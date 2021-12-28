Rolex Rankings movement: Who in the women's game rose, fell in 2021

A year in professional golf can feel like an eternity. One can play their way from a no-name to a household name, while there's the flip side of the coin, where one can fade into the glory of yesteryear. 

In 2021, youngins such as Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit and Matilda Castren broke through to stardom while Anna Nordqvist and Lydia Ko fought their way back into the winner's circle after several years of mediocrity. On the other end of the spectrum, notable names such as Danielle Kang, Sandra Gal and Sung Hyun Park saw a rankings decline.

Here's a closer look at 20 noteworthy names in the women's game who either rose or fell in the Rolex Rankings this year, with a breakdown of every players' movement in the rankings from the end of 2020 to now. 

Who's up?

Atthaya Thitikul: +256 | No. 275 to No. 19 (93%)

Once a phenom at 14 years old when she captured her first professional win on the Ladies European Tour, the Thai continued her impressive trajectory this year, becoming the youngest winner of the Race to Costa del Sol, the LET’s Order of Merit. Next, she'll look to dazzle on the LPGA after finishing third at Q-Series and achieving a "dream come true." 

"Trying to improve what I have to improve for next year, prepare for the next season on LPGA because you know it's going to a tough year for me," she said. "First-year rookie LPGA against all the players, the best players in the world." 

Patty Tavatanakit: +149 | No. 162 to No. 13 (91%)

The reigning LPGA Rookie of the Year made a name for herself this year by winning the ANA Inspiration to become the first rookie to win a major since Juli Inkster in 1984. But the 22-year-old didn't stop there as she was second on tour in top-10s en route to finishing third in Player of the Year points. 

“Earning [Rookie of the Year] is a dream come true for me,” she said. “It’s once in a lifetime. I’m so thrilled that I get to add my name to a spectacular list of recipients that I have looked up to for many years. This season has been one to remember." 

Lydia Ko: +26 | No. 29 to No. 3 (89%)

The former world No. 1 and 2015 Rookie and Player of the Year ended a 1,084-day winless drought at the Lotte Championship, one week after falling two shots short of Tavatanakit at the ANA Inspiration. The 24-year-old New Zealander also won bronze at the Olympics, a LET event, and was second on the LPGA in birdies and sub-par holes en route to securing her first Vare Trophy. 

Yuka Saso: +37 | No. 45 to No. 8 (89%)

Before this year, the majority of the golf world didn't know about the Filipino-Japanese player. But that changed after she tied Inbee Park as the youngest U.S. Women’s Open winner at age 19. Saso, who models her swing after Rory McIlroy, recorded four more top-5s after her historic win at The Olympic Club. Now just 20 years old, the sky's the limit. 

Leona Maguire: +134 | No. 177 to No. 43 (75%)

The former Duke star who captured two Annika Awards and four first-team All-America honors as a Blue Devil, had her rookie year extended because of the pandemic – and she took advantage, sparked by a change to graphite iron shafts. Despite 10 top-9 finishes and two runner-ups, the 27-year-old is still searching for her maiden win, however, she finished higher than any rookie in the CME points and was selected to the European Solheim Cup squad.

Mone Inami: +47 | No. 63 to No. 16 (74%)

In her home country, the 20-year-old bested Lydia Ko in a playoff for the Olympic silver medal.

"I don't feel this is real, still kind of can't believe [the Olympics were] held in Japan and Japanese player win the medal," Inami said. "So for the future of the golf players, for the younger generations who wish to play the golf, I hope such a generation of younger golfers will come out."

Inami also had eight wins this year on the Japanese circuit, where she plays full-time, contributing to her world ranking projection.

Matilda Castren: +155 | No. 211 to No. 56 (73%)

After an illustrious collegiate career at Florida State, Castren struggled to find her footing in the professional game. But last year she finally notched LPGA status at Q-Series and in 2021 the 26-year-old became one of the year's best stories after winning the Mediheal Championship to become the first Finnish to win on tour. A month later, she won the LET's Gant Ladies Open in her home country, notching a bid for the Solheim Cup where she had the clinching putt for Europe's victory. 

"This year has definitely exceeded my expectations," she said. "I think it's fair to say that I was going into this year really hoping to keep my card and hoping to have a good year. I had a couple good finishes last year, and that kind of gave me more confidence going into this year." 

Anna Nordqvist: +29 | No. 54 to No. 15 (72%)

The 34-year-old Swede hadn't won since her second major (Evian Championship) in 2017 and had a mere seven top-10s since 2019 amid a three-year bout with mono. But after Nanna Madsen shanked a bunker shot on her 72nd hole of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie, Nordqvist converted a major-winning tap-in to claim her third leg of the career Grand Slam and a seventh Solheim Cup nod. 

“There was times I doubted if I ever would win again,” Nordqvist said. “Sitting here now, winning the British Open is a dream, I couldn't really dream of anything more. It was definitely worth the wait, and definitely worth a lot of those struggles and being able to push through.”

Maja Stark: +230 | No. 321 to No. 91 (71%)

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy who was the 2020-21 Big 12 Golfer of the Year lived up to her name with a stark (which means strong in Swedish) start to her professional career by posting consecutive top-20 finishes as an amateur in the past two U.S. Women's Opens and then winning two LET events this summer in her first five starts on the circuit. 

Albane Valenzuela: +302 | No. 429 to No. 127 (70%) 

The Stanford Cardinal who was the 2019 Pac-12 Women's Golfer of the Year and Annika Award finalist earned her status on tour at last year's Q-Series and had three top-20s, including a fifth-place showing at the LPGA Drive On Championship after she found herself in the group on Sunday. 

Who's down?

Sung Hyun Park: -94 | No. 10 to No. 104 (-940%)

After winning the U.S. Women's Open during her rookie year (2017) and then the Women's PGA Championship the following season, the 28-year-old continued her recent decline by failing to muster a top-10 finish for the second straight year. Park's best finish was a T-15 at the Cambia Portland Classic, which was her only top-20 of the year. 

Carlota Ciganda: -31 | No. 15 to No. 46 (-206%)

Despite notching two consecutive top-5s last October, it would be another 11 months before the Solheim Cupper had another one. The 31-year-old Spaniard placed T-5 at the Cambia Portland Classic and T-7 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, but didn't record another top-10 on the LPGA in 2021. She did, however, make 19 cuts in 22 LPGA starts and won in Spain on the Ladies European Tour.

Hinako Shibuno: -27 | No. 13 to No. 37 (-184%)

Hinako Shibuno came out of nowhere and won the 2019 AIG Women’s Open in her major debut and then held the 54-hole U.S. Women’s Open lead in 2020 before finishing fourth. However, after declining LPGA membership following her major win – which she says she doesn't regret – the 23-year-old recently earned her card at LPGA Q-Series after COVID kept her on the Japanese circuit where she's won six times. 

Kristen Gillman: -107: No. 59 to No. 166 (-181%)

The 2014 and 2018 U.S. Women's Amateur champion had her first top-10 in December 2020, but the momentum didn't carry into 2021, as she recorded one top-30 and missed six out of seven cuts in the middle of the season. 

Mo Martin: -242 | 409 from No. 167 to No. 409 (-144%)

The 2014 Women's Open champ played only nine events between 2019 and '20 due to injuries, but returned in March and played 14 tournaments this year. Her best finish, however, was T-27 in her second-to-last start. 

"My body feels great," Martin said ahead of her return at the Kia Classic in March. "I feel strong. There have been a lot of people who helped me emotionally, mentally, physically figure out what's going on and stay in the game and stay positive." 

Sandra Gal: -351 | No. 261 to No. 612 (-134%)

The German, 36, has played only a handful of times since her Lyme disease diagnosis two years ago, which dropped her over 550 spots since 2019. However, the two-time Solheim Cupper seems to be getting back on track after several Ladies European Tour starts this past summer – including a career-best 63 at the VIP Bank Swiss Ladies Open. 

“It’s improving day by day,” Gal said about her health at the Founders Cup in October. “There's ups and downs all the time. Sometimes it is a struggle, but overall there are a lot of positives that I have experienced the last few weeks." 

Danielle Kang: -6 | No. 5 to No. 11 (-120%)

A year removed from winning the Vare Trophy and becoming the world No. 2, Kang, 29, had a mediocre year to her standards. A runner-up in her first 2021 start would be her best result and despite three top-5s during the summer, she didn't win for the first time since 2016. 

"People ask, overall year, how the year has gone, right? So there are definitely moments in a day where I feel really excited or down or up or down," she said at the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship.

"But it's – I think it's just the progress for me. I look at it as a positive and I'm just excited. People know that I don't really take an off-season, so I'm excited for that. I'm excited what I can do in the off-season." 

Jennifer Kupcho: -22 | No.19 to No. 41 (-115%)

The 24-year-old held the halfway lead at the LPGA Drive On Championship, but finished runner up and is still looking for her maiden LPGA win. She can hang her hat on five top-10s and a Solheim Cup appearance this year, but in '22, the 2018 NCAA individual champ will search for the same success she had at Wake Forrest or when she was T-2 at the '19 Evian Championship. 

Anne van Dam: -103 | No. 97 to No. 200 (-106%)

The 2019 Solheim Cupper missed 11 cuts and had one WD in 19 LPGA starts. Her only top-10 came at the Cambia Portland Classic, even though she led the LPGA in driving distance, averaging 290 yards per tee shot. 

Azahara Munoz: -73 | No. 69 to No. 142 (-105%)

Another former Solheim Cupper (2011, 2013, 2015, 2019) saw a drop in 2021. The 2010 Rookie of the Year had a single top-20 in 22 starts this season. However, the '08 NCAA individual champ, who was once consistently a top 20 ranked player, continues to play through Hashimoto’s disease, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid, causing fatigue and hair loss. 

