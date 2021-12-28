Rolex Rankings movement: Who in the women's game rose, fell in 2021

A year in professional golf can feel like an eternity. One can play their way from a no-name to a household name, while there's the flip side of the coin, where one can fade into the glory of yesteryear.
In 2021, youngins such as Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit and Matilda Castren broke through to stardom while Anna Nordqvist and Lydia Ko fought their way back into the winner's circle after several years of mediocrity. On the other end of the spectrum, notable names such as Danielle Kang, Sandra Gal and Sung Hyun Park saw a rankings decline.
Here's a closer look at 20 noteworthy names in the women's game who either rose or fell in the Rolex Rankings this year, with a breakdown of every players' movement in the rankings from the end of 2020 to now.
Who's up?
Atthaya Thitikul: +256 | No. 275 to No. 19 (93%)
Once a phenom at 14 years old when she captured her first professional win on the Ladies European Tour, the Thai continued her impressive trajectory this year, becoming the youngest winner of the Race to Costa del Sol, the LET’s Order of Merit. Next, she'll look to dazzle on the LPGA after finishing third at Q-Series and achieving a "dream come true."
"Trying to improve what I have to improve for next year, prepare for the next season on LPGA because you know it's going to a tough year for me," she said. "First-year rookie LPGA against all the players, the best players in the world."
Patty Tavatanakit: +149 | No. 162 to No. 13 (91%)
The reigning LPGA Rookie of the Year made a name for herself this year by winning the ANA Inspiration to become the first rookie to win a major since Juli Inkster in 1984. But the 22-year-old didn't stop there as she was second on tour in top-10s en route to finishing third in Player of the Year points.
“Earning [Rookie of the Year] is a dream come true for me,” she said. “It’s once in a lifetime. I’m so thrilled that I get to add my name to a spectacular list of recipients that I have looked up to for many years. This season has been one to remember."
Lydia Ko: +26 | No. 29 to No. 3 (89%)
The former world No. 1 and 2015 Rookie and Player of the Year ended a 1,084-day winless drought at the Lotte Championship, one week after falling two shots short of Tavatanakit at the ANA Inspiration. The 24-year-old New Zealander also won bronze at the Olympics, a LET event, and was second on the LPGA in birdies and sub-par holes en route to securing her first Vare Trophy.
Yuka Saso: +37 | No. 45 to No. 8 (89%)
Before this year, the majority of the golf world didn't know about the Filipino-Japanese player. But that changed after she tied Inbee Park as the youngest U.S. Women’s Open winner at age 19. Saso, who models her swing after Rory McIlroy, recorded four more top-5s after her historic win at The Olympic Club. Now just 20 years old, the sky's the limit.
Leona Maguire: +134 | No. 177 to No. 43 (75%)
The former Duke star who captured two Annika Awards and four first-team All-America honors as a Blue Devil, had her rookie year extended because of the pandemic – and she took advantage, sparked by a change to graphite iron shafts. Despite 10 top-9 finishes and two runner-ups, the 27-year-old is still searching for her maiden win, however, she finished higher than any rookie in the CME points and was selected to the European Solheim Cup squad.
Mone Inami: +47 | No. 63 to No. 16 (74%)
In her home country, the 20-year-old bested Lydia Ko in a playoff for the Olympic silver medal.
"I don't feel this is real, still kind of can't believe [the Olympics were] held in Japan and Japanese player win the medal," Inami said. "So for the future of the golf players, for the younger generations who wish to play the golf, I hope such a generation of younger golfers will come out."
Inami also had eight wins this year on the Japanese circuit, where she plays full-time, contributing to her world ranking projection.
Matilda Castren: +155 | No. 211 to No. 56 (73%)
After an illustrious collegiate career at Florida State, Castren struggled to find her footing in the professional game. But last year she finally notched LPGA status at Q-Series and in 2021 the 26-year-old became one of the year's best stories after winning the Mediheal Championship to become the first Finnish to win on tour. A month later, she won the LET's Gant Ladies Open in her home country, notching a bid for the Solheim Cup where she had the clinching putt for Europe's victory.
"This year has definitely exceeded my expectations," she said. "I think it's fair to say that I was going into this year really hoping to keep my card and hoping to have a good year. I had a couple good finishes last year, and that kind of gave me more confidence going into this year."
Anna Nordqvist: +29 | No. 54 to No. 15 (72%)
The 34-year-old Swede hadn't won since her second major (Evian Championship) in 2017 and had a mere seven top-10s since 2019 amid a three-year bout with mono. But after Nanna Madsen shanked a bunker shot on her 72nd hole of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie, Nordqvist converted a major-winning tap-in to claim her third leg of the career Grand Slam and a seventh Solheim Cup nod.
“There was times I doubted if I ever would win again,” Nordqvist said. “Sitting here now, winning the British Open is a dream, I couldn't really dream of anything more. It was definitely worth the wait, and definitely worth a lot of those struggles and being able to push through.”
Maja Stark: +230 | No. 321 to No. 91 (71%)
The former Oklahoma State Cowboy who was the 2020-21 Big 12 Golfer of the Year lived up to her name with a stark (which means strong in Swedish) start to her professional career by posting consecutive top-20 finishes as an amateur in the past two U.S. Women's Opens and then winning two LET events this summer in her first five starts on the circuit.
Albane Valenzuela: +302 | No. 429 to No. 127 (70%)
The Stanford Cardinal who was the 2019 Pac-12 Women's Golfer of the Year and Annika Award finalist earned her status on tour at last year's Q-Series and had three top-20s, including a fifth-place showing at the LPGA Drive On Championship after she found herself in the group on Sunday.
Who's down?
Sung Hyun Park: -94 | No. 10 to No. 104 (-940%)
After winning the U.S. Women's Open during her rookie year (2017) and then the Women's PGA Championship the following season, the 28-year-old continued her recent decline by failing to muster a top-10 finish for the second straight year. Park's best finish was a T-15 at the Cambia Portland Classic, which was her only top-20 of the year.
Carlota Ciganda: -31 | No. 15 to No. 46 (-206%)
Despite notching two consecutive top-5s last October, it would be another 11 months before the Solheim Cupper had another one. The 31-year-old Spaniard placed T-5 at the Cambia Portland Classic and T-7 at the HSBC Women's World Championship, but didn't record another top-10 on the LPGA in 2021. She did, however, make 19 cuts in 22 LPGA starts and won in Spain on the Ladies European Tour.
Hinako Shibuno: -27 | No. 13 to No. 37 (-184%)
Hinako Shibuno came out of nowhere and won the 2019 AIG Women’s Open in her major debut and then held the 54-hole U.S. Women’s Open lead in 2020 before finishing fourth. However, after declining LPGA membership following her major win – which she says she doesn't regret – the 23-year-old recently earned her card at LPGA Q-Series after COVID kept her on the Japanese circuit where she's won six times.
Kristen Gillman: -107: No. 59 to No. 166 (-181%)
The 2014 and 2018 U.S. Women's Amateur champion had her first top-10 in December 2020, but the momentum didn't carry into 2021, as she recorded one top-30 and missed six out of seven cuts in the middle of the season.
Mo Martin: -242 | 409 from No. 167 to No. 409 (-144%)
The 2014 Women's Open champ played only nine events between 2019 and '20 due to injuries, but returned in March and played 14 tournaments this year. Her best finish, however, was T-27 in her second-to-last start.
"My body feels great," Martin said ahead of her return at the Kia Classic in March. "I feel strong. There have been a lot of people who helped me emotionally, mentally, physically figure out what's going on and stay in the game and stay positive."
Sandra Gal: -351 | No. 261 to No. 612 (-134%)
The German, 36, has played only a handful of times since her Lyme disease diagnosis two years ago, which dropped her over 550 spots since 2019. However, the two-time Solheim Cupper seems to be getting back on track after several Ladies European Tour starts this past summer – including a career-best 63 at the VIP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.
“It’s improving day by day,” Gal said about her health at the Founders Cup in October. “There's ups and downs all the time. Sometimes it is a struggle, but overall there are a lot of positives that I have experienced the last few weeks."
Danielle Kang: -6 | No. 5 to No. 11 (-120%)
A year removed from winning the Vare Trophy and becoming the world No. 2, Kang, 29, had a mediocre year to her standards. A runner-up in her first 2021 start would be her best result and despite three top-5s during the summer, she didn't win for the first time since 2016.
"People ask, overall year, how the year has gone, right? So there are definitely moments in a day where I feel really excited or down or up or down," she said at the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship.
"But it's – I think it's just the progress for me. I look at it as a positive and I'm just excited. People know that I don't really take an off-season, so I'm excited for that. I'm excited what I can do in the off-season."
Jennifer Kupcho: -22 | No.19 to No. 41 (-115%)
The 24-year-old held the halfway lead at the LPGA Drive On Championship, but finished runner up and is still looking for her maiden LPGA win. She can hang her hat on five top-10s and a Solheim Cup appearance this year, but in '22, the 2018 NCAA individual champ will search for the same success she had at Wake Forrest or when she was T-2 at the '19 Evian Championship.
Anne van Dam: -103 | No. 97 to No. 200 (-106%)
The 2019 Solheim Cupper missed 11 cuts and had one WD in 19 LPGA starts. Her only top-10 came at the Cambia Portland Classic, even though she led the LPGA in driving distance, averaging 290 yards per tee shot.
Azahara Munoz: -73 | No. 69 to No. 142 (-105%)
Another former Solheim Cupper (2011, 2013, 2015, 2019) saw a drop in 2021. The 2010 Rookie of the Year had a single top-20 in 22 starts this season. However, the '08 NCAA individual champ, who was once consistently a top 20 ranked player, continues to play through Hashimoto’s disease, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid, causing fatigue and hair loss.
