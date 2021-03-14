Players Championship payout: See how the $15 million purse was split

Getty Images

Justin Thomas won The Players Championship for the first time on Sunday, rallying with a closing 68. Here's a look at what Thomas and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in prize money and FedExCup points:

Finish  

Player  

FedEx  

Earnings ($)  

1

Justin Thomas

600.00

2,700,000.00

2

Lee Westwood

330.00

1,635,000.00

T3

Bryson DeChambeau

180.00

885,000.00

T3

Brian Harman

180.00

885,000.00

T5

Paul Casey

115.00

579,375.00

T5

Talor Gooch

115.00

579,375.00

7

Corey Conners

100.00

506,250.00

8

Shane Lowry

94.00

468,750.00

T9

Daniel Berger

71.37

339,375.00

T9

Matthew Fitzpatrick

71.37

339,375.00

T9

Sergio Garcia

71.37

339,375.00

T9

Charles Howell III

71.37

339,375.00

T9

Si Woo Kim

71.37

339,375.00

T9

Jason Kokrak

71.37

339,375.00

T9

Victor Perez

-

339,375.00

T9

Jon Rahm

71.37

339,375.00

T17

Charley Hoffman

54.00

221,250.00

T17

Sungjae Im

54.00

221,250.00

T17

Ryan Palmer

54.00

221,250.00

T17

Cameron Smith

54.00

221,250.00

21

Will Zalatoris

-

183,750.00

T22

Dylan Frittelli

40.47

135,964.29

T22

Tyler McCumber

40.47

135,964.29

T22

J.T. Poston

40.47

135,964.29

T22

Patrick Reed

40.47

135,964.29

T22

Abraham Ancer

40.47

135,964.28

T22

Tom Hoge

40.47

135,964.28

T22

Adam Long

40.47

135,964.28

T29

Keegan Bradley

29.18

96,125.00

T29

Doug Ghim

29.18

96,125.00

T29

Adam Hadwin

29.18

96,125.00

T29

Harry Higgs

29.18

96,125.00

T29

Joaquin Niemann

29.18

96,125.00

T29

Cameron Percy

29.18

96,125.00

T35

Jason Day

20.96

73,125.00

T35

Lanto Griffin

20.96

73,125.00

T35

Patton Kizzire

20.96

73,125.00

T35

Phil Mickelson

20.96

73,125.00

T35

Ryan Moore

20.96

73,125.00

T35

Brendon Todd

20.96

73,125.00

T41

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-

53,250.00

T41

James Hahn

13.84

53,250.00

T41

Zach Johnson

13.84

53,250.00

T41

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

13.84

53,250.00

T41

Collin Morikawa

13.84

53,250.00

T41

Louis Oosthuizen

13.84

53,250.00

T41

Brendan Steele

13.84

53,250.00

T48

Dustin Johnson

9.06

38,035.72

T48

Adam Scott

9.06

38,035.72

T48

Michael Thompson

9.06

38,035.72

T48

Lucas Glover

9.06

38,035.71

T48

Chris Kirk

9.06

38,035.71

T48

Jordan Spieth

9.06

38,035.71

T48

Nick Taylor

9.06

38,035.71

T55

Ryan Armour

6.57

34,950.00

T55

Matt Jones

6.57

34,950.00

T55

Denny McCarthy

6.57

34,950.00

T58

Kramer Hickok

5.89

34,050.00

T58

Billy Horschel

5.89

34,050.00

T58

Brian Stuard

5.89

34,050.00

T61

Scott Brown

5.10

33,000.00

T61

Scott Harrington

5.10

33,000.00

T61

Harold Varner III

5.10

33,000.00

T61

Jhonattan Vegas

5.10

33,000.00

T65

Patrick Rodgers

4.42

32,100.00

T65

Aaron Wise

4.42

32,100.00

T67

Russell Knox

3.96

31,500.00

T67

Rory Sabbatini

3.96

31,500.00

T69

Martin Laird

3.51

30,900.00

T69

Scott Piercy

3.51

30,900.00

71

Nate Lashley

3.28

30,450.00

More articles like this
Golf Central

Thomas catches fire on back nine to win Players

BY Brentley Romine  — 

The Players provided some major theatre on Sunday, as Justin Thomas chased down Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau and then held on to win.
Golf Central

After series of lows, JT enjoys 64 on Saturday

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

It's been a tough year for Justin Thomas, but he was able to enjoy himself on the course Saturday at The Players.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at the Abu Dhabi HSBC
Golf Central

Watch: Can JT, Rory make ace with 50 balls?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy were given 50 chances to make a hole-in-one from 148 yards earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.