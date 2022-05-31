×

RBC 'extremely disappointed' ambassador Dustin Johnson skipping Canadian Open for LIV Golf event same week

Tournament promotions celebrated Dustin Johnson's appearance at next week's RBC Canadian Open. He, apparently, had other plans.

It was announced Tuesday night that Johnson would be part of the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London, June 9-11. That overlaps with the Canadian Open, June 9-12.

This is the first Canadian Open since 2019 because of the pandemic. Johnson, who is an RBC ambassador, won the tournament in 2018 at Glen Abbey. RBC released a statement after the LIV Golf announcement saying it was "extremely disappointed in his decision," but "we wish him well." RBC also sponsors the Heritage, which is played on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the week after the Masters.

Graeme McDowell, who is also an RBC ambassador, won the Heritage in 2013. He is committed to the first LIV Golf field as well.

