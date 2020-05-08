Phil Mickelson springs to Vijay Singh's defense over Korn Ferry criticism

An admittedly unlikely ally has sprung to Vijay Singh's defense: Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson's comments are in response to those of Brady Schnell, a 35-year-old journeyman who blasted Singh on Thursday over the Hall of Famer's appearance on an entry list for the Korn Ferry Tour's return event at TPC Sawgrass next month.

Tweeting his apparent displeasure, Schnell called Singh, who has lifetime PGA Tour status and who also competes on PGA Tour Champions, a "true piece of trash" and a "complete turd" for potentially taking the spot of another player who needs the money, the points and the opportunity more than Singh.

As for Mickelson and Singh's history, maybe this is Phil's version of burying the hatchet — or swapping out his spikes.