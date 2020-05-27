PGA Tour's latest memo advises players of where to stay and eat at Colonial

The first tee shot of the PGA Tour’s restart is still two weeks away, but players are being advised to start their preparations now for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In a memo sent to players on Wednesday, tournament director Michael Tothe outlined many of the protocols that will be required when play resumes on June 11 at Colonial including the four Fort Worth, Texas, hotels that will create the foundation of the circuit’s “bubble” for the week.

Players are allowed to stay in individual RVs or rental homes but they are being encouraged to assure the health and safety of their accommodations if they choose to stay outside the bubble.

Players were also informed where COVID-19 testing will occur when they arrive in Fort Worth as well as meal options at Colonial, which will be limited to grab-and-go lunches in order to follow safety protocols.

The Tour also advised players and caddies to begin the process for at-home testing that will be required before arrival at Colonial. At-home testing will include self-taken saliva samples that will be supervised by a physician via a video call and then mailed to a laboratory for testing.