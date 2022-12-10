×

It’s official: 13-year-old Charlie Woods is already outdriving Tiger

Getty Images

It’s a big moment when any kid (actually) beats their parent for the first time, but when that parent is Tiger Woods? And you beat him at his game? It’s got to be a sign of something special to come.

Well, 13-year-old Charlie Woods has yet to beat his dad in a round of golf, but during The Match on Saturday, Tiger revealed his youngest recently outdrove him for the first time.

“I hate to say it, but I’m going to admit it. He finally did it a few weeks ago,” Woods said while on the course at Pelican Golf Club. “I spun one, he tomahawked one and got me.”

Whether Charlie ever beats Tiger isn’t an if but a when, according to dad, who said the day “is coming.” 

Lucky for Tiger, the beatdown will have to wait a bit longer as the pair will tee it up together next week, as a team, at the PNC Championship.

More articles like this
Golf Central

JT, Spieth take down Tiger, Rory in The Match

BY Colby Powell  — 

The Match was back Saturday night as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy squared off with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, and the viewing experience didn’t disappoint.
Golf Central

Rory, Spieth, JT recall meeting Tiger as kids

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

On Saturday, fans were reminded that Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas grew up idolizing Tiger Woods.
Golf Central

Prioritizing distance, Tiger switching golf balls

BY Max Schreiber  — 

When Tiger Woods tees it up for The Match, he'll switch his ball from a Bridgestone Tour B XS to a Tour B X. 