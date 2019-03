Some landmarks around the world are instantly recognizable: the Statue of Liberty, the Eiffel Tower, the Colosseum ... and Phil Mickelson's calves.

Lefty went viral last month after the PGA Tour announced shorts were allowed for players during practice rounds and pro-ams, and photos surfaced of his giant leg muscles. But one might wonder, how did he get such toned calves?

The answer might actually be years and years of watching the NCAA Tournament, as he demonstrates in the latest installment of his instructional videos.

View this post on Instagram I’ve listened to your wants and desires. The 5-part series "Phil Kwon Do Calves" is now yours. Let the ones you love know by showing them 2x the ❤️❤️! #MizzenAndMain #lefty A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) on Mar 22, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

Since joining social media late last year, Mickelson has become a short-game professor of sorts, but his instruction this week took more of a fitness approach, where it seems he's just as much of an expert as he is in pitches and flop shots.

After missing the cut in his last two starts, Mickelson is off this week (catching some hoops action) before heading to Austin next week for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.