Complete ranking
A look at the Rolex Rankings movement of every golfer who finished 2021 with world-ranking points
|Player
|End of '20
|End of '21
|Change
|%Change
|Atthaya Thitikul
|275
|19
|256
|93.09%
|Patty Tavatanakit
|162
|13
|149
|91.98%
|Hee Ji Kim
|1,398
|138
|1,260
|90.13%
|Lydia Ko
|29
|3
|26
|89.66%
|Jung Min Hong
|656
|85
|571
|87.04%
|Mao Saigo
|274
|39
|235
|85.77%
|Ga Eun Song
|484
|82
|402
|83.06%
|Yuka Saso
|45
|8
|37
|82.22%
|Kotone Hori
|733
|132
|601
|81.99%
|Miyu Yamashita
|312
|63
|249
|79.81%
|Joo Mi Lee
|1,333
|283
|1,050
|78.77%
|Pia Babnik
|492
|107
|385
|78.25%
|Leonie Harm
|672
|155
|517
|76.93%
|Leona Maguire
|177
|43
|134
|75.71%
|Nelly Korda
|4
|1
|3
|75.00%
|Mone Inami
|63
|16
|47
|74.60%
|Yuri Yoshida
|329
|86
|243
|73.86%
|Matilda Castren
|211
|56
|155
|73.46%
|Sehee Lee
|1,222
|329
|893
|73.08%
|Su Ji Kim
|295
|81
|214
|72.54%
|Anna Nordqvist
|54
|15
|39
|72.22%
|Maja Stark
|321
|91
|230
|71.65%
|Albane Valenzuela
|429
|127
|302
|70.40%
|Yea Lin Kang
|644
|207
|437
|67.86%
|So Hyun Bae
|602
|194
|408
|67.77%
|Hyo Ju You
|1,001
|328
|673
|67.23%
|Lucie Malchirand
|1,175
|392
|783
|66.64%
|Jae Hee Kim
|568
|195
|373
|65.67%
|Sae Ro Mi Kim
|629
|216
|413
|65.66%
|Jee Hyun Ahn
|530
|185
|345
|65.09%
|Jin Hee Im
|391
|139
|252
|64.45%
|Akie Iwai
|734
|263
|471
|64.17%
|Alice Hewson
|345
|124
|221
|64.06%
|Amanda Doherty
|1,029
|374
|655
|63.65%
|Wichanee Meechai
|322
|121
|201
|62.42%
|Paula Reto
|564
|214
|350
|62.06%
|Jenny Coleman
|433
|171
|262
|60.51%
|Min Lee
|325
|129
|196
|60.31%
|Amiyu Ozeki
|1,176
|470
|706
|60.03%
|Elizabeth Szokol
|204
|83
|121
|59.31%
|Nozomi Uetake
|303
|126
|177
|58.42%
|Momoko Osato
|232
|97
|135
|58.19%
|Giulia Molinaro
|332
|140
|192
|57.83%
|Seo Yeon Kwon
|1,147
|489
|658
|57.37%
|Ju Hee Son
|769
|333
|436
|56.70%
|Yunji Jeong
|272
|119
|153
|56.25%
|Charlotte Liautier
|1,409
|623
|786
|55.78%
|Yeon Jung Son
|1,315
|586
|729
|55.44%
|Nicole Garcia
|909
|410
|499
|54.90%
|Ji Min Jung
|619
|280
|339
|54.77%
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|501
|229
|272
|54.29%
|You Min Hwang
|761
|350
|411
|54.01%
|Kum-Kang Park
|1,071
|500
|571
|53.31%
|Ye Sung Jun
|313
|148
|165
|52.72%
|Alison Lee
|186
|88
|98
|52.69%
|Celine Boutier
|57
|27
|30
|52.63%
|Sydnee Michaels
|1,262
|604
|658
|52.14%
|Sophia Schubert
|801
|384
|417
|52.06%
|Ryann O'toole
|148
|71
|77
|52.03%
|Jennifer Chang
|454
|218
|236
|51.98%
|Karen Tsuruoka
|477
|231
|246
|51.57%
|Sebeen Jung
|935
|454
|481
|51.44%
|Min Ji Park
|41
|20
|21
|51.22%
|Yuna Nishimura
|86
|42
|44
|51.16%
|Lucy Li
|557
|276
|281
|50.45%
|Gabriele Macdonald
|826
|411
|415
|50.24%
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|152
|76
|76
|50.00%
|Chisato Iwai
|906
|459
|447
|49.34%
|Su Bin Park
|620
|320
|300
|48.39%
|Chiara Noja
|1,144
|600
|544
|47.55%
|Katharina Muehlbauer
|1,244
|656
|588
|47.27%
|Mina Harigae
|91
|48
|43
|47.25%
|Linn Grant
|491
|259
|232
|47.25%
|Ana Belac
|515
|272
|243
|47.18%
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|142
|75
|67
|47.18%
|Shiho Kuwaki
|1,074
|571
|503
|46.83%
|Yue Zhang
|923
|494
|429
|46.48%
|Emilia Tukiainen
|1,034
|555
|479
|46.32%
|Ina Yoon
|543
|295
|248
|45.67%
|Lizette Salas
|33
|18
|15
|45.45%
|Lydia Hall
|425
|232
|193
|45.41%
|Muni He
|450
|246
|204
|45.33%
|Zhimeng Zhao
|892
|492
|400
|44.84%
|Rena Ishikawa
|570
|315
|255
|44.74%
|Juliana Hung
|756
|419
|337
|44.58%
|Karoline Lund
|821
|458
|363
|44.21%
|Mayu Hattori
|784
|438
|346
|44.13%
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|951
|533
|418
|43.95%
|Asuka Ishikawa
|421
|237
|184
|43.71%
|Hana Lee
|405
|228
|177
|43.70%
|Pasqualle Coffa
|1,150
|648
|502
|43.65%
|Young Min Chi
|679
|385
|294
|43.30%
|In Gee Chun
|62
|36
|26
|41.94%
|Marissa Steen
|388
|226
|162
|41.75%
|Tvesa Malik
|500
|292
|208
|41.60%
|Nanoko Hayashi
|384
|227
|157
|40.89%
|Xiyu Lin
|98
|58
|40
|40.82%
|Heather Macrae
|1,391
|829
|562
|40.40%
|Tian Lv
|1,420
|853
|567
|39.93%
|Sophie Hausmann
|616
|371
|245
|39.77%
|Yewon Lee
|533
|323
|210
|39.40%
|Maiko Wakabayashi
|188
|114
|74
|39.36%
|Katelyn Dambaugh
|957
|581
|376
|39.29%
|Min-G Kim
|812
|495
|317
|39.04%
|Rosie Davies
|1,385
|859
|526
|37.98%
|Liz Nagel
|714
|445
|269
|37.68%
|Yvie Chaucheprat
|1,431
|899
|532
|37.18%
|Savannah Vilaubi
|806
|508
|298
|36.97%
|Kim Da Eun
|1,032
|652
|380
|36.82%
|Ji Won Kang
|1,043
|663
|380
|36.43%
|Sarina Schmidt
|1,062
|677
|385
|36.25%
|Hyejung Lee
|986
|629
|357
|36.21%
|Miyuu Abe
|896
|572
|324
|36.16%
|Anne-Lise Caudal
|971
|624
|347
|35.74%
|Nana Yamashiro
|461
|297
|164
|35.57%
|Olivia Mehaffey
|965
|622
|343
|35.54%
|Dongmei Li
|992
|640
|352
|35.48%
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|550
|355
|195
|35.45%
|Haruka Morita-Wanyaolu
|297
|192
|105
|35.35%
|Krista Bakker
|622
|403
|219
|35.21%
|Ritsuko Ryu
|222
|144
|78
|35.14%
|Yuka Nii
|1,091
|710
|381
|34.92%
|Morgane Metraux
|529
|345
|184
|34.78%
|Jessica Karlsson
|551
|360
|191
|34.66%
|Ji U Ko
|901
|592
|309
|34.30%
|Ally Ewing
|35
|23
|12
|34.29%
|Becky Brewerton
|1,072
|705
|367
|34.24%
|Simin Feng
|658
|434
|224
|34.04%
|Rachel Heck
|949
|626
|323
|34.04%
|Rio Ishii
|560
|372
|188
|33.57%
|Akane Saeki
|1,038
|692
|346
|33.33%
|Yaeeun Hong
|528
|352
|176
|33.33%
|Han Sol Ji
|153
|102
|51
|33.33%
|Risa Murata
|808
|539
|269
|33.29%
|Ting-Hsuan Huang
|1,203
|804
|399
|33.17%
|Dasom Ma
|643
|430
|213
|33.13%
|Haylee Harford
|632
|423
|209
|33.07%
|Priscilla Schmid
|1,269
|850
|419
|33.02%
|Sara Kouskova
|976
|654
|322
|32.99%
|Prima Thammaraks
|670
|449
|221
|32.99%
|Ayame Sakuma
|1,314
|881
|433
|32.95%
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|76
|51
|25
|32.89%
|Grace Kim
|961
|645
|316
|32.88%
|Seung Hui Ro
|256
|172
|84
|32.81%
|Cho Yeon Kim
|1,140
|770
|370
|32.46%
|Panpan Yan
|1,173
|793
|380
|32.40%
|Gabriella Cowley
|565
|382
|183
|32.39%
|Emma Grechi
|639
|433
|206
|32.24%
|Sarah Kemp
|246
|167
|79
|32.11%
|Lauren Coughlin
|409
|278
|131
|32.03%
|Madelene Stavnar
|1,216
|830
|386
|31.74%
|Momoko Kishibe
|625
|427
|198
|31.68%
|Shuri Sakuma
|748
|515
|233
|31.15%
|Leslie Cloots
|1,379
|952
|427
|30.96%
|Ayano Nitta
|908
|627
|281
|30.95%
|Su Yeon Jang
|279
|193
|86
|30.82%
|M. Simmermacher
|385
|267
|118
|30.65%
|Nanako Ueno
|716
|497
|219
|30.59%
|Yeun Jung Seo
|291
|202
|89
|30.58%
|Hsin-Chun Liao
|1,223
|849
|374
|30.58%
|Gabriela Ruffels
|210
|146
|64
|30.48%
|Serena Aoki
|231
|161
|70
|30.30%
|Carmen Alonso
|512
|357
|155
|30.27%
|Maria Hernandez
|598