Complete ranking

A look at the Rolex Rankings movement of every golfer who finished 2021 with world-ranking points

Player End of '20 End of '21 Change %Change
Atthaya Thitikul 275 19 256 93.09%
Patty Tavatanakit 162 13 149 91.98%
Hee Ji Kim 1,398 138 1,260 90.13%
Lydia Ko 29 3 26 89.66%
Jung Min Hong 656 85 571 87.04%
Mao Saigo 274 39 235 85.77%
Ga Eun Song 484 82 402 83.06%
Yuka Saso 45 8 37 82.22%
Kotone Hori 733 132 601 81.99%
Miyu Yamashita 312 63 249 79.81%
Joo Mi Lee 1,333 283 1,050 78.77%
Pia Babnik 492 107 385 78.25%
Leonie Harm 672 155 517 76.93%
Leona Maguire 177 43 134 75.71%
Nelly Korda 4 1 3 75.00%
Mone Inami 63 16 47 74.60%
Yuri Yoshida 329 86 243 73.86%
Matilda Castren 211 56 155 73.46%
Sehee Lee 1,222 329 893 73.08%
Su Ji Kim 295 81 214 72.54%
Anna Nordqvist 54 15 39 72.22%
Maja Stark 321 91 230 71.65%
Albane Valenzuela 429 127 302 70.40%
Yea Lin Kang 644 207 437 67.86%
So Hyun Bae 602 194 408 67.77%
Hyo Ju You 1,001 328 673 67.23%
Lucie Malchirand 1,175 392 783 66.64%
Jae Hee Kim 568 195 373 65.67%
Sae Ro Mi Kim 629 216 413 65.66%
Jee Hyun Ahn 530 185 345 65.09%
Jin Hee Im 391 139 252 64.45%
Akie Iwai 734 263 471 64.17%
Alice Hewson 345 124 221 64.06%
Amanda Doherty 1,029 374 655 63.65%
Wichanee Meechai 322 121 201 62.42%
Paula Reto 564 214 350 62.06%
Jenny Coleman 433 171 262 60.51%
Min Lee 325 129 196 60.31%
Amiyu Ozeki 1,176 470 706 60.03%
Elizabeth Szokol 204 83 121 59.31%
Nozomi Uetake 303 126 177 58.42%
Momoko Osato 232 97 135 58.19%
Giulia Molinaro 332 140 192 57.83%
Seo Yeon Kwon 1,147 489 658 57.37%
Ju Hee Son 769 333 436 56.70%
Yunji Jeong 272 119 153 56.25%
Charlotte Liautier 1,409 623 786 55.78%
Yeon Jung Son 1,315 586 729 55.44%
Nicole Garcia 909 410 499 54.90%
Ji Min Jung 619 280 339 54.77%
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 501 229 272 54.29%
You Min Hwang 761 350 411 54.01%
Kum-Kang Park 1,071 500 571 53.31%
Ye Sung Jun 313 148 165 52.72%
Alison Lee 186 88 98 52.69%
Celine Boutier 57 27 30 52.63%
Sydnee Michaels 1,262 604 658 52.14%
Sophia Schubert 801 384 417 52.06%
Ryann O'toole 148 71 77 52.03%
Jennifer Chang 454 218 236 51.98%
Karen Tsuruoka 477 231 246 51.57%
Sebeen Jung 935 454 481 51.44%
Min Ji Park 41 20 21 51.22%
Yuna  Nishimura 86 42 44 51.16%
Lucy Li 557 276 281 50.45%
Gabriele Macdonald 826 411 415 50.24%
Pajaree Anannarukarn 152 76 76 50.00%
Chisato Iwai 906 459 447 49.34%
Su Bin Park 620 320 300 48.39%
Chiara  Noja 1,144 600 544 47.55%
Katharina Muehlbauer 1,244 656 588 47.27%
Mina Harigae 91 48 43 47.25%
Linn Grant 491 259 232 47.25%
Ana Belac 515 272 243 47.18%
Stephanie Kyriacou 142 75 67 47.18%
Shiho Kuwaki 1,074 571 503 46.83%
Yue Zhang 923 494 429 46.48%
Emilia Tukiainen 1,034 555 479 46.32%
Ina Yoon 543 295 248 45.67%
Lizette Salas 33 18 15 45.45%
Lydia Hall 425 232 193 45.41%
Muni He 450 246 204 45.33%
Zhimeng Zhao 892 492 400 44.84%
Rena Ishikawa 570 315 255 44.74%
Juliana Hung 756 419 337 44.58%
Karoline Lund 821 458 363 44.21%
Mayu Hattori 784 438 346 44.13%
Anne-Charlotte Mora 951 533 418 43.95%
Asuka Ishikawa 421 237 184 43.71%
Hana Lee 405 228 177 43.70%
Pasqualle Coffa 1,150 648 502 43.65%
Young Min Chi 679 385 294 43.30%
In Gee Chun 62 36 26 41.94%
Marissa Steen 388 226 162 41.75%
Tvesa Malik 500 292 208 41.60%
Nanoko Hayashi 384 227 157 40.89%
Xiyu Lin 98 58 40 40.82%
Heather Macrae 1,391 829 562 40.40%
Tian Lv 1,420 853 567 39.93%
Sophie Hausmann 616 371 245 39.77%
Yewon Lee 533 323 210 39.40%
Maiko Wakabayashi 188 114 74 39.36%
Katelyn Dambaugh 957 581 376 39.29%
Min-G Kim 812 495 317 39.04%
Rosie Davies 1,385 859 526 37.98%
Liz Nagel 714 445 269 37.68%
Yvie Chaucheprat 1,431 899 532 37.18%
Savannah Vilaubi 806 508 298 36.97%
Kim Da Eun 1,032 652 380 36.82%
Ji Won Kang 1,043 663 380 36.43%
Sarina Schmidt 1,062 677 385 36.25%
Hyejung Lee 986 629 357 36.21%
Miyuu Abe 896 572 324 36.16%
Anne-Lise Caudal 971 624 347 35.74%
Nana Yamashiro 461 297 164 35.57%
Olivia Mehaffey 965 622 343 35.54%
Dongmei Li 992 640 352 35.48%
Maude-Aimee Leblanc 550 355 195 35.45%
Haruka Morita-Wanyaolu 297 192 105 35.35%
Krista Bakker 622 403 219 35.21%
Ritsuko Ryu 222 144 78 35.14%
Yuka Nii 1,091 710 381 34.92%
Morgane Metraux 529 345 184 34.78%
Jessica Karlsson 551 360 191 34.66%
Ji U Ko 901 592 309 34.30%
Ally Ewing 35 23 12 34.29%
Becky Brewerton 1,072 705 367 34.24%
Simin Feng 658 434 224 34.04%
Rachel Heck 949 626 323 34.04%
Rio Ishii 560 372 188 33.57%
Akane Saeki 1,038 692 346 33.33%
Yaeeun Hong 528 352 176 33.33%
Han Sol Ji 153 102 51 33.33%
Risa Murata 808 539 269 33.29%
Ting-Hsuan Huang 1,203 804 399 33.17%
Dasom Ma 643 430 213 33.13%
Haylee Harford 632 423 209 33.07%
Priscilla Schmid 1,269 850 419 33.02%
Sara Kouskova 976 654 322 32.99%
Prima Thammaraks 670 449 221 32.99%
Ayame Sakuma 1,314 881 433 32.95%
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 76 51 25 32.89%
Grace Kim 961 645 316 32.88%
Seung Hui Ro 256 172 84 32.81%
Cho Yeon Kim 1,140 770 370 32.46%
Panpan Yan 1,173 793 380 32.40%
Gabriella Cowley 565 382 183 32.39%
Emma Grechi 639 433 206 32.24%
Sarah Kemp 246 167 79 32.11%
Lauren Coughlin 409 278 131 32.03%
Madelene Stavnar 1,216 830 386 31.74%
Momoko Kishibe 625 427 198 31.68%
Shuri Sakuma 748 515 233 31.15%
Leslie Cloots 1,379 952 427 30.96%
Ayano Nitta 908 627 281 30.95%
Su Yeon Jang 279 193 86 30.82%
M. Simmermacher 385 267 118 30.65%
Nanako Ueno 716 497 219 30.59%
Yeun Jung Seo 291 202 89 30.58%
Hsin-Chun Liao 1,223 849 374 30.58%
Gabriela Ruffels 210 146 64 30.48%
Serena Aoki 231 161 70 30.30%
Carmen Alonso 512 357 155 30.27%
Maria Hernandez 598 417 181 30.27%
Sierra Brooks 585 408 177 30.26%
Julia Kurata 1,128 788 340 30.14%
Mao Nozawa 259 181 78 30.12%
Allie White 947 662 285 30.10%
Sayaka Takahashi 113 79 34 30.09%
Rachel Rohanna 692 486 206 29.77%
Hyo Moon Kim 478 337 141 29.50%
Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir 875 617 258 29.49%
Cara Gainer 819 578 241 29.43%
Haley Moore 696 493 203 29.17%
Amandeep Drall 1,104 783 321 29.08%
Marta Martin 1,015 720 295 29.06%
Shanshan Feng 31 22 9 29.03%
Casey Danielson 456 324 132 28.95%
Momo Yoshikawa 470 334 136 28.94%
Leticia Ras-Anderica 1,052 750 302 28.71%
Yuna Takagi 398 284 114 28.64%
Megan Khang 49 35 14 28.57%
Cassandra Hall 968 694 274 28.31%
Madelene Sagstrom 61 44 17 27.87%
Ririna Staiano 717 520 197 27.48%
Aditi Ashok 172 125 47 27.33%
Chloe Williams 499 363 136 27.25%
