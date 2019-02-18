Twitter freaks out over Mickelson's giant calf muscles

Every now and then, a giant set of calves come along and light Golf Twitter on fire.

Who whould've thought that in 2019 those calves would belong to 48-year-old Phil Mickelson?

In response to the PGA Tour’s announcement Monday that players will now be allowed to wear shorts during practice and pro-am rounds, Mickelson tweeted a photo of himself in shorts jokingly taking credit for the move. But all anyone seemed to notice were his massive lower leg muscles.

The @PGATOUR just announced that shorts are allowed for pro-am and practice rounds. Word is they saw my Insta-structionals in shorts and felt this move needed to happen. Well played, Sir. Well played!😎 pic.twitter.com/vGCM36EoEF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 18, 2019

Mickelson's Twitter mentions blew up in no time, with many of his followers - including several of his PGA Tour peers - pointing out that he clearly doesn't skip leg day.

But the best response came from his sister, Tina, who roasted Phil with a burn so good that the five-time major champ didn't have a comeback: