Players Championship payout: See how the $15 million purse was split

Justin Thomas won The Players Championship for the first time on Sunday, rallying with a closing 68. Here's a look at what Thomas and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in prize money and FedExCup points:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Justin Thomas
|
600.00
|
2,700,000.00
|
2
|
Lee Westwood
|
330.00
|
1,635,000.00
|
T3
|
Bryson DeChambeau
|
180.00
|
885,000.00
|
T3
|
Brian Harman
|
180.00
|
885,000.00
|
T5
|
Paul Casey
|
115.00
|
579,375.00
|
T5
|
Talor Gooch
|
115.00
|
579,375.00
|
7
|
Corey Conners
|
100.00
|
506,250.00
|
8
|
Shane Lowry
|
94.00
|
468,750.00
|
T9
|
Daniel Berger
|
71.37
|
339,375.00
|
T9
|
Matthew Fitzpatrick
|
71.37
|
339,375.00
|
T9
|
Sergio Garcia
|
71.37
|
339,375.00
|
T9
|
Charles Howell III
|
71.37
|
339,375.00
|
T9
|
Si Woo Kim
|
71.37
|
339,375.00
|
T9
|
Jason Kokrak
|
71.37
|
339,375.00
|
T9
|
Victor Perez
|
-
|
339,375.00
|
T9
|
Jon Rahm
|
71.37
|
339,375.00
|
T17
|
Charley Hoffman
|
54.00
|
221,250.00
|
T17
|
Sungjae Im
|
54.00
|
221,250.00
|
T17
|
Ryan Palmer
|
54.00
|
221,250.00
|
T17
|
Cameron Smith
|
54.00
|
221,250.00
|
21
|
Will Zalatoris
|
-
|
183,750.00
|
T22
|
Dylan Frittelli
|
40.47
|
135,964.29
|
T22
|
Tyler McCumber
|
40.47
|
135,964.29
|
T22
|
J.T. Poston
|
40.47
|
135,964.29
|
T22
|
Patrick Reed
|
40.47
|
135,964.29
|
T22
|
Abraham Ancer
|
40.47
|
135,964.28
|
T22
|
Tom Hoge
|
40.47
|
135,964.28
|
T22
|
Adam Long
|
40.47
|
135,964.28
|
T29
|
Keegan Bradley
|
29.18
|
96,125.00
|
T29
|
Doug Ghim
|
29.18
|
96,125.00
|
T29
|
Adam Hadwin
|
29.18
|
96,125.00
|
T29
|
Harry Higgs
|
29.18
|
96,125.00
|
T29
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
29.18
|
96,125.00
|
T29
|
Cameron Percy
|
29.18
|
96,125.00
|
T35
|
Jason Day
|
20.96
|
73,125.00
|
T35
|
Lanto Griffin
|
20.96
|
73,125.00
|
T35
|
Patton Kizzire
|
20.96
|
73,125.00
|
T35
|
Phil Mickelson
|
20.96
|
73,125.00
|
T35
|
Ryan Moore
|
20.96
|
73,125.00
|
T35
|
Brendon Todd
|
20.96
|
73,125.00
|
T41
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
-
|
53,250.00
|
T41
|
James Hahn
|
13.84
|
53,250.00
|
T41
|
Zach Johnson
|
13.84
|
53,250.00
|
T41
|
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
13.84
|
53,250.00
|
T41
|
Collin Morikawa
|
13.84
|
53,250.00
|
T41
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
13.84
|
53,250.00
|
T41
|
Brendan Steele
|
13.84
|
53,250.00
|
T48
|
Dustin Johnson
|
9.06
|
38,035.72
|
T48
|
Adam Scott
|
9.06
|
38,035.72
|
T48
|
Michael Thompson
|
9.06
|
38,035.72
|
T48
|
Lucas Glover
|
9.06
|
38,035.71
|
T48
|
Chris Kirk
|
9.06
|
38,035.71
|
T48
|
Jordan Spieth
|
9.06
|
38,035.71
|
T48
|
Nick Taylor
|
9.06
|
38,035.71
|
T55
|
Ryan Armour
|
6.57
|
34,950.00
|
T55
|
Matt Jones
|
6.57
|
34,950.00
|
T55
|
Denny McCarthy
|
6.57
|
34,950.00
|
T58
|
Kramer Hickok
|
5.89
|
34,050.00
|
T58
|
Billy Horschel
|
5.89
|
34,050.00
|
T58
|
Brian Stuard
|
5.89
|
34,050.00
|
T61
|
Scott Brown
|
5.10
|
33,000.00
|
T61
|
Scott Harrington
|
5.10
|
33,000.00
|
T61
|
Harold Varner III
|
5.10
|
33,000.00
|
T61
|
Jhonattan Vegas
|
5.10
|
33,000.00
|
T65
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
4.42
|
32,100.00
|
T65
|
Aaron Wise
|
4.42
|
32,100.00
|
T67
|
Russell Knox
|
3.96
|
31,500.00
|
T67
|
Rory Sabbatini
|
3.96
|
31,500.00
|
T69
|
Martin Laird
|
3.51
|
30,900.00
|
T69
|
Scott Piercy
|
3.51
|
30,900.00
|
71
|
Nate Lashley
|
3.28
|
30,450.00