Allison Emrey 603 440 163 27.03%
Nina Pegova 567 414 153 26.98%
Samantha Wagner 681 499 182 26.73%
Tomoko Yokoyama 1,331 977 354 26.60%
Ree An Kim 299 220 79 26.42%
Esther Henseleit 130 96 34 26.15%
Yoshie Kobayashi 1,143 845 298 26.07%
Yi-Lin Liang 1,064 787 277 26.03%
Lee-Anne Pace 278 206 72 25.90%
Linda Wessberg 589 439 150 25.47%
Dottie Ardina 336 251 85 25.30%
Min Song Ha 233 175 58 24.89%
Sanna Nuutinen 247 186 61 24.70%
Gabby Lemieux 1,010 761 249 24.65%
Miyu Shinkai 486 367 119 24.49%
Fang Yang 1,075 814 261 24.28%
Aya Ezawa 1,361 1,032 329 24.17%
Caroline Inglis 323 245 78 24.15%
Ayaka Tezuka 1,026 780 246 23.98%
Maiken Bing Paulsen 633 482 151 23.85%
Na Rin An 80 61 19 23.75%
Je Yeong Lee 865 660 205 23.70%
Georgia Hall 38 29 9 23.68%
Elena Moosmann 719 550 169 23.50%
Ruixin Liu 316 242 74 23.42%
Liz Young 416 319 97 23.32%
Olivia Cowan 178 137 41 23.03%
Alison Muirhead 694 535 159 22.91%
Miyu Goto 596 462 134 22.48%
Ju Young Pak 157 122 35 22.29%
Shina Kanazawa 202 157 45 22.28%
Laura Davies 516 402 114 22.09%
Zhen Bontan 1,289 1,007 282 21.88%
Fatima Fernandez Cano 372 291 81 21.77%
Maria Fassi 138 108 30 21.74%
Minami Katsu 92 72 20 21.74%
Sora Kamiya 1,154 904 250 21.66%
Wei-Ling Hsu 125 98 27 21.60%
Celine Herbin 311 244 67 21.54%
Sakura Koiwai 79 62 17 21.52%
Elin Arvidsson 883 693 190 21.52%
Kana Mikashima 149 117 32 21.48%
Naruha  Miyata 331 260 71 21.45%
Ji Su Kim 282 222 60 21.28%
Nobuhle Dlamini 610 481 129 21.15%
Kumiko Kaneda 387 306 81 20.93%
Moriya Jutanugarn 43 34 9 20.93%
Min-Jou Chen 846 670 176 20.80%
Hae Rym Kim 207 164 43 20.77%
Ayako Kimura 237 188 49 20.68%
Keiko Yamamoto 705 560 145 20.57%
Verena Gimmy 881 700 181 20.54%
Se Lin Hyun 185 147 38 20.54%
Gemma Clews 916 728 188 20.52%
Kiira Riihijarvi 1,120 891 229 20.45%
Rachael Goodall 613 488 125 20.39%
Mayu Hosaka 682 543 139 20.38%
Michelle Thomson 536 428 108 20.15%
Yuai Ji 1,080 863 217 20.09%
Hibiki Kitamura 1,087 869 218 20.06%
Kelsey Macdonald 320 256 64 20.00%
Linette Holmslykke 944 756 188 19.92%
Amy Walsh 1,316 1,055 261 19.83%
Mika Takushima 1,141 915 226 19.81%
Momoka Miyake 1,380 1,109 271 19.64%
Altmann Luiza 1,251 1,012 239 19.10%
Hsuan-Ping Chang 781 632 149 19.08%
Yukari Nishiyama 519 420 99 19.08%
Nana  Suganuma 257 208 49 19.07%
Ga Yul Kang 1,397 1,131 266 19.04%
Ha Rang Lee 747 605 142 19.01%
Lauren Stephenson 111 90 21 18.92%
Rui Aratake 845 686 159 18.82%
Ayaka Watanabe 165 134 31 18.79%
Fumika Kawagishi 566 460 106 18.73%
Whitney Hillier 407 331 76 18.67%
Saiki Fujita 189 154 35 18.52%
Dana Finkelstein 266 217 49 18.42%
Karolin Lampert 293 241 52 17.75%
Natalie Srinivasan 1,169 963 206 17.62%
Linda Lundqvist 1,274 1,050 224 17.58%
Regina Plasencia 991 817 174 17.56%
Yealimi Noh 46 38 8 17.39%
Pei-Ying Tsai 213 176 37 17.37%
Sae Ogura 571 473 98 17.16%
Cloe Frankish 549 455 94 17.12%
Michaela Finn 1,076 892 184 17.10%
Jung Min Lee 119 99 20 16.81%
Rieru Shibusawa 675 563 112 16.59%
Roberta Liti 925 772 153 16.54%
Airi Kameda 1,126 940 186 16.52%
Bit Na Han 1,366 1,142 224 16.40%
Yi-Ting Lai 842 704 138 16.39%
Jeongeun Lee 161 135 26 16.15%
Minami Oshiro 1,178 988 190 16.13%
Natasha Fear 1,220 1,026 194 15.90%
Soo Bin Jung 617 519 98 15.88%
Seung-Hee Yu 638 538 100 15.67%
Pei-Wen Huang 1,301 1,100 201 15.45%
Konoha Okada 1,073 909 164 15.28%
Tsubasa Kajitani 630 534 96 15.24%
Xinying Wang 651 552 99 15.21%
Mayu Hirota 520 441 79 15.19%
Karah Sanford 1,227 1,041 186 15.16%
Gaurika Bishnoi 1,257 1,068 189 15.04%
Rirua Furukawa 1,146 975 171 14.92%
Asumi Teruyama 1,214 1,033 181 14.91%
Isabella Deilert 731 625 106 14.50%
Min A Yoon 787 674 113 14.36%
Nasa Hataoka 7 6 1 14.29%
Yasuko Satoh 1,028 883 145 14.11%
Yumi Narisawa 938 806 132 14.07%
Agathe Laisne 526 453 73 13.88%
Becky Morgan 397 342 55 13.85%
Felicity Johnson 413 356 57 13.80%
Tiia Koivisto 459 396 63 13.73%
Xiang Sui 584 504 80 13.70%
Julie Kim 191 165 26 13.61%
Hinako Yamauchi 505 437 68 13.47%
Sofie Bringner 726 630 96 13.22%
Soo Bin Kim 1,127 978 149 13.22%
Sideri Vanova 1,100 955 145 13.18%
Maaya Suzuki 604 525 79 13.08%
Bailey Tardy 510 444 66 12.94%
Se Eun Kim 476 415 61 12.82%
Anna Magnusson 868 758 110 12.67%
Emma Cabrera Bello 1,133 991 142 12.53%
Ayaka Furue 16 14 2 12.50%
Minjee Lee 8 7 1 12.50%
Frida Kinhult 522 457 65 12.45%
Britney Yada 1,253 1,099 154 12.29%
Shoko Sasaki 305 268 37 12.13%
Agathe Sauzon 479 421 58 12.11%
Kaori Aoyama 840 739 101 12.02%
Ursula Wikstrom 338 298 40 11.83%
Yuli Shi 641 566 75 11.70%
Karoline Stormo 978 864 114 11.66%
Ana Pelaez 693 614 79 11.40%
Ayaka Matsumori 532 472 60 11.28%
Emi Sato 943 837 106 11.24%
Reika Usui 251 223 28 11.16%
Seoyoon Kim 934 831 103 11.03%
Rie Tsuji 422 376 46 10.90%
Xiaowen Yin 462 412 50 10.82%
Mizuki Oide 370 330 40 10.81%
Janie Jackson 402 359 43 10.70%
Eun Song Choi 609 544 65 10.67%
Mayu Hamada 198 177 21 10.61%
Elina Nummenpää 786 703 83 10.56%
Hsiao-Ling Wu 1,134 1,015 119 10.49%
Jiaxin Yang 974 872 102 10.47%
Seul Ki Lee 277 248 29 10.47%
Florentyna Parker 517 463 54 10.44%
Lauren Kim 359 322 37 10.31%
Kanako Ishida 1,022 917 105 10.27%
Chia-Wen Tai 1,170 1,051 119 10.17%
Risa Ogusu 699 628 71 10.16%
Karin Takeyama 424 381 43 10.14%
Akira Yamaji 281 253 28 9.96%
Vani Kapoor 1,019 918 101 9.91%
Shasta Averyhardt 1,226 1,105 121 9.87%
Kylie Walker 309 279 30 9.71%
Haeji Kang 218 197 21 9.63%
Kaori Yamamoto 887 802 85 9.58%
Jiwon Jeon 627 567 60 9.57%
Do Eun Park 841 762 79 9.39%
Mi Jeong Jeon 123 112 11 8.94%
Georgina Blackman 900 821 79 8.78%
Jessica Korda 23 21 2 8.70%
Rebecca Lee-Bentham 1,135 1,038 97 8.55%
Wenbo Liu 328 300 28 8.54%
Stephanie  Bunque 1,192 1,091 101 8.47%
Hsin-En Tsai 929 851 78 8.40%
Leonor Bessa 1,193 1,093 100 8.38%
Yucen Han 1,185 1,086 99 8.35%
Ji Hyun Oh 120 110 10 8.33%
Hikari Kawamitsu 506 464 42 8.30%
Cih-Hui Chen 1,035 950 85 8.21%
Mio Kotaki 378 347 31 8.20%
Eui Kyung Shin 706 649 57 8.07%
Johanna Gustavsson 310 285 25 8.06%
Tereza Melecka 822 757 65 7.91%
Klara Spilkova 294 271 23 7.82%
Hiromu Ono 380 351 29 7.63%
So Mi Lee 53 49 4 7.55%
Brittany Lincicome 94 87 7 7.45%
Chia Yen  Wu 269 249 20 7.43%
Line Toft Hansen 975 903 72 7.38%
Shin Sil Bang 513 476 37 7.21%
Hye Yun2 Kim 797 740 57 7.15%
Hanna Chen 618 574 44 7.12%
Jana Melichova 1,392 1,295 97 6.97%
Manlixiang Yang 1,051 979 72 6.85%
Justine Dreher 1,084 1,011 73 6.73%
Hikari  Tanabe 289 270 19 6.57%
Seira Oki 358 335 23 6.42%
