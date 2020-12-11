Report: Tom Weiskopf diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Getty Images

Tom Weiskopf is currently undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The 1973 Open Championship winner told Golfweek that he was diagnosed on Monday and began his first chemotherapy treatment Thursday in Miami. The 78-year-old said he first experienced sharp pain in his stomach a few weeks ago, and a CT scan revealed a lesion in his pancreas.

“I’ve got a rough four to six months ahead of me,” he told Golfweek. “I had my first chemo (Thursday) and the treatment lasted seven hours. I get the rest of the cocktail through my portable pump for 46 hours, and then I get to rest up for 10 to 12 days before the next round.”

Weiskopf is a 16-time PGA Tour winner and noted golf-course designer.   

