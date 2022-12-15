PNC Championship committee decides to move Charlie Woods up a tee box

At the PNC Championship, 13-year-old Charlie Woods intended to play the same tees as major champions John Daly, Vijay Singh and Nelly Korda.

However, there's been a change of plans.

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis reported Thursday afternoon that the PNC Championship committee decided to move Charlie back to the red tees, which measure 6,452 yards and are designed for 65-72-year-old male professionals, LPGA pros over 50 and family members ages 12-13.

Charlie originally planned to play one up from tips, which is a total of 6,754 yards. PGA Tour professionals ages 55-64, family members 14 and over and LPGA professionals will play from that tee box at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club's Lakes Course in Orlando.

Tiger will play from the championship tees, which is 7,142 yards.

Last year, when Team Woods finished runner-up to Team Daly, Charlie played two up from the back tees, which measured 6,036 yards.

During The Match, Tiger confessed that Charlie has outdriven the 15-time major champion.

“I hate to say it, but I’m going to admit it. [Charlie] finally did it a few weeks ago,” Woods said. “I spun one, he tomahawked one and got me.”

The golf world will have a chance to see if Charlie can outdrive Papa Woods at the PNC Championship. But with Tiger playing from the tips, Charlie's ball may be ahead of dad's for the majority of this weekend's event.