Kendra Dalton 800 749 51 6.38%
Anais Meyssonnier 623 584 39 6.26%
Yu Jin Sung 160 150 10 6.25%
Erika Kikuchi 128 120 8 6.25%
Austin Ernst 32 30 2 6.25%
Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh 977 916 61 6.24%
Emilia Migliaccio 772 725 47 6.09%
Franziska Friedrich 802 754 48 5.99%
Jingwen Zhang 861 812 49 5.69%
Da Been Heo 141 133 8 5.67%
Celine Borge 723 682 41 5.67%
Sumika Nakasone 194 183 11 5.67%
Hexi Yuan 697 658 39 5.60%
Uh Jin Seo 685 647 38 5.55%
Hyun Kyung Park 55 52 3 5.45%
Julie Aime 737 697 40 5.43%
Demi Runas 559 529 30 5.37%
Lynn Chiu 764 723 41 5.37%
Chie Sakai 810 767 43 5.31%
Fei-Chien Yang 741 702 39 5.26%
Hannah Burke 480 456 24 5.00%
Agata Vahalova 1,232 1,173 59 4.79%
Eriko Tanikawa 1,152 1,097 55 4.77%
Jenny Shin 84 80 4 4.76%
Ayaka Morioka 811 773 38 4.69%
Karina Kukkonen 973 929 44 4.52%
Erika De Martini 1,199 1,145 54 4.50%
Yoko Ishikawa 1,003 958 45 4.49%
Ridhima Dilawari 1,302 1,244 58 4.45%
Kristy Mcpherson 455 435 20 4.40%
Riria Arashiro 1,249 1,195 54 4.32%
Si Woo Chung 701 671 30 4.28%
So Yul Kang 1,069 1,028 41 3.84%
Gengshan Li 942 906 36 3.82%
Romy Meekers 1,065 1,025 40 3.76%
Yi-Ching Wu 884 852 32 3.62%
Kim Metraux 420 405 15 3.57%
Gaby Lopez 56 54 2 3.57%
Marianne Skarpnord 190 184 6 3.16%
Ji Young Park 127 123 4 3.15%
Jackie Stoelting 580 562 18 3.10%
Tereza Kozeluhova 1,086 1,053 33 3.04%
Dan Li 1,122 1,089 33 2.94%
Charley Hull 34 33 1 2.94%
Kokone Yoshimoto 381 370 11 2.89%
Momoko Ueda 72 70 2 2.78%
Megumi Kido 399 388 11 2.76%
Ga Young Lee 109 106 3 2.75%
Lin Meng 910 885 25 2.75%
Chia-Pei Lee 703 684 19 2.70%
Nayeon Eum 583 568 15 2.57%
Emma Talley 201 196 5 2.49%
Rose Zhang 288 281 7 2.43%
Juyoung5 Park 988 964 24 2.43%
Juanjuan Tao 1,318 1,290 28 2.12%
Caroline Masson 51 50 1 1.96%
My Leander 721 707 14 1.94%
Christina Kim 155 152 3 1.94%
Airi Saitoh 972 961 11 1.13%
Breanna Gill 750 742 8 1.07%
Qi Tian 1,030 1,020 10 0.97%
Lindsey Weaver 117 116 1 0.85%
Rie Iwahashi 472 468 4 0.85%
Kelly Whaley 1,256 1,247 9 0.72%
Ssu-Chia Cheng 306 304 2 0.65%
Ji Won2 Shin 684 680 4 0.58%
Maddie Mccrary 739 735 4 0.54%
Erica Huang  757 753 4 0.53%
Manon Gidali 579 576 3 0.52%
Aoi Higashi 1,247 1,241 6 0.48%
Stacy Bregman 558 556 2 0.36%
Eleanor Givens 342 341 1 0.29%
Esther Lee 344 343 1 0.29%
Rae Hyeon Ku 395 394 1 0.25%
Cindy Lacrosse 848 846 2 0.24%
Sarah Burnham 287 287 0 0.00%
Hyo-Joo Kim 9 9 0 0.00%
Ling-Jie Chen 869 871 -2 -0.23%
Alana Uriell 343 344 -1 -0.29%
Liqing Chen 1,363 1,367 -4 -0.29%
Jeong Hyun Lee 707 711 -4 -0.57%
Huang Ying 1,114 1,122 -8 -0.72%
Yanhong Pan 392 395 -3 -0.77%
Sarina Kobayashi 1,382 1,393 -11 -0.80%
Asako Fujimoto 350 353 -3 -0.86%
Yuting Shi 308 311 -3 -0.97%
Kayoung Kim 661 668 -7 -1.06%
Isabelle Boineau 807 818 -11 -1.36%
Hiromi Kamata 1,317 1,335 -18 -1.37%
Danlin Cai 850 862 -12 -1.41%
Lejan Lewthwaite 634 643 -9 -1.42%
Kristin Coleman 922 937 -15 -1.63%
Hira Naveed 878 895 -17 -1.94%
Taylor Totland 872 889 -17 -1.95%
Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 803 819 -16 -1.99%
Su-Hyun Oh 87 89 -2 -2.30%
Filippa Moerk 765 784 -19 -2.48%
He Yong Choi 357 366 -9 -2.52%
Emilie Alonso 888 912 -24 -2.70%
Ya-Chi Chang 1,153 1,185 -32 -2.78%
Emily Kristine Pedersen 71 73 -2 -2.82%
Ji Hyun3 Lee 354 364 -10 -2.82%
Ingrid Lindblad 553 569 -16 -2.89%
Anais Maggetti 1,123 1,156 -33 -2.94%
Maria Parra 547 564 -17 -3.11%
Ai-Chen Kuo 829 855 -26 -3.14%
Sophie Lamb 1,197 1,236 -39 -3.26%
Gabrielle Shipley 914 944 -30 -3.28%
Frida Gustafsson Spaang 877 907 -30 -3.42%
Hana Ryskova 1,219 1,261 -42 -3.45%
Karen Chung 508 526 -18 -3.54%
Karin Hanada 963 1,001 -38 -3.95%
Haruka Kudo 326 339 -13 -3.99%
Soo Jin Lee 898 934 -36 -4.01%
Younkyo Kim 465 484 -19 -4.09%
Mireia Prat 578 602 -24 -4.15%
Yuri Jane  Onishi 931 970 -39 -4.19%
Shiho Oyama 183 191 -8 -4.37%
Min Qin 873 913 -40 -4.58%
Eun Hye Jo 346 362 -16 -4.62%
Annabel Dimmock 375 393 -18 -4.80%
Laura Gomez Ruiz 628 659 -31 -4.94%
Sarah Schober 483 507 -24 -4.97%
Doey Choi 752 790 -38 -5.05%
Isi Gabsa 367 386 -19 -5.18%
Moa Folke 1,057 1,113 -56 -5.30%
Yebeen Sohn 710 748 -38 -5.35%
Huai-Chien Hsu 912 962 -50 -5.48%
Diksha Dagar 400 422 -22 -5.50%
Luna Sobron Galmes 234 247 -13 -5.56%
Jenny Haglund 569 601 -32 -5.62%
Kana Taneda 853 901 -48 -5.63%
Erika Hara 88 93 -5 -5.68%
Shu-Lin Lin 1,066 1,127 -61 -5.72%
Perrine Delacour 103 109 -6 -5.83%
Camille Chevalier 562 595 -33 -5.87%
U Ree Jun 221 234 -13 -5.88%
Lee Lopez 511 542 -31 -6.07%
Seul Gi Jeong 243 258 -15 -6.17%
Linnea Johansson 482 512 -30 -6.22%
Siyan Chen 844 898 -54 -6.40%
Daniela Holmqvist 270 288 -18 -6.67%
Taoli Yang 760 813 -53 -6.97%
Szu-Han Chen 531 570 -39 -7.34%
Ayame Morii 576 619 -43 -7.47%
Chae-Young Yoon 174 187 -13 -7.47%
Chih-Min Chen 775 833 -58 -7.48%
Ye Rim Choi 140 151 -11 -7.86%
Caizhu Guo 863 931 -68 -7.88%
Jessica Welch 946 1,021 -75 -7.93%
Nao Ohbayashi 762 824 -62 -8.14%
I-Wen Chen 804 870 -66 -8.21%
Jienalin Zhang 487 527 -40 -8.21%
Maha Haddioui 396 429 -33 -8.33%
Yoko Maeda 453 491 -38 -8.39%
Lina Boqvist 438 475 -37 -8.45%
Samantha Giles 1,115 1,210 -95 -8.52%
Kim Ah Ro Mi 662 719 -57 -8.61%
Cheng-Hsuan Shih 448 487 -39 -8.71%
Li-Ning Wang 540 589 -49 -9.07%
Lexi Thompson 11 12 -1 -9.09%
Andrea Wong 989 1,079 -90 -9.10%
Emie Peronnin 856 935 -79 -9.23%
Yezhou Lin 1,016 1,117 -101 -9.94%
Anaelle Carnet 732 805 -73 -9.97%
Yu-Sang Hou 439 483 -44 -10.02%
Ye Nah Hwang 386 425 -39 -10.10%
Pernilla Lindberg 158 174 -16 -10.13%
Samantha Richdale 1,312 1,445 -133 -10.14%
Yuko Saitoh 1,041 1,147 -106 -10.18%
Elia Folch 677 746 -69 -10.19%
Carolin Kauffmann 835 921 -86 -10.30%
Malene Krolboll Hansen 746 823 -77 -10.32%
Pei-Lin Yu 1,171 1,292 -121 -10.33%
Hyo Rin Lee 276 305 -29 -10.51%
Becca Huffer 969 1,071 -102 -10.53%
M. Palacios Siegenthaler 1,012 1,120 -108 -10.67%
Daniela Iacobelli 464 514 -50 -10.78%
Ji Yeong2 Kim 83 92 -9 -10.84%
Sarah Jane Smith 423 469 -46 -10.87%
Brianna Do 537 596 -59 -10.99%
Yuri Fudoh 626 696 -70 -11.18%
Sarah White 607 675 -68 -11.20%
Trish Johnson 809 900 -91 -11.25%
Emilie Paltrinieri 815 908 -93 -11.41%
Chae Eun 2 Lee 541 603 -62 -11.46%
Mami Fukuda 226 252 -26 -11.50%
Bo Mi Kwak 196 219 -23 -11.73%
Yumeno Masada 1,042 1,165 -123 -11.80%
Nannette Hill 948 1,060 -112 -11.81%
Ah Reum Park 1,083 1,212 -129 -11.91%
Yu-Ling Hsieh 427 478 -51 -11.94%
Fumie Jo 443 496 -53 -11.96%
Rachel Rossel 1,239 1,389 -150 -12.11%
