×

Report: Tiger Woods on site Tuesday at Augusta National

Getty Images

Tiger Woods may be one step closer to returning to competition, depending on how his body responds to a scouting trip this week to Augusta National Golf Club.

According to various plane-tracking sites, a Gulfstream private jet registered to Woods flew from south Florida early Tuesday to Augusta, Ga., and a source, who didn’t want to be identified, confirmed that the five-time Masters champion plans to play a practice round at Augusta National. Sports Illustrated also reported that Woods arrived at the course Tuesday morning with his son, Charlie.

Woods hasn’t played in an official PGA Tour event since he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in February 2021 that required multiple surgeries to his right leg.

Timeline: A look at Tiger's return from crash

 BY Max Schreiber  — 

It's been a long road back for Tiger Woods, even before the Feb. 23 crash. Here's a look at his path back to competitive golf.


Woods – who played the 36-hole unofficial PNC Championship in December with Charlie – said during the Genesis Invitational in February that walking would be the biggest challenge, but he assured Jim Nantz during the CBS telecast, “You will see me on the PGA Tour, I just don’t know when,” he said.

Unlike Tour events, there is no deadline for Woods to commit to play next week’s Masters, which means he could wait until next week to decide whether he’s going to play the year’s first major.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Timeline: A look at Tiger's return from crash

BY Max Schreiber  — 

It's been a long road back for Tiger Woods, even before the Feb. 23 crash. Here's a look at his path back to competitive golf.
Golf Central

Tiger remains on Masters field list, but that's it

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

According to tournament protocol, an invitee is listed in the field until they notify Augusta National they are not playing.
Golf Central

'Tiger Slam' irons and wedges up for auction

BY Colby Powell  — 

The clubs Tiger Woods used to win the “Tiger Slam” in 2000-01 are up for auction for the first time since 2010.