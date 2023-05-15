The prep work is complete, now it is time for the PGA of America to execute its vision at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Oak Hill Country Club will play the role of host venue at this week's big event, the second major championship of the men's season.

The event rotates courses every year, but Oak Hill does have history at this championship, hosting the 1980, 2003 and 2013 editions. There has been a major overhaul of the course since that 2013 playing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Scottie Scheffler

He continued his consistent run last week, posting a T-5 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He's now finished T-12 or better in 15 of his last 16 worldwide events. He missed the cut last year at Southern Hills, but did have back-to-back top-10s to open his PGA Championship career.

Jordan Spieth

The PGA Championship is his final piece of the career Grand Slam puzzle. He had been playing steadily this year, but he missed the cut in his most recent start and then withdrew from his home event with a wrist injury. His health is a major wildcard this week.

Jon Rahm

The Spaniard has six worldwide wins since October, which includes a victory at Augusta National. The last we saw of him was a runner-up finish at the Mexico Open, where he attempted to defend his title. It was an admirable effort considering he was still running on fumes from winning the Masters, celebrating that win, while also showing up at Harbour Town to land a T-15 on a course that doesn't suit him all that well. He's proven that tight, tree-lined tracks don't bother him in the past, but he should also benefit from the removal of trees at Oak Hill, allowing his driver to shine.

Rory McIlroy

If you are looking to buy low on one of the "Big Three" then McIlroy fits the bill. He's missed the cut in two of his last three stroke-play events, with a T-47 in the other. Working in his favor this week will be course knowledge and comfort in the area. His wife grew up in Rochester and McIlroy is now an honorary member at Oak Hill. It's as good of a spot as any to snap out of his current slump.

Tony Finau

Before 2021, he got criticized for not winning enough events. Now that he's piled up five more wins, he gets criticized for not winning big events. He's racked up top-10s in more than a third of the 27 majors that he's played. That is a strong ratio, so it seems it's just a matter of time before one of those big weeks turns into a victory.

RANKING THE FIELD

1. Jon Rahm

2. Scottie Scheffler

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Tony Finau

5. Patrick Cantlay

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Justin Thomas

8. Tyrrell Hatton

9. Max Homa

10. Jason Day

11. Collin Morikawa

12. Matt Fitzpatrick

13. Viktor Hovland

14. Cameron Young

15. Dustin Johnson

16. Brooks Koepka

17. Rickie Fowler

18. Sungjae Im

19. Cameron Smith

20. Talor Gooch