|417
|181
|30.27%
|Sierra Brooks
|585
|408
|177
|30.26%
|Julia Kurata
|1,128
|788
|340
|30.14%
|Mao Nozawa
|259
|181
|78
|30.12%
|Allie White
|947
|662
|285
|30.10%
|Sayaka Takahashi
|113
|79
|34
|30.09%
|Rachel Rohanna
|692
|486
|206
|29.77%
|Hyo Moon Kim
|478
|337
|141
|29.50%
|Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir
|875
|617
|258
|29.49%
|Cara Gainer
|819
|578
|241
|29.43%
|Haley Moore
|696
|493
|203
|29.17%
|Amandeep Drall
|1,104
|783
|321
|29.08%
|Marta Martin
|1,015
|720
|295
|29.06%
|Shanshan Feng
|31
|22
|9
|29.03%
|Casey Danielson
|456
|324
|132
|28.95%
|Momo Yoshikawa
|470
|334
|136
|28.94%
|Leticia Ras-Anderica
|1,052
|750
|302
|28.71%
|Yuna Takagi
|398
|284
|114
|28.64%
|Megan Khang
|49
|35
|14
|28.57%
|Cassandra Hall
|968
|694
|274
|28.31%
|Madelene Sagstrom
|61
|44
|17
|27.87%
|Ririna Staiano
|717
|520
|197
|27.48%
|Aditi Ashok
|172
|125
|47
|27.33%
|Chloe Williams
|499
|363
|136
|27.25%
|Allison Emrey
|603
|440
|163
|27.03%
|Nina Pegova
|567
|414
|153
|26.98%
|Samantha Wagner
|681
|499
|182
|26.73%
|Tomoko Yokoyama
|1,331
|977
|354
|26.60%
|Ree An Kim
|299
|220
|79
|26.42%
|Esther Henseleit
|130
|96
|34
|26.15%
|Yoshie Kobayashi
|1,143
|845
|298
|26.07%
|Yi-Lin Liang
|1,064
|787
|277
|26.03%
|Lee-Anne Pace
|278
|206
|72
|25.90%
|Linda Wessberg
|589
|439
|150
|25.47%
|Dottie Ardina
|336
|251
|85
|25.30%
|Min Song Ha
|233
|175
|58
|24.89%
|Sanna Nuutinen
|247
|186
|61
|24.70%
|Gabby Lemieux
|1,010
|761
|249
|24.65%
|Miyu Shinkai
|486
|367
|119
|24.49%
|Fang Yang
|1,075
|814
|261
|24.28%
|Aya Ezawa
|1,361
|1,032
|329
|24.17%
|Caroline Inglis
|323
|245
|78
|24.15%
|Ayaka Tezuka
|1,026
|780
|246
|23.98%
|Maiken Bing Paulsen
|633
|482
|151
|23.85%
|Na Rin An
|80
|61
|19
|23.75%
|Je Yeong Lee
|865
|660
|205
|23.70%
|Georgia Hall
|38
|29
|9
|23.68%
|Elena Moosmann
|719
|550
|169
|23.50%
|Ruixin Liu
|316
|242
|74
|23.42%
|Liz Young
|416
|319
|97
|23.32%
|Olivia Cowan
|178
|137
|41
|23.03%
|Alison Muirhead
|694
|535
|159
|22.91%
|Miyu Goto
|596
|462
|134
|22.48%
|Ju Young Pak
|157
|122
|35
|22.29%
|Shina Kanazawa
|202
|157
|45
|22.28%
|Laura Davies
|516
|402
|114
|22.09%
|Zhen Bontan
|1,289
|1,007
|282
|21.88%
|Fatima Fernandez Cano
|372
|291
|81
|21.77%
|Maria Fassi
|138
|108
|30
|21.74%
|Minami Katsu
|92
|72
|20
|21.74%
|Sora Kamiya
|1,154
|904
|250
|21.66%
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|125
|98
|27
|21.60%
|Celine Herbin
|311
|244
|67
|21.54%
|Sakura Koiwai
|79
|62
|17
|21.52%
|Elin Arvidsson
|883
|693
|190
|21.52%
|Kana Mikashima
|149
|117
|32
|21.48%
|Naruha Miyata
|331
|260
|71
|21.45%
|Ji Su Kim
|282
|222
|60
|21.28%
|Nobuhle Dlamini
|610
|481
|129
|21.15%
|Kumiko Kaneda
|387
|306
|81
|20.93%
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|43
|34
|9
|20.93%
|Min-Jou Chen
|846
|670
|176
|20.80%
|Hae Rym Kim
|207
|164
|43
|20.77%
|Ayako Kimura
|237
|188
|49
|20.68%
|Keiko Yamamoto
|705
|560
|145
|20.57%
|Verena Gimmy
|881
|700
|181
|20.54%
|Se Lin Hyun
|185
|147
|38
|20.54%
|Gemma Clews
|916
|728
|188
|20.52%
|Kiira Riihijarvi
|1,120
|891
|229
|20.45%
|Rachael Goodall
|613
|488
|125
|20.39%
|Mayu Hosaka
|682
|543
|139
|20.38%
|Michelle Thomson
|536
|428
|108
|20.15%
|Yuai Ji
|1,080
|863
|217
|20.09%
|Hibiki Kitamura
|1,087
|869
|218
|20.06%
|Kelsey Macdonald
|320
|256
|64
|20.00%
|Linette Holmslykke
|944
|756
|188
|19.92%
|Amy Walsh
|1,316
|1,055
|261
|19.83%
|Mika Takushima
|1,141
|915
|226
|19.81%
|Momoka Miyake
|1,380
|1,109
|271
|19.64%
|Altmann Luiza
|1,251
|1,012
|239
|19.10%
|Hsuan-Ping Chang
|781
|632
|149
|19.08%
|Yukari Nishiyama
|519
|420
|99
|19.08%
|Nana Suganuma
|257
|208
|49
|19.07%
|Ga Yul Kang
|1,397
|1,131
|266
|19.04%
|Ha Rang Lee
|747
|605
|142
|19.01%
|Lauren Stephenson
|111
|90
|21
|18.92%
|Rui Aratake
|845
|686
|159
|18.82%
|Ayaka Watanabe
|165
|134
|31
|18.79%
|Fumika Kawagishi
|566
|460
|106
|18.73%
|Whitney Hillier
|407
|331
|76
|18.67%
|Saiki Fujita
|189
|154
|35
|18.52%
|Dana Finkelstein
|266
|217
|49
|18.42%
|Karolin Lampert
|293
|241
|52
|17.75%
|Natalie Srinivasan
|1,169
|963
|206
|17.62%
|Linda Lundqvist
|1,274
|1,050
|224
|17.58%
|Regina Plasencia
|991
|817
|174
|17.56%
|Yealimi Noh
|46
|38
|8
|17.39%
|Pei-Ying Tsai
|213
|176
|37
|17.37%
|Sae Ogura
|571
|473
|98
|17.16%
|Cloe Frankish
|549
|455
|94
|17.12%
|Michaela Finn
|1,076
|892
|184
|17.10%
|Jung Min Lee
|119
|99
|20
|16.81%
|Rieru Shibusawa
|675
|563
|112
|16.59%
|Roberta Liti
|925
|772
|153
|16.54%
|Airi Kameda
|1,126
|940
|186
|16.52%
|Bit Na Han
|1,366
|1,142
|224
|16.40%
|Yi-Ting Lai
|842
|704
|138
|16.39%
|Jeongeun Lee
|161
|135
|26
|16.15%
|Minami Oshiro
|1,178
|988
|190
|16.13%
|Natasha Fear
|1,220
|1,026
|194
|15.90%
|Soo Bin Jung
|617
|519
|98
|15.88%
|Seung-Hee Yu
|638
|538
|100
|15.67%
|Pei-Wen Huang
|1,301
|1,100
|201
|15.45%
|Konoha Okada
|1,073
|909
|164
|15.28%
|Tsubasa Kajitani
|630
|534
|96
|15.24%
|Xinying Wang
|651
|552
|99
|15.21%
|Mayu Hirota
|520
|441
|79
|15.19%
|Karah Sanford
|1,227
|1,041
|186
|15.16%
|Gaurika Bishnoi
|1,257
|1,068
|189
|15.04%
|Rirua Furukawa
|1,146
|975
|171
|14.92%
|Asumi Teruyama
|1,214
|1,033
|181
|14.91%
|Isabella Deilert
|731
|625
|106
|14.50%
|Min A Yoon
|787
|674
|113
|14.36%
|Nasa Hataoka
|7
|6
|1
|14.29%
|Yasuko Satoh
|1,028
|883
|145
|14.11%
|Yumi Narisawa
|938
|806
|132
|14.07%
|Agathe Laisne
|526
|453
|73
|13.88%
|Becky Morgan
|397
|342
|55
|13.85%
|Felicity Johnson
|413
|356
|57
|13.80%
|Tiia Koivisto
|459
|396
|63
|13.73%
|Xiang Sui
|584
|504
|80
|13.70%
|Julie Kim
|191
|165
|26
|13.61%
|Hinako Yamauchi
|505
|437
|68
|13.47%
|Sofie Bringner
|726
|630
|96
|13.22%
|Soo Bin Kim
|1,127
|978
|149
|13.22%
|Sideri Vanova
|1,100
|955
|145
|13.18%
|Maaya Suzuki
|604
|525
|79
|13.08%
|Bailey Tardy
|510
|444
|66
|12.94%
|Se Eun Kim
|476
|415
|61
|12.82%
|Anna Magnusson
|868
|758
|110
|12.67%
|Emma Cabrera Bello
|1,133
|991
|142
|12.53%
|Ayaka Furue
|16
|14
|2
|12.50%
|Minjee Lee
|8
|7
|1
|12.50%
|Frida Kinhult
|522
|457
|65
|12.45%
|Britney Yada
|1,253
|1,099
|154
|12.29%
|Shoko Sasaki
|305
|268
|37
|12.13%
|Agathe Sauzon
|479
|421
|58
|12.11%
|Kaori Aoyama
|840
|739
|101
|12.02%
|Ursula Wikstrom
|338
|298
|40
|11.83%
|Yuli Shi
|641
|566
|75
|11.70%
|Karoline Stormo
|978
|864
|114
|11.66%
|Ana Pelaez
|693
|614
|79
|11.40%
|Ayaka Matsumori
|532
|472
|60
|11.28%
|Emi Sato
|943
|837
|106
|11.24%
|Reika Usui
|251
|223
|28
|11.16%
|Seoyoon Kim
|934
|831
|103
|11.03%
|Rie Tsuji
|422
|376
|46
|10.90%
|Xiaowen Yin
|462
|412
|50
|10.82%
|Mizuki Oide
|370
|330
|40
|10.81%
|Janie Jackson
