunday. CBS Sports and GOLF Channel will present a unified, linear broadcast production, with the same production and announce team being utilized for Thursday and Friday’s coverage on GOLF Channel also working Saturday and Sunday on CBS (3-6 p.m. ET).

PGA TOUR

Charles Schwab Challenge

Dates: June 11-14

Venue: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Tournament Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday Noon-4 p.m. (PGA TOUR LIVE “Look-in” – Live Featured Groups)

4-7 p.m. (Live) / 8-11 p.m. (Replay)

Friday 4-7 p.m. (Live) / 8-11 p.m. (Replay)

Saturday 1-3 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Sunday 1-3 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Golf Central Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 11 a.m.-Noon / 7-8 p.m. (Live)

Friday 2-4 p.m. / 7-8 p.m. (Live)

Saturday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold (Eastern):

Thursday 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Bryson DeChambeau/Dustin Johnson/Justin Rose (8:45 a.m. ET)

Phil Mickelson/Kevin Na/Gary Woodland (8:56 a.m. ET)

Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (1:55 p.m. ET)

Brooks Koepka/Rory McIlroy/Jon Rahm (2:06 p.m. ET)

Friday 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (8:45 a.m. ET)

Brooks Koepka/Rory McIlroy/Jon Rahm (8:56 a.m. ET)

Bryson DeChambeau/Dustin Johnson/Justin Rose (1:55 p.m. ET)

Phil Mickelson/Kevin Na/Gary Woodland (2:06 p.m. ET)

Broadcast Notes:

PGA TOUR LIVE “Extended Look-In” airing Thursday from Noon-4 p.m. ET: GOLF Channel will expand its opening round live tournament coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday, offering viewers an extended live “look-in” at feature group streaming coverage via PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold. An extended live look-in of PGA TOUR LIVE featured groups will air Thursday on GOLF Channel from Noon-4 p.m. ET, immediately prior to traditional live tournament coverage from 4-7 p.m. ET.

Morning Drive live in-studio from 9-11 a.m. ET on Thursday: Beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Morning Drive will be live, in-studio for a special two hour show during the early morning wave of opening round tee times. GOLF Channel’s Damon Hack and Gary Williams will be in-studio during Thursday’s live show, with Paige Mackenzie and John Cook contributing remotely. Beginning Thursday (and continuing through Sunday), the PGA TOUR will observe a minute of silence at Colonial Country Club, taking place at 8:46 a.m. CT (9:46 a.m. ET) each morning to “amplify the voices and efforts underway to end systemic issues of racial and social injustices” in the United States. The 8:46 a.m. (local) tee time each day will feature a time with no names attached to it. Morning Drive will document Thursday’s minute of silence during the live show.

Golf Central in-studio with live pre and post round coverage: GOLF Channel’s daily news show, Golf Central, will present live pre and post round studio shows Thursday-Sunday. Rich Lerner will host, and be joined by GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. Todd Lewis will provide reports and conducts interviews from on-site at Colonial Country Club.

Na defends: Kevin Na finished four shots ahead of Tony Finau to earn his third PGA TOUR win.

Headlining the field: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose and Marc Leishman.

GOLF Channel / CBS Sports Broadcast Team:

Play by Play: Jim Nantz

Analysts: Nick Faldo / Ian Baker-Finch / Frank Nobilo

On-Course: Dottie Pepper / Mark Immelman

Reporter: Amanda Balionis

Golf Central Broadcast Team:

Host: Rich Lerner

Analyst: Brandel Chamblee

Reporter: Todd Lewis