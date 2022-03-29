On Feb. 23, 2021, Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car crash in Los Angeles, California, which nearly cost him is right leg. From his appearance at the November Masters in 2020, to his crash, to his recovery, to his possible return to compete at Augusta National this week, here's a timeline of events:

Nov. 15, 2020: Tiger wraps up most recent PGA Tour start at his long-awaited Masters title defense, which was delayed seven months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a final-round 76, Woods finishes T-38.

Dec. 20, 2020: The world is captivated by the bond Woods and son Charlie show while playing alongside each other at the PNC Championship en route to finishing seventh.

Jan. 19, 2021: Woods announces he has undergone a fifth microdiscectomy procedure on his back to remove a “pressurized disc fragment” that caused him discomfort during the PNC Championship. Woods plans to skip at least the Farmers Insurance Open and Riviera's Genesis Invitational, of which he is the tournament host.

Feb. 21, 2021: Two days ahead of the crash, the 45-year-old makes his final public appearance for nearly 10 months, appearing on the CBS broadcast with Jim Nanz during the Genesis Invitational's final round, providing an update on his recovery just hours before he presents the winner's trophy to Los Angeles native Max Homa.

Feb. 23, 2021: Woods is involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident outside of Los Angeles, suffering comminuted open fractures to the upper and lower parts of his right leg and significant trauma to his right ankle. Doctors insert a rod, screws and pins to stabilize his leg.

March, 16, 2021: The 82-time PGA Tour winner returns home from the hospital, tweeting his gratitude for the support he's received since the crash and to the hospital's doctors, nurses and staff.

Nov. 21, 2021: Woods nearly breaks the internet by tweeting a three-second video of himself swinging a golf club with the caption "making progress" – reminiscent of his tweet from Oct. 15, 2017, which was also captioned "making progress" following his fourth back surgery in April of that year.

Nov. 30, 2021: Woods makes his first public appearance since the Sunday of the Genesis Invitational by holding a press conference on the Tuesday ahead of his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods says he will not return as a full-time Tour player, but doesn't rule out a Ben Hogan-esque schedule.

Dec. 5, 2021: After being seen on the range multiple times throughout the week, Woods hits driver during the final round of the event.

Dec. 8, 2021: Woods announces he will return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship to again play alongside son Charlie in the 20-team event.

Dec. 18, 2021: Woods and Charlie finish runner-up in the 36-hole scramble at the PNC Championship. Tiger insists that he is not yet ready to compete in a PGA Tour event as his body isn't up to the challenge of walking 72 holes (he was allowed use of a cart at the PNC). He offers no timetable on his return to Tour.

Feb. 16, 2022: As host of the Genesis Invitational, Woods says that he expects to play on Tour in 2022, but, “I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again. I want to know, but I don’t.” Woods says he can walking on a treadmill but undulations are an issue. “What’s frustrating is, it’s not at my timetable,” he says. “I want to be at a certain place, but I’m not. I’ve just got to continue working. I’m getting better, yes, but not at the speed and rate that I would like."

March 29, 2022: Woods' private jet to tracked from his home in South Florida to Augusta National. It is reported that Woods is alongside Charlie, testing his body to see if he is physically able to compete in the following week's Masters Tournament, of which he is a five-time champion.