Maho Hayakawa 1,236 1,386 -150 -12.14%
Ilhee Lee 791 887 -96 -12.14%
Tze-Han Lin 1,040 1,169 -129 -12.40%
Yuna Kawabata 1,053 1,184 -131 -12.44%
Kaori Makitani 753 847 -94 -12.48%
Maggie Ashmore 1,225 1,378 -153 -12.49%
Lucie Hinnerova 1,280 1,440 -160 -12.50%
Amy Olson 40 45 -5 -12.50%
Emma Spitz 1,023 1,151 -128 -12.51%
Dewi Weber 471 530 -59 -12.53%
Ruqing Guan 1,183 1,332 -149 -12.60%
Shaojing Zhang 1,218 1,372 -154 -12.64%
Alivia Reynolds 1,058 1,192 -134 -12.67%
Anne Yu 1,054 1,188 -134 -12.71%
Jeong Mee Hwang 228 257 -29 -12.72%
Georgia Price 1,305 1,471 -166 -12.72%
Olivia Jackson 1,155 1,302 -147 -12.73%
Preenaphan Poomklay 1,267 1,429 -162 -12.79%
Jung Hyeon An 1,165 1,314 -149 -12.79%
Chiara Tamburlini 1,311 1,479 -168 -12.81%
Hannah Mccook 1,131 1,276 -145 -12.82%
Bingyu Shi 1,092 1,232 -140 -12.82%
Yan Wang 1,013 1,143 -130 -12.83%
Junyuan Zhang   981 1,107 -126 -12.84%
Veronica Chen 1,230 1,388 -158 -12.85%
Allie Knight 1,281 1,446 -165 -12.88%
Anna  Nordfors 1,273 1,438 -165 -12.96%
Chihiro Sato 1,272 1,437 -165 -12.97%
Yiyuan Liu 1,202 1,358 -156 -12.98%
Eri Okayama 100 113 -13 -13.00%
Sarah Schmelzel 115 130 -15 -13.04%
Lili Cammisa 1,307 1,478 -171 -13.08%
Lea Garner 1,297 1,467 -170 -13.11%
Mizuki Kimura 1,209 1,368 -159 -13.15%
Louise Stahle 783 886 -103 -13.15%
Brooke Matthews 911 1,031 -120 -13.17%
Si An Jang 1,295 1,466 -171 -13.20%
Eun Woo Choi 212 240 -28 -13.21%
Tsai Ching Tseng 998 1,130 -132 -13.23%
Annika Clark 1,156 1,309 -153 -13.24%
Ji Been Pak 1,186 1,343 -157 -13.24%
Lizzie Prior 1,168 1,323 -155 -13.27%
Si On Lee 1,024 1,160 -136 -13.28%
Mirai Hamasaki 939 1,064 -125 -13.31%
Bianca Pagdanganan 150 170 -20 -13.33%
Kim Williams 1,323 1,500 -177 -13.38%
Joo Hyun Ji 1,278 1,449 -171 -13.38%
Rebecca Kay 1,255 1,423 -168 -13.39%
Shioriko Yokoyama 1,265 1,435 -170 -13.44%
Chantelle Cassidy 1,324 1,502 -178 -13.44%
Bonita Bredenhann 1,321 1,499 -178 -13.47%
Jieni Li 1,201 1,363 -162 -13.49%
Sayaka Tsuchida 880 999 -119 -13.52%
Ayaka Nakayama 1,284 1,458 -174 -13.55%
Ayaka Sugihara 985 1,119 -134 -13.60%
Mengzhu Wang 1,293 1,469 -176 -13.61%
Robyn Doig 1,211 1,376 -165 -13.63%
Hsin Chiao Chang 1,254 1,425 -171 -13.64%
Keun Yeong An 833 947 -114 -13.69%
Sara Ericsson 1,277 1,452 -175 -13.70%
Delfina Acosta 1,291 1,468 -177 -13.71%
Sijia Lai 1,174 1,336 -162 -13.80%
Jingfan Deng 1,320 1,503 -183 -13.86%
Hye Ji Lee 966 1,102 -136 -14.08%
Isabelle Taylor 1,313 1,498 -185 -14.09%
Eyrnne Lee 1,319 1,505 -186 -14.10%
Yoshimi Koda 1,290 1,472 -182 -14.11%
Han-Hsuan Yu 999 1,140 -141 -14.11%
Samaporn Khangkhun 1,308 1,493 -185 -14.14%
Christine Wolf 253 289 -36 -14.23%
Sunshine  Baraquiel 1,310 1,497 -187 -14.27%
Manon De Roey 223 255 -32 -14.35%
Bo Ram Jang 1,268 1,450 -182 -14.35%
Shuko Morita 1,228 1,405 -177 -14.41%
Phannarai Meesom-Us 1,261 1,443 -182 -14.43%
Jiayun Li 727 832 -105 -14.44%
Emilee Hoffman 1,158 1,326 -168 -14.51%
Ana Ruiz Laphond 1,157 1,325 -168 -14.52%
Alice Chauvel 1,252 1,434 -182 -14.54%
Nuria Iturrioz 205 235 -30 -14.63%
Siyun Liu 1,263 1,448 -185 -14.65%
Catherine O'donnell 1,238 1,420 -182 -14.70%
Hyun Ju Yoo 669 768 -99 -14.80%
Paige Stubbs 1,275 1,464 -189 -14.82%
Marta Llorca 1,085 1,246 -161 -14.84%
Haruka Mizuki 1,078 1,238 -160 -14.84%
Maria Shinohara 330 379 -49 -14.85%
Min Byeol Kim 624 717 -93 -14.90%
Mana Shinozaki 600 690 -90 -15.00%
Kajal Mistry 1,298 1,494 -196 -15.10%
Mayumi Chinzei 1,182 1,361 -179 -15.14%
Mika Nakazono 1,294 1,490 -196 -15.15%
Jae Yoon Lee 820 945 -125 -15.24%
Andrea Lee 118 136 -18 -15.25%
Yu Min Lee 1,271 1,465 -194 -15.26%
Vicky Hurst 608 701 -93 -15.30%
Stephanie Meadow 124 143 -19 -15.32%
Miki Nishiyama 1,304 1,504 -200 -15.34%
Caroline Sturdza 1,090 1,259 -169 -15.50%
Yumi Matsubara 959 1,108 -149 -15.54%
Jessica Porvasnik 1,240 1,433 -193 -15.56%
Hikaru Yagami 1,282 1,483 -201 -15.68%
Mikiko Nishi 1,017 1,177 -160 -15.73%
Lindsey Mccurdy 839 971 -132 -15.73%
Elizabeth Tong 1,233 1,427 -194 -15.73%
Bo Young Park 1,270 1,470 -200 -15.75%
Yeon Ju Jung 260 301 -41 -15.77%
Jessica  Peng 507 587 -80 -15.78%
Yumika Adachi 1,279 1,482 -203 -15.87%
Rieko Sakashita 1,224 1,419 -195 -15.93%
Lisa Maguire 1,245 1,444 -199 -15.98%
Stina Resen 725 841 -116 -16.00%
Lori Beth Adams 648 752 -104 -16.05%
Gala Dumez 1,242 1,442 -200 -16.10%
Brittany Marchand 659 766 -107 -16.24%
Ellen Hutchinson-Kay 1,217 1,415 -198 -16.27%
Laura Wearn 441 513 -72 -16.33%
Ayaka Morimitsu 1,285 1,495 -210 -16.34%
Amy Lee 874 1,017 -143 -16.36%
Miki Sakai 176 205 -29 -16.48%
Kim Do Hee 1,266 1,475 -209 -16.51%
Veronica Felibert 1,212 1,413 -201 -16.58%
Janya Morrakotpan 1,055 1,230 -175 -16.59%
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 647 755 -108 -16.69%
Genevieve Ling I-Rynn 1,089 1,271 -182 -16.71%
Rika Yabuta 1,195 1,396 -201 -16.82%
Yoonmin Han 1,046 1,223 -177 -16.92%
Da Won Kweon 654 765 -111 -16.97%
Hye Lim Jo 241 282 -41 -17.01%
Kennedie Montoya 1,210 1,417 -207 -17.11%
Misaki Hama 1,204 1,410 -206 -17.11%
Louise Rydqvist 1,198 1,403 -205 -17.11%
Ho-Yu An 314 368 -54 -17.20%
Narumi Yamada 882 1,034 -152 -17.23%
Jane Turner 864 1,013 -149 -17.25%
Tiffany Chan 255 299 -44 -17.25%
Riko Inoue 539 633 -94 -17.44%
Yu Tajima 467 549 -82 -17.56%
August Kim 704 828 -124 -17.61%
Valerie Tanguay 1,258 1,480 -222 -17.65%
Miyuki Takeuchi 412 485 -73 -17.72%
Yoko Ogawa 538 634 -96 -17.84%
Hinano Muguruma 660 778 -118 -17.88%
Xue Yin 1,235 1,456 -221 -17.89%
Ami Hirai 614 724 -110 -17.92%
Karolina Vlckova 1,137 1,341 -204 -17.94%
Min Jeong Hwang 997 1,176 -179 -17.95%
Alazne Urizar Zapata 1,207 1,424 -217 -17.98%
Molly Skapik 1,190 1,404 -214 -17.98%
Da Yeon Lee 50 59 -9 -18.00%
Suzuna Akizaki 1,260 1,487 -227 -18.02%
Miyu Araki 1,099 1,297 -198 -18.02%
Lindy Duncan 215 254 -39 -18.14%
A. Vayson De Pradenne 556 657 -101 -18.17%
Hannah Kim 1,215 1,436 -221 -18.19%
Na Kyung Lee 466 551 -85 -18.24%
Louise Ridderstrom 463 548 -85 -18.36%
Michelle Piyapattra 795 941 -146 -18.36%
Yuzuki Yoshizawa 980 1,161 -181 -18.47%
Shuangshuang Fan 805 954 -149 -18.51%
Hee Jeong Lim 27 32 -5 -18.52%
Amanda Sambach 955 1,133 -178 -18.64%
Candice Mahe 1,167 1,385 -218 -18.68%
Mathilde Claisse 1,231 1,461 -230 -18.68%
Moeka Nishihata 695 825 -130 -18.71%
Michelle Wie West 497 590 -93 -18.71%
Eunjung Ji 671 797 -126 -18.78%
Su Jin3 Lee 298 354 -56 -18.79%
Hsin Lee 542 644 -102 -18.82%