|402
|359
|43
|10.70%
|Eun Song Choi
|609
|544
|65
|10.67%
|Mayu Hamada
|198
|177
|21
|10.61%
|Elina Nummenpää
|786
|703
|83
|10.56%
|Hsiao-Ling Wu
|1,134
|1,015
|119
|10.49%
|Jiaxin Yang
|974
|872
|102
|10.47%
|Seul Ki Lee
|277
|248
|29
|10.47%
|Florentyna Parker
|517
|463
|54
|10.44%
|Lauren Kim
|359
|322
|37
|10.31%
|Kanako Ishida
|1,022
|917
|105
|10.27%
|Chia-Wen Tai
|1,170
|1,051
|119
|10.17%
|Risa Ogusu
|699
|628
|71
|10.16%
|Karin Takeyama
|424
|381
|43
|10.14%
|Akira Yamaji
|281
|253
|28
|9.96%
|Vani Kapoor
|1,019
|918
|101
|9.91%
|Shasta Averyhardt
|1,226
|1,105
|121
|9.87%
|Kylie Walker
|309
|279
|30
|9.71%
|Haeji Kang
|218
|197
|21
|9.63%
|Kaori Yamamoto
|887
|802
|85
|9.58%
|Jiwon Jeon
|627
|567
|60
|9.57%
|Do Eun Park
|841
|762
|79
|9.39%
|Mi Jeong Jeon
|123
|112
|11
|8.94%
|Georgina Blackman
|900
|821
|79
|8.78%
|Jessica Korda
|23
|21
|2
|8.70%
|Rebecca Lee-Bentham
|1,135
|1,038
|97
|8.55%
|Wenbo Liu
|328
|300
|28
|8.54%
|Stephanie Bunque
|1,192
|1,091
|101
|8.47%
|Hsin-En Tsai
|929
|851
|78
|8.40%
|Leonor Bessa
|1,193
|1,093
|100
|8.38%
|Yucen Han
|1,185
|1,086
|99
|8.35%
|Ji Hyun Oh
|120
|110
|10
|8.33%
|Hikari Kawamitsu
|506
|464
|42
|8.30%
|Cih-Hui Chen
|1,035
|950
|85
|8.21%
|Mio Kotaki
|378
|347
|31
|8.20%
|Eui Kyung Shin
|706
|649
|57
|8.07%
|Johanna Gustavsson
|310
|285
|25
|8.06%
|Tereza Melecka
|822
|757
|65
|7.91%
|Klara Spilkova
|294
|271
|23
|7.82%
|Hiromu Ono
|380
|351
|29
|7.63%
|So Mi Lee
|53
|49
|4
|7.55%
|Brittany Lincicome
|94
|87
|7
|7.45%
|Chia Yen Wu
|269
|249
|20
|7.43%
|Line Toft Hansen
|975
|903
|72
|7.38%
|Shin Sil Bang
|513
|476
|37
|7.21%
|Hye Yun2 Kim
|797
|740
|57
|7.15%
|Hanna Chen
|618
|574
|44
|7.12%
|Jana Melichova
|1,392
|1,295
|97
|6.97%
|Manlixiang Yang
|1,051
|979
|72
|6.85%
|Justine Dreher
|1,084
|1,011
|73
|6.73%
|Hikari Tanabe
|289
|270
|19
|6.57%
|Seira Oki
|358
|335
|23
|6.42%
|Kendra Dalton
|800
|749
|51
|6.38%
|Anais Meyssonnier
|623
|584
|39
|6.26%
|Yu Jin Sung
|160
|150
|10
|6.25%
|Erika Kikuchi
|128
|120
|8
|6.25%
|Austin Ernst
|32
|30
|2
|6.25%
|Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh
|977
|916
|61
|6.24%
|Emilia Migliaccio
|772
|725
|47
|6.09%
|Franziska Friedrich
|802
|754
|48
|5.99%
|Jingwen Zhang
|861
|812
|49
|5.69%
|Da Been Heo
|141
|133
|8
|5.67%
|Celine Borge
|723
|682
|41
|5.67%
|Sumika Nakasone
|194
|183
|11
|5.67%
|Hexi Yuan
|697
|658
|39
|5.60%
|Uh Jin Seo
|685
|647
|38
|5.55%
|Hyun Kyung Park
|55
|52
|3
|5.45%
|Julie Aime
|737
|697
|40
|5.43%
|Demi Runas
|559
|529
|30
|5.37%
|Lynn Chiu
|764
|723
|41
|5.37%
|Chie Sakai
|810
|767
|43
|5.31%
|Fei-Chien Yang
|741
|702
|39
|5.26%
|Hannah Burke
|480
|456
|24
|5.00%
|Agata Vahalova
|1,232
|1,173
|59
|4.79%
|Eriko Tanikawa
|1,152
|1,097
|55
|4.77%
|Jenny Shin
|84
|80
|4
|4.76%
|Ayaka Morioka
|811
|773
|38
|4.69%
|Karina Kukkonen
|973
|929
|44
|4.52%
|Erika De Martini
|1,199
|1,145
|54
|4.50%
|Yoko Ishikawa
|1,003
|958
|45
|4.49%
|Ridhima Dilawari
|1,302
|1,244
|58
|4.45%
|Kristy Mcpherson
|455
|435
|20
|4.40%
|Riria Arashiro
|1,249
|1,195
|54
|4.32%
|Si Woo Chung
|701
|671
|30
|4.28%
|So Yul Kang
|1,069
|1,028
|41
|3.84%
|Gengshan Li
|942
|906
|36
|3.82%
|Romy Meekers
|1,065
|1,025
|40
|3.76%
|Yi-Ching Wu
|884
|852
|32
|3.62%
|Kim Metraux
|420
|405
|15
|3.57%
|Gaby Lopez
|56
|54
|2
|3.57%
|Marianne Skarpnord
|190
|184
|6
|3.16%
|Ji Young Park
|127
|123
|4
|3.15%
|Jackie Stoelting
|580
|562
|18
|3.10%
|Tereza Kozeluhova
|1,086
|1,053
|33
|3.04%
|Dan Li
|1,122
|1,089
|33
|2.94%
|Charley Hull
|34
|33
|1
|2.94%
|Kokone Yoshimoto
|381
|370
|11
|2.89%
|Momoko Ueda
|72
|70
|2
|2.78%
|Megumi Kido
|399
|388
|11
|2.76%
|Ga Young Lee
|109
|106
|3
|2.75%
|Lin Meng
|910
|885
|25
|2.75%
|Chia-Pei Lee
|703
|684
|19
|2.70%
|Nayeon Eum
|583
|568
|15
|2.57%
|Emma Talley
|201
|196
|5
|2.49%
|Rose Zhang
|288
|281
|7
|2.43%
|Juyoung5 Park
|988
|964
|24
|2.43%
|Juanjuan Tao
|1,318
|1,290
|28
|2.12%
|Caroline Masson
|51
|50
|1
|1.96%
|My Leander
|721
|707
|14
|1.94%
|Christina Kim
|155
|152
|3
|1.94%
|Airi Saitoh
|972
|961
|11
|1.13%
|Breanna Gill
|750
|742
|8
|1.07%
|Qi Tian
|1,030
|1,020
|10
|0.97%
|Lindsey Weaver
|117
|116
|1
|0.85%
|Rie Iwahashi
|472
|468
|4
|0.85%
|Kelly Whaley
|1,256
|1,247
|9
|0.72%
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|306
|304
|2
|0.65%
|Ji Won2 Shin
|684
|680
|4
|0.58%
|Maddie Mccrary
|739
|735
|4
|0.54%
|Erica Huang
|757
|753
|4
|0.53%
|Manon Gidali
|579
|576
|3
|0.52%
|Aoi Higashi
|1,247
|1,241
|6
|0.48%
|Stacy Bregman
|558
|556
|2
|0.36%
|Eleanor Givens
|342
|341
|1
|0.29%
|Esther Lee
|344
|343
|1
|0.29%
|Rae Hyeon Ku
|395
|394
|1
|0.25%
|Cindy Lacrosse
|848
|846
|2
|0.24%
|Sarah Burnham
|287
|287
|0
|0.00%
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|9
|9
|0
|0.00%
|Ling-Jie Chen
|869
|871
|-2
|-0.23%
|Alana Uriell
|343
|344
|-1
|-0.29%
|Liqing Chen
|1,363
|1,367
|-4
|-0.29%
|Jeong Hyun Lee
|707
|711
|-4
|-0.57%
|Huang Ying
|1,114
|1,122
|-8
|-0.72%
|Yanhong Pan
|392
|395
|-3
|-0.77%
|Sarina Kobayashi
|1,382
|1,393
|-11
|-0.80%
|Asako Fujimoto
|350
|353
|-3
|-0.86%
|Yuting Shi
|308
|311
|-3
|-0.97%
|Kayoung Kim
|661
|668
|-7
|-1.06%
|Isabelle Boineau
|807
|818
|-11
|-1.36%
|Hiromi Kamata
|1,317
|1,335
|-18
|-1.37%
|Danlin Cai
|850
|862
|-12
|-1.41%
|Lejan Lewthwaite
|634
|643
|-9
|-1.42%
|Kristin Coleman
|922
|937
|-15
|-1.63%
|Hira Naveed
|878
|895
|-17
|-1.94%
|Taylor Totland
|872
|889
|-17
|-1.95%
|Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez
|803
|819
|-16
|-1.99%
|Su-Hyun Oh
|87
|89
|-2
|-2.30%
|Filippa Moerk
|765
|784
|-19
|-2.48%
|He Yong Choi
|357
|366
|-9
|-2.52%
|Emilie Alonso
|888
|912
|-24
|-2.70%
|Ya-Chi Chang
|1,153
|1,185
|-32
|-2.78%
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|71
|73
|-2
|-2.82%
|Ji Hyun3 Lee
|354
|364
|-10
|-2.82%
|Ingrid Lindblad
|553
|569
|-16
|-2.89%
|Anais Maggetti
|1,123
|1,156
|-33
|-2.94%
|Maria Parra
|547
|564
|-17
|-3.11%
|Ai-Chen Kuo
|829
|855
|-26
|-3.14%
|Sophie Lamb
|1,197
|1,236
|-39
|-3.26%
|Gabrielle Shipley
|914
|944
|-30
|-3.28%
|Frida Gustafsson Spaang
|877
|907
|-30
|-3.42%
|Hana Ryskova
|1,219
|1,261
|-42
|-3.45%
|Karen Chung
|508
|526
|-18
|-3.54%
|Karin Hanada
|963
|1,001
|-38
|-3.95%
|Haruka Kudo
|326
|339
|-13
|-3.99%
|Soo Jin Lee
|898
|934
|-36
|-4.01%
|Younkyo Kim
|465
|484
|-19
|-4.09%
|Mireia Prat
|578
|602
|-24
|-4.15%
|Yuri Jane Onishi
|931
|970
|-39
|-4.19%
|Shiho Oyama
|183
|191
|-8
|-4.37%
|Min Qin
|873
|913
|-40
|-4.58%
|Eun Hye Jo
|346
|362
|-16
|-4.62%
|Annabel Dimmock
|375
|393
|-18
|-4.80%
|Laura Gomez Ruiz
|628
