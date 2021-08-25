PGA Tour still planning for Japan event, but sources say China event will be canceled

The PGA Tour is still planning on one event for its Asia Swing this fall.

Players were notified last week the Zozo Championship outside Tokyo was still on the schedule, and they faced a deadline for visa applications in case they decide to go.

But that will be the only stop, assuming it happens.

Two people aware of the decision say the HSBC Champions in Shanghai has been canceled. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the Tour hasn’t announced the decision.

The PGA Tour lost its Asia Swing to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The HSBC Champions, a World Golf Championships event since 2009, was canceled. The CJ Cup in South Korea moved to Shadow Creek north of Las Vegas, while the Zozo Championship moved to Sherwood Country Club in Thousands Oaks, California.

News & Opinion LPGA Shanghai canceled over COVID-19 The LPGA Tour said in a statement Wednesday that the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament scheduled for October has been canceled.

The CJ Cup already has announced it is returning to Las Vegas, this time at the prestigious Summit Club. Japan-based Zozo does not have a U.S. presence, and it was a big step for the company to hold its tournament in California.

Patrick Cantlay, who already is particular with his travel time and schedule, won last year at Sherwood. It was not clear if he planned to return to defend.

Spectators were not allowed at Kasumigaseki for the Olympics. The Zozo Championship is scheduled for Narashino Country Club in the Chiba prefecture. Oddly enough, it is not listed on the Japan Golf Tour website, even though the tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

If anyone was looking to spend two weeks in Japan, the following week is the ISPS Handa, which has one of the smallest prize funds on the Japan Golf Tour.

The Tour schedule for the fall goes from Las Vegas to Japan to Bermuda. The Bermuda Championship typically is held opposite the HSBC Champions and last year received full status, meaning Brian Gay earned a spot in the Masters by winning.