Susana Mendes Ribeiro 1,121 1,333 -212 -18.91%
Cassie Porter 1,009 1,201 -192 -19.03%
Ariya Jutanugarn 21 25 -4 -19.05%
Haruka Amamoto 728 867 -139 -19.09%
Juri Matsumoto 1,098 1,308 -210 -19.13%
Jiehong Pan 834 994 -160 -19.18%
Junko Omote 594 708 -114 -19.19%
Saraporn Chamchoi 1,050 1,252 -202 -19.24%
Jessy Tang 1,248 1,489 -241 -19.31%
Jaclyn Lee 792 946 -154 -19.44%
Alexandra Kaui 940 1,125 -185 -19.68%
Yuko Fukuda 574 687 -113 -19.69%
Ornniti Jullasigkee 1,018 1,219 -201 -19.74%
Chella Choi 96 115 -19 -19.79%
Cheyenne Woods 468 561 -93 -19.87%
Chia-Ju Yeh 1,045 1,253 -208 -19.90%
Yumi Kudo 612 734 -122 -19.93%
Ashleigh Buhai 70 84 -14 -20.00%
Natsu Nagai 1,188 1,426 -238 -20.03%
Yi-Tsen Chou 1,132 1,360 -228 -20.14%
Laura Restrepo 640 769 -129 -20.16%
Anna Lesher 1,162 1,397 -235 -20.22%
Inci Mehmet 774 932 -158 -20.41%
Himawari Ogura 665 801 -136 -20.45%
Amelia Lewis 941 1,134 -193 -20.51%
Rachael Taylor 642 774 -132 -20.56%
Elise Bradley 1,136 1,370 -234 -20.60%
Min Seo Kwak 440 531 -91 -20.68%
Go Un Yu 683 826 -143 -20.94%
Mai Kiuchi 1,005 1,216 -211 -21.00%
Ines Laklalech 879 1,065 -186 -21.16%
Eri Jooma 552 669 -117 -21.20%
Miyu Yamato 611 741 -130 -21.28%
Nattapan Siritrai 1,221 1,481 -260 -21.29%
Yoon Na Heo 1,056 1,281 -225 -21.31%
Ellie Slama 1,025 1,245 -220 -21.46%
Alexa Pano 768 933 -165 -21.48%
Patricia Sanz Barrio 889 1,080 -191 -21.48%
Marta Perez 1,151 1,399 -248 -21.55%
Michelle Koh 1,105 1,344 -239 -21.63%
Gigi Stoll 498 606 -108 -21.69%
Ayako Uehara 249 303 -54 -21.69%
Lei Ye 590 718 -128 -21.69%
Na Hye Go 686 835 -149 -21.72%
Laura Beveridge 588 716 -128 -21.77%
Miki Yamashita 1,149 1,400 -251 -21.85%
Eun-Hee Ji 64 78 -14 -21.88%
Wi Hyelim 1,008 1,229 -221 -21.92%
Angel Yin 77 94 -17 -22.08%
Yuka Yasuda 181 221 -40 -22.10%
Kusuma Meechai 967 1,183 -216 -22.34%
Marion Duvernay 1,159 1,418 -259 -22.35%
Hayley Davis 428 524 -96 -22.43%
Anna Redding 554 679 -125 -22.56%
Kyung Kim 518 635 -117 -22.59%
Anika Varma 860 1,056 -196 -22.79%
Suzann Pettersen 982 1,207 -225 -22.91%
Hinano Hoshikawa 1,161 1,428 -267 -23.00%
Patricie Mackova 933 1,148 -215 -23.04%
Hitomi Sawai 1,101 1,355 -254 -23.07%
Piti Martinez Bernal 831 1,023 -192 -23.10%
Hsuan Chen 502 618 -116 -23.11%
Tamie Durdin 1,205 1,485 -280 -23.24%
Elsa Svensson 1,047 1,291 -244 -23.30%
Aya Ishikawa 1,068 1,317 -249 -23.31%
Rachel Raastad 1,106 1,364 -258 -23.33%
Sydney Legacy 1,109 1,369 -260 -23.44%
Kiran Matharu 1,113 1,375 -262 -23.54%
Gi Ppuem Lee 250 309 -59 -23.60%
Annelie Sjoholm 597 738 -141 -23.62%
Astha Madan 918 1,135 -217 -23.64%
Niina Liias 655 810 -155 -23.66%
Goonlacha Paiboonpong 1,191 1,473 -282 -23.68%
Monique Smit 595 736 -141 -23.70%
Anna Kono 606 751 -145 -23.93%
Hsin-Ning Yeh 1,180 1,463 -283 -23.98%
Lakareber Abe 770 956 -186 -24.16%
Rino Kotake 852 1,059 -207 -24.30%
Yumi Sasahara 927 1,155 -228 -24.60%
Nicole Sakamoto 921 1,149 -228 -24.76%
Gyeong Eun Oh 700 874 -174 -24.86%
Jennifer Hahn 1,194 1,491 -297 -24.87%
Oona Vartianen 1,138 1,422 -284 -24.96%
Yui Noritomi 1,067 1,334 -267 -25.02%
Mami Kagasono 1,124 1,407 -283 -25.18%
Momoka Sega 1,082 1,356 -274 -25.32%
Hayuno Tateura 690 865 -175 -25.36%
Spencer Heller 952 1,194 -242 -25.42%
Rikako Sakashita 1,020 1,280 -260 -25.49%
Jenny Kim 956 1,200 -244 -25.52%
Kotona Izumida 1,108 1,391 -283 -25.54%
Sophia Zeeb 1,110 1,394 -284 -25.59%
Wenny Chang 371 466 -95 -25.61%
Chihiro Ikeda 1,163 1,462 -299 -25.71%
Eun Ji Hyun 897 1,129 -232 -25.86%
Mayuna Furukawa 958 1,206 -248 -25.89%
Ye Seul Lee 885 1,115 -230 -25.99%
Asami Kikuchi 1,181 1,488 -307 -25.99%
Yeon-Song Kim 488 615 -127 -26.02%
Emma Westin 1,179 1,486 -307 -26.04%
Hikari Fujita 426 537 -111 -26.06%
Nemittra Juntanaket 1,119 1,411 -292 -26.09%
Jaye Marie Green 134 169 -35 -26.12%
Jimin Kang 1,048 1,322 -274 -26.15%
Ji-Young Lee 1,079 1,362 -283 -26.23%
Emily Penttila 960 1,213 -253 -26.35%
Brittany Lang 159 201 -42 -26.42%
Aya Tamura 635 803 -168 -26.46%
Yiyi Liu 442 559 -117 -26.47%
Samantha Troyanovich 890 1,126 -236 -26.52%
Chih-Yun Wu 1,172 1,484 -312 -26.62%
So Hyeon An 490 621 -131 -26.73%
Waralee  Atcharerk 1,184 1,501 -317 -26.77%
Jordan Britt 1,081 1,371 -290 -26.83%
Nicole  Abelar 1,145 1,453 -308 -26.90%
Katie Yoo 773 981 -208 -26.91%
Narisara Kerdrit 1,061 1,348 -287 -27.05%
Song Yeon Kim 340 432 -92 -27.06%
Megumi Takahashi 687 873 -186 -27.07%
Chorphaka Jaengkit 827 1,052 -225 -27.21%
Alice Chen 950 1,209 -259 -27.26%
Erica Shepherd 735 936 -201 -27.35%
Lauren Taylor 926 1,180 -254 -27.43%
Senno Yasufuku 1,002 1,278 -276 -27.54%
Mookharin Ladgratok 814 1,039 -225 -27.64%
Miki Uehara 437 558 -121 -27.69%
Tomoko Nishi 1,007 1,286 -279 -27.71%
Yu Yonezawa 653 834 -181 -27.72%
Catriona Matthew 393 502 -109 -27.74%
Peiyun Chien 230 294 -64 -27.83%
Anna Backman 993 1,270 -277 -27.90%
Chan Mee Kim 851 1,090 -239 -28.08%
Luisa Dittrich 867 1,112 -245 -28.26%
Isabella Leung 1,070 1,374 -304 -28.41%
L. Colombotto Rosso 373 479 -106 -28.42%
Shin Hyewon 924 1,187 -263 -28.46%
Na Yeon Choi 263 338 -75 -28.52%
Kendall Dye 347 446 -99 -28.53%
Sierra Sims 858 1,103 -245 -28.55%
Asuka Kashiwabara 147 189 -42 -28.57%
Dulcie Sverdloff 1,095 1,408 -313 -28.58%
S. Pattaranakrueang 1,160 1,492 -332 -28.62%
Shiho Kawasaki 902 1,162 -260 -28.82%
Onkanok Soisuwan 1,129 1,457 -328 -29.05%
Dolnapa Phudthipinij 893 1,154 -261 -29.23%
Jean Reynolds 780 1,009 -229 -29.36%
Mia Landegren 1,093 1,414 -321 -29.37%
Jeong Hwa2 Lee 452 585 -133 -29.42%
Milagros Chaves 785 1,016 -231 -29.43%
Alejandra Llaneza 652 844 -192 -29.45%
Caroline Rominger 601 779 -178 -29.62%
Miyari Honda 1,103 1,430 -327 -29.65%
Mizuki Seto 758 983 -225 -29.68%
Emilie Piquot 945 1,226 -281 -29.74%
Sangkaro Pimpadsorn 876 1,137 -261 -29.79%
Yukiko Nishiki 503 653 -150 -29.82%
Charlotte Leathem 913 1,186 -273 -29.90%
Erika Nakano 763 992 -229 -30.01%
Budsabakorn Sukapan 317 413 -96 -30.28%
Isabella Holpfer 1,059 1,380 -321 -30.31%
P. Phuntumabamrung 788 1,027 -239 -30.33%
Mi Jin Shin 919 1,198 -279 -30.36%
Momoka Miura 720 939 -219 -30.42%
Titiya Plucksataporn 751 980 -229 -30.49%
Hanee Song 691 902 -211 -30.54%
Ching Huang 469 613 -144 -30.70%
Ran Hong 267 349 -82 -30.71%
Yu Okamura 920 1,203 -283 -30.76%
Huize Lian 1,116 1,460 -344 -30.82%
Tai-Ling Lee 891 1,166 -275 -30.86%
Airi Tsujioka 1,125 1,474 -349 -31.02%
Laura Fuenfstueck 209 274 -65 -31.10%
Yen-Ling Pan 1,077 1,412 -335 -31.10%