|659
|-31
|-4.94%
|Sarah Schober
|483
|507
|-24
|-4.97%
|Doey Choi
|752
|790
|-38
|-5.05%
|Isi Gabsa
|367
|386
|-19
|-5.18%
|Moa Folke
|1,057
|1,113
|-56
|-5.30%
|Yebeen Sohn
|710
|748
|-38
|-5.35%
|Huai-Chien Hsu
|912
|962
|-50
|-5.48%
|Diksha Dagar
|400
|422
|-22
|-5.50%
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|234
|247
|-13
|-5.56%
|Jenny Haglund
|569
|601
|-32
|-5.62%
|Kana Taneda
|853
|901
|-48
|-5.63%
|Erika Hara
|88
|93
|-5
|-5.68%
|Shu-Lin Lin
|1,066
|1,127
|-61
|-5.72%
|Perrine Delacour
|103
|109
|-6
|-5.83%
|Camille Chevalier
|562
|595
|-33
|-5.87%
|U Ree Jun
|221
|234
|-13
|-5.88%
|Lee Lopez
|511
|542
|-31
|-6.07%
|Seul Gi Jeong
|243
|258
|-15
|-6.17%
|Linnea Johansson
|482
|512
|-30
|-6.22%
|Siyan Chen
|844
|898
|-54
|-6.40%
|Daniela Holmqvist
|270
|288
|-18
|-6.67%
|Taoli Yang
|760
|813
|-53
|-6.97%
|Szu-Han Chen
|531
|570
|-39
|-7.34%
|Ayame Morii
|576
|619
|-43
|-7.47%
|Chae-Young Yoon
|174
|187
|-13
|-7.47%
|Chih-Min Chen
|775
|833
|-58
|-7.48%
|Ye Rim Choi
|140
|151
|-11
|-7.86%
|Caizhu Guo
|863
|931
|-68
|-7.88%
|Jessica Welch
|946
|1,021
|-75
|-7.93%
|Nao Ohbayashi
|762
|824
|-62
|-8.14%
|I-Wen Chen
|804
|870
|-66
|-8.21%
|Jienalin Zhang
|487
|527
|-40
|-8.21%
|Maha Haddioui
|396
|429
|-33
|-8.33%
|Yoko Maeda
|453
|491
|-38
|-8.39%
|Lina Boqvist
|438
|475
|-37
|-8.45%
|Samantha Giles
|1,115
|1,210
|-95
|-8.52%
|Kim Ah Ro Mi
|662
|719
|-57
|-8.61%
|Cheng-Hsuan Shih
|448
|487
|-39
|-8.71%
|Li-Ning Wang
|540
|589
|-49
|-9.07%
|Lexi Thompson
|11
|12
|-1
|-9.09%
|Andrea Wong
|989
|1,079
|-90
|-9.10%
|Emie Peronnin
|856
|935
|-79
|-9.23%
|Yezhou Lin
|1,016
|1,117
|-101
|-9.94%
|Anaelle Carnet
|732
|805
|-73
|-9.97%
|Yu-Sang Hou
|439
|483
|-44
|-10.02%
|Ye Nah Hwang
|386
|425
|-39
|-10.10%
|Pernilla Lindberg
|158
|174
|-16
|-10.13%
|Samantha Richdale
|1,312
|1,445
|-133
|-10.14%
|Yuko Saitoh
|1,041
|1,147
|-106
|-10.18%
|Elia Folch
|677
|746
|-69
|-10.19%
|Carolin Kauffmann
|835
|921
|-86
|-10.30%
|Malene Krolboll Hansen
|746
|823
|-77
|-10.32%
|Pei-Lin Yu
|1,171
|1,292
|-121
|-10.33%
|Hyo Rin Lee
|276
|305
|-29
|-10.51%
|Becca Huffer
|969
|1,071
|-102
|-10.53%
|M. Palacios Siegenthaler
|1,012
|1,120
|-108
|-10.67%
|Daniela Iacobelli
|464
|514
|-50
|-10.78%
|Ji Yeong2 Kim
|83
|92
|-9
|-10.84%
|Sarah Jane Smith
|423
|469
|-46
|-10.87%
|Brianna Do
|537
|596
|-59
|-10.99%
|Yuri Fudoh
|626
|696
|-70
|-11.18%
|Sarah White
|607
|675
|-68
|-11.20%
|Trish Johnson
|809
|900
|-91
|-11.25%
|Emilie Paltrinieri
|815
|908
|-93
|-11.41%
|Chae Eun 2 Lee
|541
|603
|-62
|-11.46%
|Mami Fukuda
|226
|252
|-26
|-11.50%
|Bo Mi Kwak
|196
|219
|-23
|-11.73%
|Yumeno Masada
|1,042
|1,165
|-123
|-11.80%
|Nannette Hill
|948
|1,060
|-112
|-11.81%
|Ah Reum Park
|1,083
|1,212
|-129
|-11.91%
|Yu-Ling Hsieh
|427
|478
|-51
|-11.94%
|Fumie Jo
|443
|496
|-53
|-11.96%
|Rachel Rossel
|1,239
|1,389
|-150
|-12.11%
|Maho Hayakawa
|1,236
|1,386
|-150
|-12.14%
|Ilhee Lee
|791
|887
|-96
|-12.14%
|Tze-Han Lin
|1,040
|1,169
|-129
|-12.40%
|Yuna Kawabata
|1,053
|1,184
|-131
|-12.44%
|Kaori Makitani
|753
|847
|-94
|-12.48%
|Maggie Ashmore
|1,225
|1,378
|-153
|-12.49%
|Lucie Hinnerova
|1,280
|1,440
|-160
|-12.50%
|Amy Olson
|40
|45
|-5
|-12.50%
|Emma Spitz
|1,023
|1,151
|-128
|-12.51%
|Dewi Weber
|471
|530
|-59
|-12.53%
|Ruqing Guan
|1,183
|1,332
|-149
|-12.60%
|Shaojing Zhang
|1,218
|1,372
|-154
|-12.64%
|Alivia Reynolds
|1,058
|1,192
|-134
|-12.67%
|Anne Yu
|1,054
|1,188
|-134
|-12.71%
|Jeong Mee Hwang
|228
|257
|-29
|-12.72%
|Georgia Price
|1,305
|1,471
|-166
|-12.72%
|Olivia Jackson
|1,155
|1,302
|-147
|-12.73%
|Preenaphan Poomklay
|1,267
|1,429
|-162
|-12.79%
|Jung Hyeon An
|1,165
|1,314
|-149
|-12.79%
|Chiara Tamburlini
|1,311
|1,479
|-168
|-12.81%
|Hannah Mccook
|1,131
|1,276
|-145
|-12.82%
|Bingyu Shi
|1,092
|1,232
|-140
|-12.82%
|Yan Wang
|1,013
|1,143
|-130
|-12.83%
|Junyuan Zhang
|981
|1,107
|-126
|-12.84%
|Veronica Chen
|1,230
|1,388
|-158
|-12.85%
|Allie Knight
|1,281
|1,446
|-165
|-12.88%
|Anna Nordfors
|1,273
|1,438
|-165
|-12.96%
|Chihiro Sato
|1,272
|1,437
|-165
|-12.97%
|Yiyuan Liu
|1,202
|1,358
|-156
|-12.98%
|Eri Okayama
|100
|113
|-13
|-13.00%
|Sarah Schmelzel
|115
|130
|-15
|-13.04%
|Lili Cammisa
|1,307
|1,478
|-171
|-13.08%
|Lea Garner
|1,297
|1,467
|-170
|-13.11%
|Mizuki Kimura
|1,209
|1,368
|-159
|-13.15%
|Louise Stahle
|783
|886
|-103
|-13.15%
|Brooke Matthews
|911
|1,031
|-120
|-13.17%
|Si An Jang
|1,295
|1,466
|-171
|-13.20%
|Eun Woo Choi
|212
|240
|-28
|-13.21%
|Tsai Ching Tseng
|998
|1,130
|-132
|-13.23%
|Annika Clark
|1,156
|1,309
|-153
|-13.24%
|Ji Been Pak
|1,186
|1,343
|-157
|-13.24%
|Lizzie Prior
|1,168
|1,323
|-155
|-13.27%
|Si On Lee
|1,024
|1,160
|-136
|-13.28%
|Mirai Hamasaki
|939
|1,064
|-125
|-13.31%
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|150
|170
|-20
|-13.33%
|Kim Williams
|1,323
|1,500
|-177
|-13.38%
|Joo Hyun Ji
|1,278
|1,449
|-171
|-13.38%
|Rebecca Kay
|1,255
|1,423
|-168
|-13.39%
|Shioriko Yokoyama
|1,265
|1,435
|-170
|-13.44%
|Chantelle Cassidy
|1,324
|1,502
|-178
|-13.44%
|Bonita Bredenhann
|1,321
|1,499
|-178
|-13.47%
|Jieni Li
|1,201
|1,363
|-162
|-13.49%
|Sayaka Tsuchida
|880
|999
|-119
|-13.52%
|Ayaka Nakayama
|1,284
|1,458
|-174
|-13.55%
|Ayaka Sugihara
|985
|1,119
|-134
|-13.60%
|Mengzhu Wang
|1,293
|1,469
|-176
|-13.61%
|Robyn Doig
|1,211
|1,376
|-165
|-13.63%
|Hsin Chiao Chang
|1,254
|1,425
|-171
|-13.64%
|Keun Yeong An
|833
|947
|-114
|-13.69%
|Sara Ericsson
|1,277
|1,452
|-175
|-13.70%
|Delfina Acosta
|1,291
|1,468
|-177
|-13.71%
|Sijia Lai
|1,174
|1,336
|-162
|-13.80%
|Jingfan Deng
|1,320
|1,503
|-183
|-13.86%
|Hye Ji Lee
|966
|1,102
|-136
|-14.08%
|Isabelle Taylor
|1,313
|1,498
|-185
|-14.09%
|Eyrnne Lee
|1,319
|1,505
|-186
|-14.10%
|Yoshimi Koda
|1,290
|1,472
|-182
|-14.11%
|Han-Hsuan Yu
|999
|1,140
|-141
|-14.11%
|Samaporn Khangkhun
|1,308
|1,493
|-185
|-14.14%
|Christine Wolf
|253
|289
|-36
|-14.23%
|Sunshine Baraquiel
|1,310
|1,497
|-187
|-14.27%
|Manon De Roey
|223
|255
|-32
|-14.35%
|Bo Ram Jang
|1,268
|1,450
|-182
|-14.35%
|Shuko Morita
|1,228
|1,405
|-177
|-14.41%
|Phannarai Meesom-Us
|1,261
|1,443
|-182
|-14.43%
|Jiayun Li
|727
|832
|-105
|-14.44%
|Emilee Hoffman
|1,158
|1,326
|-168
|-14.51%
|Ana Ruiz Laphond
|1,157
|1,325
|-168
|-14.52%
|Alice Chauvel
|1,252
|1,434
|-182
|-14.54%
|Nuria Iturrioz
|205
|235
|-30
|-14.63%
|Siyun Liu
|1,263
|1,448
|-185
|-14.65%
|Catherine O'donnell
|1,238
|1,420
|-182
|-14.70%
|Hyun Ju Yoo
|669
|768
|-99
|-14.80%
|Paige Stubbs
|1,275
|1,464
|-189
|-14.82%
|Marta Llorca
|1,085
