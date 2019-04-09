Patrick Reed promised to “fatten those boys up a little” with his Champions Dinner menu on Tuesday at Augusta National, and from the looks of things, the reigning Masters champ delivered the goods.

Reed, who said he’d been planning his special menu since he was 13 years old, served bone-in cowboy ribeye for the main course along with two salad options and a collection of creamy side dishes, including macaroni and cheese and corn crème brûlée.

The Masters posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday night commemorating the annual event, with Reed featured front and center, surrounded by fellow members of one of the most exclusive clubs in all of sports.

The Masters also tweeted out a mouth-watering inside look at the Champions Dinner, and a picture of the menu signed by everyone in the room:

Take an unprecedented look at preparations for the Champions Dinner. #themasters pic.twitter.com/9K8Zxv5wft — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 10, 2019