Dussavi Soopimjit 1,036 1,359 -323 -31.18%
Natsuki Hatano 485 637 -152 -31.34%
Yi-Ting Chou 1,139 1,496 -357 -31.34%
Tomoko Kanai 1,044 1,373 -329 -31.51%
Jiwon Kang 1,088 1,431 -343 -31.53%
Yomaris Huang 1,060 1,395 -335 -31.60%
Maia Schechter 749 986 -237 -31.64%
Nao Honda 984 1,296 -312 -31.71%
Seung Yeon Lee 170 224 -54 -31.76%
Sian Evans 745 982 -237 -31.81%
Hee Young Park 110 145 -35 -31.82%
Ayana Kon 828 1,092 -264 -31.88%
Jin Joo Hong 460 607 -147 -31.96%
Yifan Ji 832 1,098 -266 -31.97%
Eri Fukuyama 403 532 -129 -32.01%
Ines Lescudier 1,118 1,476 -358 -32.02%
Camilla Hedberg 1,102 1,455 -353 -32.03%
Karis Davidson 284 375 -91 -32.04%
Kaitlyn Papp 262 346 -84 -32.06%
Ayaka Suzuki 895 1,182 -287 -32.07%
Paula Hurtado-Restrepo 932 1,233 -301 -32.30%
Doris Chen 813 1,077 -264 -32.47%
Krystal Quihuis 990 1,312 -322 -32.53%
Jihyun Seo 836 1,110 -274 -32.78%
Takabayashi Yumi 987 1,311 -324 -32.83%
Gerina Piller 143 190 -47 -32.87%
Holly Clyburn 793 1,054 -261 -32.91%
So Hye Park 419 557 -138 -32.94%
Noora Komulainen 458 609 -151 -32.97%
Gyeol Park 227 302 -75 -33.04%
Wad Phaewchimplee 779 1,037 -258 -33.12%
Emma Nilsson 446 594 -148 -33.18%
Tiranan Yoopan 1,039 1,384 -345 -33.21%
Lucie Andre 798 1,063 -265 -33.21%
Choi Robyn 335 447 -112 -33.43%
Seong Weon Park 657 877 -220 -33.49%
Cydney Clanton 121 162 -41 -33.88%
Q Baek 389 521 -132 -33.93%
Laetitia Beck 489 655 -166 -33.95%
Katerina Vlasinova 838 1,123 -285 -34.01%
So Young Kim 816 1,095 -279 -34.19%
Hina Arakaki 197 265 -68 -34.52%
Liv Cheng 1,004 1,352 -348 -34.66%
Jennifer Song 75 101 -26 -34.67%
Eu Ddeum Lee 740 997 -257 -34.73%
Lisa Pettersson 722 973 -251 -34.76%
Marie Fourquier 688 928 -240 -34.88%
Hyun Soo Kim 252 340 -88 -34.92%
Silvia Banon 582 786 -204 -35.05%
Csicsi Rozsa 917 1,239 -322 -35.11%
Daniella Uy 766 1,035 -269 -35.12%
Shi Hyun Ahn 504 681 -177 -35.12%
Ya-Chun Chang 481 650 -169 -35.14%
Eun Ji Lee 708 957 -249 -35.17%
Stefania Avanzo 776 1,049 -273 -35.18%
Dori Carter 818 1,106 -288 -35.21%
Sakura Kito 631 854 -223 -35.34%
Mi Jeong Gong 348 471 -123 -35.34%
Akane Yoshino 771 1,044 -273 -35.41%
Mayu Wakui 544 737 -193 -35.48%
Chika Sawada 621 842 -221 -35.59%
Eriko Kobashi 369 501 -132 -35.77%
Ji Eun Baik 859 1,167 -308 -35.86%
Meng Chu Chen 715 972 -257 -35.94%
Meghan Maclaren 292 397 -105 -35.96%
Youngin Chun 525 715 -190 -36.19%
Ji Hee Kim 1,011 1,377 -366 -36.20%
Min Kyung Choi 171 233 -62 -36.26%
Valdis Thora Jonsdottir 615 838 -223 -36.26%
Amy Yang 44 60 -16 -36.36%
Amanda Tan 824 1,124 -300 -36.41%
Teresa Lu 131 179 -48 -36.64%
Tahnia Ravnjak 1,063 1,454 -391 -36.78%
Sarah Hoffman 1,021 1,398 -377 -36.92%
Saki Nagamine 154 211 -57 -37.01%
Rika Park 970 1,330 -360 -37.11%
Aya Kinoshita 432 593 -161 -37.27%
Riri Sadoyama 759 1,042 -283 -37.29%
Joanna Klatten 509 699 -190 -37.33%
Sandy Choi 1,006 1,383 -377 -37.48%
Keiko Sasaki 650 894 -244 -37.54%
Valentine Derrey 676 930 -254 -37.57%
Yun Jie Zhang 374 516 -142 -37.97%
Gemma Dryburgh 229 316 -87 -37.99%
Chatpara Siriprakob 777 1,074 -297 -38.22%
Olafia Kristinsdottir 915 1,265 -350 -38.25%
Porani Chutichai 823 1,138 -315 -38.27%
Hyo Jin Park 782 1,083 -301 -38.49%
Misae Yanagisawa 698 968 -270 -38.68%
Thanutra Boonraksasat 724 1,005 -281 -38.81%
Ju Yeon In 239 332 -93 -38.91%
So Yi Kim 146 203 -57 -39.04%
Seul A Yoon 430 598 -168 -39.07%
Woo Jeong Kim 151 210 -59 -39.07%
Yoon Jung Cho 689 959 -270 -39.19%
Ka Ram Choi 352 490 -138 -39.20%
Katelyn Sepmoree 857 1,193 -336 -39.21%
Ruoning Yin 290 404 -114 -39.31%
Aunchisa Utama 730 1,018 -288 -39.45%
Pitsaon Chaichompoo 995 1,390 -395 -39.70%
Natalie Sheary 904 1,263 -359 -39.71%
Ha Na Jang 20 28 -8 -40.00%
Pannapa Polnamin 1,000 1,401 -401 -40.10%
Bo Mi Park 563 789 -226 -40.14%
Lala Anai 114 160 -46 -40.35%
Sarah Nilsson 870 1,224 -354 -40.69%
Emily Collins 996 1,402 -406 -40.76%
Fanny Cnops 1,027 1,447 -420 -40.90%
Jasmine Suwannapura 73 103 -30 -41.10%
Jackie  Chulya 674 951 -277 -41.10%
Tonje Daffinrud 360 509 -149 -41.39%
Ariane Provot 983 1,392 -409 -41.61%
Kelly Tan 144 204 -60 -41.67%
Jeong Eun Lee6 12 17 -5 -41.67%
Aretha Pan 575 815 -240 -41.74%
Rumi Yoshiba 224 318 -94 -41.96%
Esther Lee2 825 1,172 -347 -42.06%
Maria Beautell 637 905 -268 -42.07%
Yue Ren 406 577 -171 -42.12%
Ayano Yasuda 368 523 -155 -42.12%
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 78 111 -33 -42.31%
Angela Stanford 52 74 -22 -42.31%
Jin Hee2 Park 605 861 -256 -42.31%
Beth Allen 573 816 -243 -42.41%
Min Ji5 Kim 577 822 -245 -42.46%
C. Pongthanarak 645 919 -274 -42.48%
Hsin Yu Lu 548 781 -233 -42.52%
Ye-Na Chung 649 925 -276 -42.53%
Brittany Altomare 47 67 -20 -42.55%
Hana Wakimoto 235 336 -101 -42.98%
Eun Ju Lee 449 642 -193 -42.98%
Wannasiri Sirisampant 636 911 -275 -43.24%
Ji Yai Shin 37 53 -16 -43.24%
Mamiko Higa 104 149 -45 -43.27%
Mei Takagi 744 1,067 -323 -43.41%
Jade Schaeffer-Calmels 937 1,345 -408 -43.54%
Seon Woo Bae 48 69 -21 -43.75%
Kultida Pramphun 754 1,084 -330 -43.77%
Kiri Onitsuka 1,014 1,459 -445 -43.89%
Hannah Green 18 26 -8 -44.44%
Stephanie Na 713 1,030 -317 -44.46%
Hee Won Jung 319 461 -142 -44.51%
Eun Soo Jang 258 373 -115 -44.57%
Chloe Leurquin 979 1,416 -437 -44.64%
Sock Hwee Koh 894 1,294 -400 -44.74%
Cindy Ha 680 985 -305 -44.85%
Mariah Stackhouse 214 310 -96 -44.86%
Ainil Bakar 954 1,382 -428 -44.86%
Kim Welch 871 1,262 -391 -44.89%
Chie Arimura 180 261 -81 -45.00%
Shin Ae Ahn 534 777 -243 -45.51%
Megumi Shimokawa 473 689 -216 -45.67%
Mika Miyazato 164 239 -75 -45.73%
Dianne Luke 994 1,451 -457 -45.98%
Greta Isabella Voelker 586 858 -272 -46.42%
Camilla Lennarth 434 636 -202 -46.54%
Daniela Darquea 264 387 -123 -46.59%
Seung Yeon Yoo 837 1,227 -390 -46.59%
Brittany Benvenuto 862 1,264 -402 -46.64%
Shiho Toyonaga 711 1,045 -334 -46.98%
Ha Neul Kim 187 275 -88 -47.06%
Clariss Guce 414 610 -196 -47.34%
Jin Seon Han 135 199 -64 -47.41%
Babe Liu 265 391 -126 -47.55%
Ornnicha Konsunthea 524 775 -251 -47.90%
Nattagate  Nimitpongkul 493 731 -238 -48.28%
Ying Luo 789 1,170 -381 -48.29%
Saki Takeo 349 518 -169 -48.42%
Ji Hyeon Lee 964 1,432 -468 -48.55%
Nanthikarn Raksachat 702 1,043 -341 -48.58%
Tzu-Yi Chang 646 960 -314 -48.61%
Noemi  Jimenez 591 879 -288 -48.73%
Trichat Cheenglab 535 796 -261 -48.79%
Sara Ota 555 827 -272 -49.01%
Seung Ji Han 451 673 -222 -49.22%
So Young Lee 67 100 -33 -49.25%
Kana Nagai 219 327 -108 -49.32%
Tsugumi Miyasaki 457 683 -226 -49.45%