|1,246
|-161
|-14.84%
|Haruka Mizuki
|1,078
|1,238
|-160
|-14.84%
|Maria Shinohara
|330
|379
|-49
|-14.85%
|Min Byeol Kim
|624
|717
|-93
|-14.90%
|Mana Shinozaki
|600
|690
|-90
|-15.00%
|Kajal Mistry
|1,298
|1,494
|-196
|-15.10%
|Mayumi Chinzei
|1,182
|1,361
|-179
|-15.14%
|Mika Nakazono
|1,294
|1,490
|-196
|-15.15%
|Jae Yoon Lee
|820
|945
|-125
|-15.24%
|Andrea Lee
|118
|136
|-18
|-15.25%
|Yu Min Lee
|1,271
|1,465
|-194
|-15.26%
|Vicky Hurst
|608
|701
|-93
|-15.30%
|Stephanie Meadow
|124
|143
|-19
|-15.32%
|Miki Nishiyama
|1,304
|1,504
|-200
|-15.34%
|Caroline Sturdza
|1,090
|1,259
|-169
|-15.50%
|Yumi Matsubara
|959
|1,108
|-149
|-15.54%
|Jessica Porvasnik
|1,240
|1,433
|-193
|-15.56%
|Hikaru Yagami
|1,282
|1,483
|-201
|-15.68%
|Mikiko Nishi
|1,017
|1,177
|-160
|-15.73%
|Lindsey Mccurdy
|839
|971
|-132
|-15.73%
|Elizabeth Tong
|1,233
|1,427
|-194
|-15.73%
|Bo Young Park
|1,270
|1,470
|-200
|-15.75%
|Yeon Ju Jung
|260
|301
|-41
|-15.77%
|Jessica Peng
|507
|587
|-80
|-15.78%
|Yumika Adachi
|1,279
|1,482
|-203
|-15.87%
|Rieko Sakashita
|1,224
|1,419
|-195
|-15.93%
|Lisa Maguire
|1,245
|1,444
|-199
|-15.98%
|Stina Resen
|725
|841
|-116
|-16.00%
|Lori Beth Adams
|648
|752
|-104
|-16.05%
|Gala Dumez
|1,242
|1,442
|-200
|-16.10%
|Brittany Marchand
|659
|766
|-107
|-16.24%
|Ellen Hutchinson-Kay
|1,217
|1,415
|-198
|-16.27%
|Laura Wearn
|441
|513
|-72
|-16.33%
|Ayaka Morimitsu
|1,285
|1,495
|-210
|-16.34%
|Amy Lee
|874
|1,017
|-143
|-16.36%
|Miki Sakai
|176
|205
|-29
|-16.48%
|Kim Do Hee
|1,266
|1,475
|-209
|-16.51%
|Veronica Felibert
|1,212
|1,413
|-201
|-16.58%
|Janya Morrakotpan
|1,055
|1,230
|-175
|-16.59%
|Laura Gonzalez Escallon
|647
|755
|-108
|-16.69%
|Genevieve Ling I-Rynn
|1,089
|1,271
|-182
|-16.71%
|Rika Yabuta
|1,195
|1,396
|-201
|-16.82%
|Yoonmin Han
|1,046
|1,223
|-177
|-16.92%
|Da Won Kweon
|654
|765
|-111
|-16.97%
|Hye Lim Jo
|241
|282
|-41
|-17.01%
|Kennedie Montoya
|1,210
|1,417
|-207
|-17.11%
|Misaki Hama
|1,204
|1,410
|-206
|-17.11%
|Louise Rydqvist
|1,198
|1,403
|-205
|-17.11%
|Ho-Yu An
|314
|368
|-54
|-17.20%
|Narumi Yamada
|882
|1,034
|-152
|-17.23%
|Jane Turner
|864
|1,013
|-149
|-17.25%
|Tiffany Chan
|255
|299
|-44
|-17.25%
|Riko Inoue
|539
|633
|-94
|-17.44%
|Yu Tajima
|467
|549
|-82
|-17.56%
|August Kim
|704
|828
|-124
|-17.61%
|Valerie Tanguay
|1,258
|1,480
|-222
|-17.65%
|Miyuki Takeuchi
|412
|485
|-73
|-17.72%
|Yoko Ogawa
|538
|634
|-96
|-17.84%
|Hinano Muguruma
|660
|778
|-118
|-17.88%
|Xue Yin
|1,235
|1,456
|-221
|-17.89%
|Ami Hirai
|614
|724
|-110
|-17.92%
|Karolina Vlckova
|1,137
|1,341
|-204
|-17.94%
|Min Jeong Hwang
|997
|1,176
|-179
|-17.95%
|Alazne Urizar Zapata
|1,207
|1,424
|-217
|-17.98%
|Molly Skapik
|1,190
|1,404
|-214
|-17.98%
|Da Yeon Lee
|50
|59
|-9
|-18.00%
|Suzuna Akizaki
|1,260
|1,487
|-227
|-18.02%
|Miyu Araki
|1,099
|1,297
|-198
|-18.02%
|Lindy Duncan
|215
|254
|-39
|-18.14%
|A. Vayson De Pradenne
|556
|657
|-101
|-18.17%
|Hannah Kim
|1,215
|1,436
|-221
|-18.19%
|Na Kyung Lee
|466
|551
|-85
|-18.24%
|Louise Ridderstrom
|463
|548
|-85
|-18.36%
|Michelle Piyapattra
|795
|941
|-146
|-18.36%
|Yuzuki Yoshizawa
|980
|1,161
|-181
|-18.47%
|Shuangshuang Fan
|805
|954
|-149
|-18.51%
|Hee Jeong Lim
|27
|32
|-5
|-18.52%
|Amanda Sambach
|955
|1,133
|-178
|-18.64%
|Candice Mahe
|1,167
|1,385
|-218
|-18.68%
|Mathilde Claisse
|1,231
|1,461
|-230
|-18.68%
|Moeka Nishihata
|695
|825
|-130
|-18.71%
|Michelle Wie West
|497
|590
|-93
|-18.71%
|Eunjung Ji
|671
|797
|-126
|-18.78%
|Su Jin3 Lee
|298
|354
|-56
|-18.79%
|Hsin Lee
|542
|644
|-102
|-18.82%
|Susana Mendes Ribeiro
|1,121
|1,333
|-212
|-18.91%
|Cassie Porter
|1,009
|1,201
|-192
|-19.03%
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|21
|25
|-4
|-19.05%
|Haruka Amamoto
|728
|867
|-139
|-19.09%
|Juri Matsumoto
|1,098
|1,308
|-210
|-19.13%
|Jiehong Pan
|834
|994
|-160
|-19.18%
|Junko Omote
|594
|708
|-114
|-19.19%
|Saraporn Chamchoi
|1,050
|1,252
|-202
|-19.24%
|Jessy Tang
|1,248
|1,489
|-241
|-19.31%
|Jaclyn Lee
|792
|946
|-154
|-19.44%
|Alexandra Kaui
|940
|1,125
|-185
|-19.68%
|Yuko Fukuda
|574
|687
|-113
|-19.69%
|Ornniti Jullasigkee
|1,018
|1,219
|-201
|-19.74%
|Chella Choi
|96
|115
|-19
|-19.79%
|Cheyenne Woods
|468
|561
|-93
|-19.87%
|Chia-Ju Yeh
|1,045
|1,253
|-208
|-19.90%
|Yumi Kudo
|612
|734
|-122
|-19.93%
|Ashleigh Buhai
|70
|84
|-14
|-20.00%
|Natsu Nagai
|1,188
|1,426
|-238
|-20.03%
|Yi-Tsen Chou
|1,132
|1,360
|-228
|-20.14%
|Laura Restrepo
|640
|769
|-129
|-20.16%
|Anna Lesher
|1,162
|1,397
|-235
|-20.22%
|Inci Mehmet
|774
|932
|-158
|-20.41%
|Himawari Ogura
|665
|801
|-136
|-20.45%
|Amelia Lewis
|941
|1,134
|-193
|-20.51%
|Rachael Taylor
|642
|774
|-132
|-20.56%
|Elise Bradley
|1,136
|1,370
|-234
|-20.60%
|Min Seo Kwak
|440
|531
|-91
|-20.68%
|Go Un Yu
|683
|826
|-143
|-20.94%
|Mai Kiuchi
|1,005
|1,216
|-211
|-21.00%
|Ines Laklalech
|879
|1,065
|-186
|-21.16%
|Eri Jooma
|552
|669
|-117
|-21.20%
|Miyu Yamato
|611
|741
|-130
|-21.28%
|Nattapan Siritrai
|1,221
|1,481
|-260
|-21.29%
|Yoon Na Heo
|1,056
|1,281
|-225
|-21.31%
|Ellie Slama
|1,025
|1,245
|-220
|-21.46%
|Alexa Pano
|768
|933
|-165
|-21.48%
|Patricia Sanz Barrio
|889
|1,080
|-191
|-21.48%
|Marta Perez
|1,151
|1,399
|-248
|-21.55%
|Michelle Koh
|1,105
|1,344
|-239
|-21.63%
|Gigi Stoll
|498
|606
|-108
|-21.69%
|Ayako Uehara
|249
|303
|-54
|-21.69%
|Lei Ye
|590
|718
|-128
|-21.69%
|Na Hye Go
|686
|835
|-149
|-21.72%
|Laura Beveridge
|588
|716
|-128
|-21.77%
|Miki Yamashita
|1,149
|1,400
|-251
|-21.85%
|Eun-Hee Ji
|64
|78
|-14
|-21.88%
|Wi Hyelim
|1,008
|1,229
|-221
|-21.92%
|Angel Yin
|77
|94
|-17
|-22.08%
|Yuka Yasuda
|181
|221
|-40
|-22.10%
|Kusuma Meechai
|967
|1,183
|-216
|-22.34%
|Marion Duvernay
|1,159
|1,418
|-259
|-22.35%
|Hayley Davis
|428
|524
|-96
|-22.43%
|Anna Redding
|554
|679
|-125
|-22.56%
|Kyung Kim
|518
|635
|-117
|-22.59%
|Anika Varma
|860
|1,056
|-196
|-22.79%
|Suzann Pettersen
|982
|1,207
|-225
|-22.91%
|Hinano Hoshikawa
|1,161
|1,428
|-267
|-23.00%
|Patricie Mackova
|933
|1,148
|-215
|-23.04%
|Hitomi Sawai
|1,101
|1,355
|-254
|-23.07%
|Piti Martinez Bernal
|831
|1,023
|-192
|-23.10%
|Hsuan Chen
|502
|618
|-116
|-23.11%
|Tamie Durdin
|1,205
|1,485
|-280
|-23.24%
|Elsa Svensson
|1,047
|1,291
|-244
|-23.30%
|Aya Ishikawa
|1,068
|1,317
|-249
|-23.31%
|Rachel Raastad
|1,106
|1,364
|-258
|-23.33%
|Sydney Legacy
|1,109
|1,369
|-260
|-23.44%
|Kiran Matharu
|1,113
|1,375
|-262
|-23.54%
|Gi Ppuem Lee
|250
|309
|-59
|-23.60%
|Annelie Sjoholm
|597
|738
|-141
|-23.62%
|Astha Madan
|918
|1,135
|-217
|-23.64%
