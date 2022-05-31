Dustin Johnson headlines the field for the first LIV Golf Invitational Series Event

The field for the first of eight LIV Golf Invitational Series events was released late Tuesday with 42 players poised to participate in the tournament next week in London.

Among the field was former world No. 1 and two-time major champion Dustin Johnson, who pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour earlier this year, saying in February that he was "fully committed to the PGA Tour."

“Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years,” Johnson’s manager, David Winkle with Hambric Sports, said in a statement. “Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it. Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA Tour and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Johnson, Garcia headline inaugural LIV Golf field

Johnson, the highest ranked player in the field at 13th in the world, was not the only major champion to sign on to play the first event. Former U.S. Open champions Graeme McDowell and Martin Kaymer are in the field, as is former Masters winner Sergio Garcia and Open champ Louis Oosthuizen.

The Tour did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The circuit denied all requests for conflicting-event releases to play the first LIV event. The circuit’s Player Advisory Council met Tuesday at the Memorial, but according to one member of the PAC, the LIV field was not discussed.

The field in London will also include Tour winners Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Hudson Swafford and Branden Grace.

Phil Mickelson is not listed in next week’s field, although LIV Golf still has six spots available at the Centurion Club, five of which will go to players at this week's Asian Tour event in England. Mickelson had been linked to LIV Golf but was quoted in a story earlier this year on the Fire Pit Collective website criticizing both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, and he has not played since.

Here's a look at the current field list (42 of 48 players announced):

Oliver Bekker, South Africa

Richard Bland, England

Laurie Canter, England

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (amateur), Thailand

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa

Oliver Fisher, England

Sergio Garcia, Spain

Talor Gooch, USA

Branden Grace, South Africa

Justin Harding, South Africa

Sam Horsfield, England

Dustin Johnson, USA

Matt Jones, Australia

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand

Martin Kaymer, Germany

Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand

Sihwan Kim, USA

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan

Chase Koepka, USA

Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain

Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland

Jediah Morgan, Australia

Kevin Na, USA

Shaun Norris, South Africa

Andy Ogletree, USA

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

Wade Ormsby, Australia

Adrian Otaegui, Spain

Turk Pettit, USA

James Piot (amateur), USA

Ian Poulter, England

David Puig (amateur), Spain

JC Ritchie, South Africa

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa

Hudson Swafford, USA

Hideto Tanihara, Japan

Peter Uihlein, USA

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe

Lee Westwood, England

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria

Blake Windred, Australia