Pornanong Phatlum 132 198 -66 -50.00%
Ji Hyun Kim 102 153 -51 -50.00%
Sanghee Han 546 820 -274 -50.18%
Karine Icher 495 744 -249 -50.30%
Pavarisa Yoktuan 206 312 -106 -51.46%
Marita Engzelius 928 1,406 -478 -51.51%
Yumiko Yoshida 337 511 -174 -51.63%
Hyunji Ryu 365 554 -189 -51.78%
So Yeon Nam 474 722 -248 -52.32%
Amy Boulden 361 553 -192 -53.19%
Chakansim Khamborn 767 1,175 -408 -53.19%
So Young Jang 849 1,304 -455 -53.59%
Sophia Popov 26 40 -14 -53.85%
Ye Jin Kim 280 431 -151 -53.93%
Pattaraporn Mounchoo 743 1,144 -401 -53.97%
Kris Tamulis 496 764 -268 -54.03%
Cajsa Persson 668 1,029 -361 -54.04%
Wanchana Poruangrong 572 882 -310 -54.20%
Tzu-Chi Lin 353 545 -192 -54.39%
Nicole Broch Estrup 101 156 -55 -54.46%
Yupaporn Kawinpakorn 514 794 -280 -54.47%
P. Wirairungrueng 673 1,047 -374 -55.57%
Charlotte Thompson 410 639 -229 -55.85%
Marta Sanz Barrio 435 678 -243 -55.86%
Chae Lin Yang 324 506 -182 -56.17%
A Lim Kim 30 47 -17 -56.67%
Nam Kyoung Song 587 920 -333 -56.73%
Minami Hiruta 208 326 -118 -56.73%
Shin Young Park 333 522 -189 -56.76%
Yujeong Son 475 747 -272 -57.26%
Madison Pressel 712 1,121 -409 -57.44%
Eimi Koga 286 451 -165 -57.69%
P. Thanapolboonyaras 436 688 -252 -57.80%
Hsuan-Yu Yao 285 450 -165 -57.89%
Eun Bin Lim 302 477 -175 -57.95%
Cheyenne Knight 81 128 -47 -58.02%
Stacy Lewis 36 57 -21 -58.33%
Cho Hui Kim 417 661 -244 -58.51%
Momo Du 268 426 -158 -58.96%
Karen Gondo 445 709 -264 -59.33%
Kim Kaufman 383 611 -228 -59.53%
Katherine Kirk 82 131 -49 -59.76%
Suzuka Yamaguchi 663 1,062 -399 -60.18%
Pauline Del Rosario 729 1,168 -439 -60.22%
Aoi Ohnishi 254 407 -153 -60.24%
Mina Nakayama 778 1,248 -470 -60.41%
Hiroko Azuma 225 361 -136 -60.44%
Soo-Jin Yang 755 1,214 -459 -60.79%
Julia Engstrom 182 293 -111 -60.99%
Nontaya Srisawang 796 1,285 -489 -61.43%
Katja Pogacar 494 798 -304 -61.54%
Minyoung2 Lee 65 105 -40 -61.54%
Marina Alex 42 68 -26 -61.90%
Je Yoon Yang 866 1,409 -543 -62.70%
Saki Asai 145 236 -91 -62.76%
Seon Hwa Lee 666 1,088 -422 -63.36%
Do Yeon Kim 377 616 -239 -63.40%
Carly Booth 271 443 -172 -63.47%
Julieta Granada 411 672 -261 -63.50%
Moeno Tan 444 726 -282 -63.51%
Weiwei Zhang 192 314 -122 -63.54%
A Hyeon Kim 903 1,477 -574 -63.57%
Yu Liu 58 95 -37 -63.79%
Bo Bae2 Kim 304 498 -194 -63.82%
Erina Hara 351 575 -224 -63.82%
Na-Ri Lee 169 277 -108 -63.91%
Yuki Ichinose 307 505 -198 -64.50%
Hikaru Yoshimoto 195 321 -126 -64.62%
Carrie Park 363 599 -236 -65.01%
Kaho Kumagai 664 1,096 -432 -65.06%
Onnarin Sattayabanphot 561 926 -365 -65.06%
Sandra Changkija 736 1,215 -479 -65.08%
P.K. Kongkraphan 356 588 -232 -65.17%
Ji Sun Kang 179 296 -117 -65.36%
Caroline Hedwall 139 230 -91 -65.47%
Solar Lee 401 666 -265 -66.08%
Hye-Min Kim 855 1,421 -566 -66.20%
Melissa Reid 39 65 -26 -66.67%
Brooke M. Henderson 6 10 -4 -66.67%
In Bee Park 3 5 -2 -66.67%
Robynn Ree 184 307 -123 -66.85%
Katherine Perry-Hamski 240 401 -161 -67.08%
Miki Saiki 301 503 -202 -67.11%
Annie Park 108 182 -74 -68.52%
Charlotte Thomas 236 399 -163 -69.07%
Urara Onuki 431 729 -298 -69.14%
Cristie Kerr 99 168 -69 -69.70%
Jihee Baek 667 1,132 -465 -69.72%
Maddie Szeryk 527 896 -369 -70.02%
Yan Liu 244 416 -172 -70.49%
Yui Kawamoto 93 159 -66 -70.97%
Gina Kim 408 698 -290 -71.08%
Da Na Kim 355 608 -253 -71.27%
So Yeon Ryu 14 24 -10 -71.43%
Satsuki Ohshiro 339 582 -243 -71.68%
Kaori Ohe 318 546 -228 -71.70%
Arpichaya Yubol 415 713 -298 -71.81%
Princess Mary Superal 521 897 -376 -72.17%
Kotono Kozuma 447 771 -324 -72.48%
Yul Lin Hwang 334 579 -245 -73.35%
Bronte Law 68 118 -50 -73.53%
Eunjeong Seong 799 1,387 -588 -73.59%
Vivian Hou 273 474 -201 -73.63%
Kanyalak Preedasuttijit 545 949 -404 -74.13%
Manon Molle 790 1,379 -589 -74.56%
Linnea Strom 122 213 -91 -74.59%
Hee-Kyung Bae 166 290 -124 -74.70%
Bo Mee Lee 136 238 -102 -75.00%
Natalia  Escuriola 738 1,293 -555 -75.20%
Jae-Eun Chung 300 528 -228 -76.00%
Bo Ah Kim 126 225 -99 -78.57%
Renuka Suksukont 394 706 -312 -79.19%
Char Young2 Kim 199 358 -159 -79.90%
Sakura Yokomine 173 313 -140 -80.92%
Stephanie Kono 794 1,439 -645 -81.23%
Munchin Keh 593 1,076 -483 -81.45%
Yoon Ji Cho 418 759 -341 -81.58%
Hae Ran Ryu 17 31 -14 -82.35%
Song Yi Ahn 89 163 -74 -83.15%
Yu-Ju Chen 217 400 -183 -84.33%
Tiffany Joh 242 448 -206 -85.12%
Supamas Sangchan 382 714 -332 -86.91%
Seung Hyun Lee 364 685 -321 -88.19%
Mind Muangkhumsakul 248 467 -219 -88.31%
Beatriz Recari 404 763 -359 -88.86%
Chae Yoon Park 95 180 -85 -89.47%
You-Na Park 366 695 -329 -89.89%
Ji Hyun2 Lee 238 452 -214 -89.92%
Mizuki Tanaka 283 540 -257 -90.81%
S. Santiwiwatthanaphong 523 998 -475 -90.82%
Hee Won Na 193 369 -176 -91.19%
Morgan Pressel 90 173 -83 -92.22%
Ji Hee Lee 137 264 -127 -92.70%
Jane Park 129 250 -121 -93.80%
Jillian Hollis 376 730 -354 -94.15%
Karrie Webb 592 1,150 -558 -94.26%
Hye Jin3 Kim 678 1,321 -643 -94.84%
Paula Creamer 245 480 -235 -95.92%
Mariajo Uribe 220 436 -216 -98.18%
Yoon Kyung Heo 175 348 -173 -98.86%
Seo Jin Park 163 325 -162 -99.39%
Maria Fernanda Torres 133 266 -133 -100.00%
Sei Young Kim 2 4 -2 -100.00%
Jin Young Ko 1 2 -1 -100.00%
Lynn Carlsson 379 760 -381 -100.53%
Rebecca Artis 718 1,441 -723 -100.70%
Chonlada Chayanun 362 727 -365 -100.83%
Alena Sharp 105 212 -107 -101.90%
Min Sun5 Kim 106 215 -109 -102.83%
Anne-Catherine Tanguay 390 792 -402 -103.08%
Azahara Munoz 69 142 -73 -105.80%
Anne Van Dam 97 200 -103 -106.19%
So Yeon Park 200 418 -218 -109.00%
Akane Iijima 599 1,269 -670 -111.85%
Seo Hyeon Youn 315 676 -361 -114.60%
Jennifer Kupcho 19 41 -22 -115.79%
Rei Matsuda 203 442 -239 -117.73%
Hye Jin Choi 25 55 -30 -120.00%
Danielle Kang 5 11 -6 -120.00%
Ji Hyun2 Kim 327 733 -406 -124.16%
Ah-Reum Hwang 116 269 -153 -131.90%
Sandra Gal 261 612 -351 -134.48%
A Yean Cho 60 141 -81 -135.00%
Mirim Lee 28 66 -38 -135.71%
Harukyo Nomura 168 398 -230 -136.90%
Jacqui Concolino 341 809 -468 -137.24%
Mi Hyang Lee 66 158 -92 -139.39%
Parinda  Phokan 296 712 -416 -140.54%
I.K. Kim 74 178 -104 -140.54%
Misuzu Narita 156 378 -222 -142.31%
Jing Yan 107 262 -155 -144.86%
Mo Martin 167 409 -242 -144.91%
Niphatsophon Benyapa 581 1,506 -925 -159.21%
S. Langkulgasettrin 216 597 -381 -176.39%
Kristen Gillman 59 166 -107 -181.36%
Hinako Shibuno 13 37 -24 -184.62%
Ai Suzuki 22 64 -42 -190.91%
Carlota Ciganda 15 46 -31 -206.67%
Mi Jung Hur 24 77 -53 -220.83%
Sun Ju Ahn 85 273 -188 -221.18%
Jeong Min Cho 112 380 -268 -239.29%
Sung Hyun Park 10 104 -94 -940.00%