|Niina Liias
|655
|810
|-155
|-23.66%
|Goonlacha Paiboonpong
|1,191
|1,473
|-282
|-23.68%
|Monique Smit
|595
|736
|-141
|-23.70%
|Anna Kono
|606
|751
|-145
|-23.93%
|Hsin-Ning Yeh
|1,180
|1,463
|-283
|-23.98%
|Lakareber Abe
|770
|956
|-186
|-24.16%
|Rino Kotake
|852
|1,059
|-207
|-24.30%
|Yumi Sasahara
|927
|1,155
|-228
|-24.60%
|Nicole Sakamoto
|921
|1,149
|-228
|-24.76%
|Gyeong Eun Oh
|700
|874
|-174
|-24.86%
|Jennifer Hahn
|1,194
|1,491
|-297
|-24.87%
|Oona Vartianen
|1,138
|1,422
|-284
|-24.96%
|Yui Noritomi
|1,067
|1,334
|-267
|-25.02%
|Mami Kagasono
|1,124
|1,407
|-283
|-25.18%
|Momoka Sega
|1,082
|1,356
|-274
|-25.32%
|Hayuno Tateura
|690
|865
|-175
|-25.36%
|Spencer Heller
|952
|1,194
|-242
|-25.42%
|Rikako Sakashita
|1,020
|1,280
|-260
|-25.49%
|Jenny Kim
|956
|1,200
|-244
|-25.52%
|Kotona Izumida
|1,108
|1,391
|-283
|-25.54%
|Sophia Zeeb
|1,110
|1,394
|-284
|-25.59%
|Wenny Chang
|371
|466
|-95
|-25.61%
|Chihiro Ikeda
|1,163
|1,462
|-299
|-25.71%
|Eun Ji Hyun
|897
|1,129
|-232
|-25.86%
|Mayuna Furukawa
|958
|1,206
|-248
|-25.89%
|Ye Seul Lee
|885
|1,115
|-230
|-25.99%
|Asami Kikuchi
|1,181
|1,488
|-307
|-25.99%
|Yeon-Song Kim
|488
|615
|-127
|-26.02%
|Emma Westin
|1,179
|1,486
|-307
|-26.04%
|Hikari Fujita
|426
|537
|-111
|-26.06%
|Nemittra Juntanaket
|1,119
|1,411
|-292
|-26.09%
|Jaye Marie Green
|134
|169
|-35
|-26.12%
|Jimin Kang
|1,048
|1,322
|-274
|-26.15%
|Ji-Young Lee
|1,079
|1,362
|-283
|-26.23%
|Emily Penttila
|960
|1,213
|-253
|-26.35%
|Brittany Lang
|159
|201
|-42
|-26.42%
|Aya Tamura
|635
|803
|-168
|-26.46%
|Yiyi Liu
|442
|559
|-117
|-26.47%
|Samantha Troyanovich
|890
|1,126
|-236
|-26.52%
|Chih-Yun Wu
|1,172
|1,484
|-312
|-26.62%
|So Hyeon An
|490
|621
|-131
|-26.73%
|Waralee Atcharerk
|1,184
|1,501
|-317
|-26.77%
|Jordan Britt
|1,081
|1,371
|-290
|-26.83%
|Nicole Abelar
|1,145
|1,453
|-308
|-26.90%
|Katie Yoo
|773
|981
|-208
|-26.91%
|Narisara Kerdrit
|1,061
|1,348
|-287
|-27.05%
|Song Yeon Kim
|340
|432
|-92
|-27.06%
|Megumi Takahashi
|687
|873
|-186
|-27.07%
|Chorphaka Jaengkit
|827
|1,052
|-225
|-27.21%
|Alice Chen
|950
|1,209
|-259
|-27.26%
|Erica Shepherd
|735
|936
|-201
|-27.35%
|Lauren Taylor
|926
|1,180
|-254
|-27.43%
|Senno Yasufuku
|1,002
|1,278
|-276
|-27.54%
|Mookharin Ladgratok
|814
|1,039
|-225
|-27.64%
|Miki Uehara
|437
|558
|-121
|-27.69%
|Tomoko Nishi
|1,007
|1,286
|-279
|-27.71%
|Yu Yonezawa
|653
|834
|-181
|-27.72%
|Catriona Matthew
|393
|502
|-109
|-27.74%
|Peiyun Chien
|230
|294
|-64
|-27.83%
|Anna Backman
|993
|1,270
|-277
|-27.90%
|Chan Mee Kim
|851
|1,090
|-239
|-28.08%
|Luisa Dittrich
|867
|1,112
|-245
|-28.26%
|Isabella Leung
|1,070
|1,374
|-304
|-28.41%
|L. Colombotto Rosso
|373
|479
|-106
|-28.42%
|Shin Hyewon
|924
|1,187
|-263
|-28.46%
|Na Yeon Choi
|263
|338
|-75
|-28.52%
|Kendall Dye
|347
|446
|-99
|-28.53%
|Sierra Sims
|858
|1,103
|-245
|-28.55%
|Asuka Kashiwabara
|147
|189
|-42
|-28.57%
|Dulcie Sverdloff
|1,095
|1,408
|-313
|-28.58%
|S. Pattaranakrueang
|1,160
|1,492
|-332
|-28.62%
|Shiho Kawasaki
|902
|1,162
|-260
|-28.82%
|Onkanok Soisuwan
|1,129
|1,457
|-328
|-29.05%
|Dolnapa Phudthipinij
|893
|1,154
|-261
|-29.23%
|Jean Reynolds
|780
|1,009
|-229
|-29.36%
|Mia Landegren
|1,093
|1,414
|-321
|-29.37%
|Jeong Hwa2 Lee
|452
|585
|-133
|-29.42%
|Milagros Chaves
|785
|1,016
|-231
|-29.43%
|Alejandra Llaneza
|652
|844
|-192
|-29.45%
|Caroline Rominger
|601
|779
|-178
|-29.62%
|Miyari Honda
|1,103
|1,430
|-327
|-29.65%
|Mizuki Seto
|758
|983
|-225
|-29.68%
|Emilie Piquot
|945
|1,226
|-281
|-29.74%
|Sangkaro Pimpadsorn
|876
|1,137
|-261
|-29.79%
|Yukiko Nishiki
|503
|653
|-150
|-29.82%
|Charlotte Leathem
|913
|1,186
|-273
|-29.90%
|Erika Nakano
|763
|992
|-229
|-30.01%
|Budsabakorn Sukapan
|317
|413
|-96
|-30.28%
|Isabella Holpfer
|1,059
|1,380
|-321
|-30.31%
|P. Phuntumabamrung
|788
|1,027
|-239
|-30.33%
|Mi Jin Shin
|919
|1,198
|-279
|-30.36%
|Momoka Miura
|720
|939
|-219
|-30.42%
|Titiya Plucksataporn
|751
|980
|-229
|-30.49%
|Hanee Song
|691
|902
|-211
|-30.54%
|Ching Huang
|469
|613
|-144
|-30.70%
|Ran Hong
|267
|349
|-82
|-30.71%
|Yu Okamura
|920
|1,203
|-283
|-30.76%
|Huize Lian
|1,116
|1,460
|-344
|-30.82%
|Tai-Ling Lee
|891
|1,166
|-275
|-30.86%
|Airi Tsujioka
|1,125
|1,474
|-349
|-31.02%
|Laura Fuenfstueck
|209
|274
|-65
|-31.10%
|Yen-Ling Pan
|1,077
|1,412
|-335
|-31.10%
|Dussavi Soopimjit
|1,036
|1,359
|-323
|-31.18%
|Natsuki Hatano
|485
|637
|-152
|-31.34%
|Yi-Ting Chou
|1,139
|1,496
|-357
|-31.34%
|Tomoko Kanai
|1,044
|1,373
|-329
|-31.51%
|Jiwon Kang
|1,088
|1,431
|-343
|-31.53%
|Yomaris Huang
|1,060
|1,395
|-335
|-31.60%
|Maia Schechter
|749
|986
|-237
|-31.64%
|Nao Honda
|984
|1,296
|-312
|-31.71%
|Seung Yeon Lee
|170
|224
|-54
|-31.76%
|Sian Evans
|745
|982
|-237
|-31.81%
|Hee Young Park
|110
|145
|-35
|-31.82%
|Ayana Kon
|828
|1,092
|-264
|-31.88%
|Jin Joo Hong
|460
|607
|-147
|-31.96%
|Yifan Ji
|832
|1,098
|-266
|-31.97%
|Eri Fukuyama
|403
|532
|-129
|-32.01%
|Ines Lescudier
|1,118
|1,476
|-358
|-32.02%
|Camilla Hedberg
|1,102
|1,455
|-353
|-32.03%
|Karis Davidson
|284
|375
|-91
|-32.04%
|Kaitlyn Papp
|262
|346
|-84
|-32.06%
|Ayaka Suzuki
|895
|1,182
|-287
|-32.07%
|Paula Hurtado-Restrepo
|932
|1,233
|-301
|-32.30%
|Doris Chen
|813
|1,077
|-264
|-32.47%
|Krystal Quihuis
|990
|1,312
|-322
|-32.53%
|Jihyun Seo
|836
|1,110
|-274
|-32.78%
|Takabayashi Yumi
|987
|1,311
|-324
|-32.83%
|Gerina Piller
|143
|190
|-47
|-32.87%
|Holly Clyburn
|793
|1,054
|-261
|-32.91%
|So Hye Park
|419
|557
|-138
|-32.94%
|Noora Komulainen
|458
|609
|-151
|-32.97%
|Gyeol Park
|227
|302
|-75
|-33.04%
|Wad Phaewchimplee
|779
|1,037
|-258
|-33.12%
|Emma Nilsson
|446
|594
|-148
|-33.18%
|Tiranan Yoopan
|1,039
|1,384
|-345
|-33.21%
|Lucie Andre
|798
|1,063
|-265
|-33.21%
|Choi Robyn
|335
|447
|-112
|-33.43%
|Seong Weon Park
|657
|877
|-220
|-33.49%
|Cydney Clanton
|121
|162
|-41
|-33.88%
|Q Baek
|389
|521
|-132
|-33.93%
|Laetitia Beck
|489
|655
|-166
|-33.95%
|Katerina Vlasinova
|838
|1,123
|-285
|-34.01%
|So Young Kim
|816
|1,095
|-279
|-34.19%
|Hina Arakaki
|197
|265
|-68
|-34.52%
|Liv Cheng
|1,004
|1,352
|-348
|-34.66%
|Jennifer Song
|75
|101
|-26
|-34.67%
|Eu Ddeum Lee
|740
|997
|-257
|-34.73%
|Lisa Pettersson
|722
|973
|-251
|-34.76%
|Marie Fourquier
|688
|928
|-240
|-34.88%
|Hyun Soo Kim
|252
|340
|-88
|-34.92%
|Silvia Banon
|582
|786
|-204
|-35.05%
|Csicsi Rozsa
|917
|1,239
|-322
|-35.11%
|Daniella Uy
|766
|1,035
|-269
|-35.12%
|Shi Hyun Ahn
|504
|681
|-177
|-35.12%
|Ya-Chun Chang
|481
|650
|-169
|-35.14%
|Eun Ji Lee
