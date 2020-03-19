R&A 'proceeding as planned' with men's, women's Open Championship

The R&A said in a statement Thursday that it is “proceeding as planned” to host the Open Championship and AIG Women’s British Open later this summer.

Though it is closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic, the R&A said it is “undertaking a comprehensive evaluation” of their plans and “considering other contingency options available to us.”

The Open is scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s, while the women’s championship is slated Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon.

The first two men’s majors have been postponed until a later date in 2020, while the USGA is exploring every available option for the U.S. Open. The women's first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, has been postponed, as well.

“We have some time before we start building the infrastructure at both venues, and so we are keeping the scheduled dates in place for The Open and AIG Women’s British Open at this point,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “We recognize that this is a rapidly changing situation and we will keep everyone informed of any changes to our plans. These are difficult times, but we are bearing in mind our responsibility for what’s right for golf and most importantly for society.”

This year’s is the 149th edition of The Open. Next year’s sesquicentennial celebration is set for the Old Course at St. Andrews.