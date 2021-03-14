Players Championship payout: See how the $15 million purse was split

Justin Thomas won The Players Championship for the first time on Sunday, rallying with a closing 68. Here's a look at what Thomas and the rest of the players who made the cut earned in prize money and FedExCup points:

Finish Player FedEx Earnings ($) 1 Justin Thomas 600.00 2,700,000.00 2 Lee Westwood 330.00 1,635,000.00 T3 Bryson DeChambeau 180.00 885,000.00 T3 Brian Harman 180.00 885,000.00 T5 Paul Casey 115.00 579,375.00 T5 Talor Gooch 115.00 579,375.00 7 Corey Conners 100.00 506,250.00 8 Shane Lowry 94.00 468,750.00 T9 Daniel Berger 71.37 339,375.00 T9 Matthew Fitzpatrick 71.37 339,375.00 T9 Sergio Garcia 71.37 339,375.00 T9 Charles Howell III 71.37 339,375.00 T9 Si Woo Kim 71.37 339,375.00 T9 Jason Kokrak 71.37 339,375.00 T9 Victor Perez - 339,375.00 T9 Jon Rahm 71.37 339,375.00 T17 Charley Hoffman 54.00 221,250.00 T17 Sungjae Im 54.00 221,250.00 T17 Ryan Palmer 54.00 221,250.00 T17 Cameron Smith 54.00 221,250.00 21 Will Zalatoris - 183,750.00 T22 Dylan Frittelli 40.47 135,964.29 T22 Tyler McCumber 40.47 135,964.29 T22 J.T. Poston 40.47 135,964.29 T22 Patrick Reed 40.47 135,964.29 T22 Abraham Ancer 40.47 135,964.28 T22 Tom Hoge 40.47 135,964.28 T22 Adam Long 40.47 135,964.28 T29 Keegan Bradley 29.18 96,125.00 T29 Doug Ghim 29.18 96,125.00 T29 Adam Hadwin 29.18 96,125.00 T29 Harry Higgs 29.18 96,125.00 T29 Joaquin Niemann 29.18 96,125.00 T29 Cameron Percy 29.18 96,125.00 T35 Jason Day 20.96 73,125.00 T35 Lanto Griffin 20.96 73,125.00 T35 Patton Kizzire 20.96 73,125.00 T35 Phil Mickelson 20.96 73,125.00 T35 Ryan Moore 20.96 73,125.00 T35 Brendon Todd 20.96 73,125.00 T41 Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 53,250.00 T41 James Hahn 13.84 53,250.00 T41 Zach Johnson 13.84 53,250.00 T41 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 13.84 53,250.00 T41 Collin Morikawa 13.84 53,250.00 T41 Louis Oosthuizen 13.84 53,250.00 T41 Brendan Steele 13.84 53,250.00 T48 Dustin Johnson 9.06 38,035.72 T48 Adam Scott 9.06 38,035.72 T48 Michael Thompson 9.06 38,035.72 T48 Lucas Glover 9.06 38,035.71 T48 Chris Kirk 9.06 38,035.71 T48 Jordan Spieth 9.06 38,035.71 T48 Nick Taylor 9.06 38,035.71 T55 Ryan Armour 6.57 34,950.00 T55 Matt Jones 6.57 34,950.00 T55 Denny McCarthy 6.57 34,950.00 T58 Kramer Hickok 5.89 34,050.00 T58 Billy Horschel 5.89 34,050.00 T58 Brian Stuard 5.89 34,050.00 T61 Scott Brown 5.10 33,000.00 T61 Scott Harrington 5.10 33,000.00 T61 Harold Varner III 5.10 33,000.00 T61 Jhonattan Vegas 5.10 33,000.00 T65 Patrick Rodgers 4.42 32,100.00 T65 Aaron Wise 4.42 32,100.00 T67 Russell Knox 3.96 31,500.00 T67 Rory Sabbatini 3.96 31,500.00 T69 Martin Laird 3.51 30,900.00 T69 Scott Piercy 3.51 30,900.00 71 Nate Lashley 3.28 30,450.00