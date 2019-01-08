Dabo Swinney has proven he's tough to beat on the gridiron, but he can be gotten on the golf course.

With Monday's upset win over mighty Alabama, Swinney has now led the Clemson Tigers to two college football national titles in the last three years, but even all that success can't protect you from falling victim to a prank on the golf course.

Back in 2017, after winning his first national title, Swinney - decked out in head-to-toe Clemson gear - found himself on the wrong end of the ol' exploding golf ball trick:

Only time will tell if this second championship has earned Swinney an exemption from future shenanigans on the golf course.