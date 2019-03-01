PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Rickie Fowler’s rough-hewn imagery taking a drop Thursday at the Honda Classic didn’t offend his Tour brothers.

Not the ones he heard from, and Fowler said he heard from a lot of them after he applied some toilet humor to a drop in the first round.





“A lot of them said it made them laugh,” Fowler said after posting a 2-over-par 72 Friday at PGA National. “They said they loved it. I haven’t heard anything negative from other players.”

Fowler said the new Rules of Golf requiring drops from knee-high makes players look unathletic. He said there’s a higher purpose to the message he delivered squatting and pretending to drop, as if he was over a toilet, before he made his actual drop after finding his ball embedded.

“A lot of guys were talking about it early in the season, back when I hadn’t started yet, when we were watching guys take drops,” Fowler said. “We were all laughing, making fun of it.

“We all want to grow the game, and you’re not going to grow the game making it look funny, or making guys do unathletic things. You want the sport to look cool. Ultimately, you want to bring more of the younger generation in. When you have people making fun of it, that doesn’t do the game justice.

“We want people to watch, and we want to bring people into the sport who aren’t necessarily already playing golf. If they see something that may not look cool, that doesn’t help.”