|708
|957
|-249
|-35.17%
|Stefania Avanzo
|776
|1,049
|-273
|-35.18%
|Dori Carter
|818
|1,106
|-288
|-35.21%
|Sakura Kito
|631
|854
|-223
|-35.34%
|Mi Jeong Gong
|348
|471
|-123
|-35.34%
|Akane Yoshino
|771
|1,044
|-273
|-35.41%
|Mayu Wakui
|544
|737
|-193
|-35.48%
|Chika Sawada
|621
|842
|-221
|-35.59%
|Eriko Kobashi
|369
|501
|-132
|-35.77%
|Ji Eun Baik
|859
|1,167
|-308
|-35.86%
|Meng Chu Chen
|715
|972
|-257
|-35.94%
|Meghan Maclaren
|292
|397
|-105
|-35.96%
|Youngin Chun
|525
|715
|-190
|-36.19%
|Ji Hee Kim
|1,011
|1,377
|-366
|-36.20%
|Min Kyung Choi
|171
|233
|-62
|-36.26%
|Valdis Thora Jonsdottir
|615
|838
|-223
|-36.26%
|Amy Yang
|44
|60
|-16
|-36.36%
|Amanda Tan
|824
|1,124
|-300
|-36.41%
|Teresa Lu
|131
|179
|-48
|-36.64%
|Tahnia Ravnjak
|1,063
|1,454
|-391
|-36.78%
|Sarah Hoffman
|1,021
|1,398
|-377
|-36.92%
|Saki Nagamine
|154
|211
|-57
|-37.01%
|Rika Park
|970
|1,330
|-360
|-37.11%
|Aya Kinoshita
|432
|593
|-161
|-37.27%
|Riri Sadoyama
|759
|1,042
|-283
|-37.29%
|Joanna Klatten
|509
|699
|-190
|-37.33%
|Sandy Choi
|1,006
|1,383
|-377
|-37.48%
|Keiko Sasaki
|650
|894
|-244
|-37.54%
|Valentine Derrey
|676
|930
|-254
|-37.57%
|Yun Jie Zhang
|374
|516
|-142
|-37.97%
|Gemma Dryburgh
|229
|316
|-87
|-37.99%
|Chatpara Siriprakob
|777
|1,074
|-297
|-38.22%
|Olafia Kristinsdottir
|915
|1,265
|-350
|-38.25%
|Porani Chutichai
|823
|1,138
|-315
|-38.27%
|Hyo Jin Park
|782
|1,083
|-301
|-38.49%
|Misae Yanagisawa
|698
|968
|-270
|-38.68%
|Thanutra Boonraksasat
|724
|1,005
|-281
|-38.81%
|Ju Yeon In
|239
|332
|-93
|-38.91%
|So Yi Kim
|146
|203
|-57
|-39.04%
|Seul A Yoon
|430
|598
|-168
|-39.07%
|Woo Jeong Kim
|151
|210
|-59
|-39.07%
|Yoon Jung Cho
|689
|959
|-270
|-39.19%
|Ka Ram Choi
|352
|490
|-138
|-39.20%
|Katelyn Sepmoree
|857
|1,193
|-336
|-39.21%
|Ruoning Yin
|290
|404
|-114
|-39.31%
|Aunchisa Utama
|730
|1,018
|-288
|-39.45%
|Pitsaon Chaichompoo
|995
|1,390
|-395
|-39.70%
|Natalie Sheary
|904
|1,263
|-359
|-39.71%
|Ha Na Jang
|20
|28
|-8
|-40.00%
|Pannapa Polnamin
|1,000
|1,401
|-401
|-40.10%
|Bo Mi Park
|563
|789
|-226
|-40.14%
|Lala Anai
|114
|160
|-46
|-40.35%
|Sarah Nilsson
|870
|1,224
|-354
|-40.69%
|Emily Collins
|996
|1,402
|-406
|-40.76%
|Fanny Cnops
|1,027
|1,447
|-420
|-40.90%
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|73
|103
|-30
|-41.10%
|Jackie Chulya
|674
|951
|-277
|-41.10%
|Tonje Daffinrud
|360
|509
|-149
|-41.39%
|Ariane Provot
|983
|1,392
|-409
|-41.61%
|Kelly Tan
|144
|204
|-60
|-41.67%
|Jeong Eun Lee6
|12
|17
|-5
|-41.67%
|Aretha Pan
|575
|815
|-240
|-41.74%
|Rumi Yoshiba
|224
|318
|-94
|-41.96%
|Esther Lee2
|825
|1,172
|-347
|-42.06%
|Maria Beautell
|637
|905
|-268
|-42.07%
|Yue Ren
|406
|577
|-171
|-42.12%
|Ayano Yasuda
|368
|523
|-155
|-42.12%
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|78
|111
|-33
|-42.31%
|Angela Stanford
|52
|74
|-22
|-42.31%
|Jin Hee2 Park
|605
|861
|-256
|-42.31%
|Beth Allen
|573
|816
|-243
|-42.41%
|Min Ji5 Kim
|577
|822
|-245
|-42.46%
|C. Pongthanarak
|645
|919
|-274
|-42.48%
|Hsin Yu Lu
|548
|781
|-233
|-42.52%
|Ye-Na Chung
|649
|925
|-276
|-42.53%
|Brittany Altomare
|47
|67
|-20
|-42.55%
|Hana Wakimoto
|235
|336
|-101
|-42.98%
|Eun Ju Lee
|449
|642
|-193
|-42.98%
|Wannasiri Sirisampant
|636
|911
|-275
|-43.24%
|Ji Yai Shin
|37
|53
|-16
|-43.24%
|Mamiko Higa
|104
|149
|-45
|-43.27%
|Mei Takagi
|744
|1,067
|-323
|-43.41%
|Jade Schaeffer-Calmels
|937
|1,345
|-408
|-43.54%
|Seon Woo Bae
|48
|69
|-21
|-43.75%
|Kultida Pramphun
|754
|1,084
|-330
|-43.77%
|Kiri Onitsuka
|1,014
|1,459
|-445
|-43.89%
|Hannah Green
|18
|26
|-8
|-44.44%
|Stephanie Na
|713
|1,030
|-317
|-44.46%
|Hee Won Jung
|319
|461
|-142
|-44.51%
|Eun Soo Jang
|258
|373
|-115
|-44.57%
|Chloe Leurquin
|979
|1,416
|-437
|-44.64%
|Sock Hwee Koh
|894
|1,294
|-400
|-44.74%
|Cindy Ha
|680
|985
|-305
|-44.85%
|Mariah Stackhouse
|214
|310
|-96
|-44.86%
|Ainil Bakar
|954
|1,382
|-428
|-44.86%
|Kim Welch
|871
|1,262
|-391
|-44.89%
|Chie Arimura
|180
|261
|-81
|-45.00%
|Shin Ae Ahn
|534
|777
|-243
|-45.51%
|Megumi Shimokawa
|473
|689
|-216
|-45.67%
|Mika Miyazato
|164
|239
|-75
|-45.73%
|Dianne Luke
|994
|1,451
|-457
|-45.98%
|Greta Isabella Voelker
|586
|858
|-272
|-46.42%
|Camilla Lennarth
|434
|636
|-202
|-46.54%
|Daniela Darquea
|264
|387
|-123
|-46.59%
|Seung Yeon Yoo
|837
|1,227
|-390
|-46.59%
|Brittany Benvenuto
|862
|1,264
|-402
|-46.64%
|Shiho Toyonaga
|711
|1,045
|-334
|-46.98%
|Ha Neul Kim
|187
|275
|-88
|-47.06%
|Clariss Guce
|414
|610
|-196
|-47.34%
|Jin Seon Han
|135
|199
|-64
|-47.41%
|Babe Liu
|265
|391
|-126
|-47.55%
|Ornnicha Konsunthea
|524
|775
|-251
|-47.90%
|Nattagate Nimitpongkul
|493
|731
|-238
|-48.28%
|Ying Luo
|789
|1,170
|-381
|-48.29%
|Saki Takeo
|349
|518
|-169
|-48.42%
|Ji Hyeon Lee
|964
|1,432
|-468
|-48.55%
|Nanthikarn Raksachat
|702
|1,043
|-341
|-48.58%
|Tzu-Yi Chang
|646
|960
|-314
|-48.61%
|Noemi Jimenez
|591
|879
|-288
|-48.73%
|Trichat Cheenglab
|535
|796
|-261
|-48.79%
|Sara Ota
|555
|827
|-272
|-49.01%
|Seung Ji Han
|451
|673
|-222
|-49.22%
|So Young Lee
|67
|100
|-33
|-49.25%
|Kana Nagai
|219
|327
|-108
|-49.32%
|Tsugumi Miyasaki
|457
|683
|-226
|-49.45%
|Pornanong Phatlum
|132
|198
|-66
|-50.00%
|Ji Hyun Kim
|102
|153
|-51
|-50.00%
|Sanghee Han
|546
|820
|-274
|-50.18%
|Karine Icher
|495
|744
|-249
|-50.30%
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|206
|312
|-106
|-51.46%
|Marita Engzelius
|928
|1,406
|-478
|-51.51%
|Yumiko Yoshida
|337
|511
|-174
|-51.63%
|Hyunji Ryu
|365
|554
|-189
|-51.78%
|So Yeon Nam
|474
|722
|-248
|-52.32%
|Amy Boulden
|361
|553
|-192
|-53.19%
|Chakansim Khamborn
|767
|1,175
|-408
|-53.19%
|So Young Jang
|849
|1,304
|-455
|-53.59%
|Sophia Popov
|26
|40
|-14
|-53.85%
|Ye Jin Kim
|280
|431
|-151
|-53.93%
|Pattaraporn Mounchoo
|743
|1,144
|-401
|-53.97%
|Kris Tamulis
|496
|764
|-268
|-54.03%
|Cajsa Persson
|668
|1,029
|-361
|-54.04%
|Wanchana Poruangrong
|572
|882
|-310
|-54.20%
|Tzu-Chi Lin
|353
|545
|-192
|-54.39%
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|101
|156
|-55
|-54.46%
|Yupaporn Kawinpakorn
|514
|794
|-280
|-54.47%
|P. Wirairungrueng
|673
|1,047
|-374
|-55.57%
|Charlotte Thompson
|410
|639
|-229
|-55.85%
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|435
|678
|-243
|-55.86%
|Chae Lin Yang
|324
|506
|-182
|-56.17%
|A Lim Kim
|30
|47
|-17
|-56.67%
|Nam Kyoung Song
|587
|920
|-333
|-56.73%
|Minami Hiruta
|208
|326
|-118
|-56.73%
|Shin Young Park
|333
|522
|-189
|-56.76%
|Yujeong Son
|475
|747
|-272
|-57.26%
|Madison Pressel
|712
|1,121
|-409
|-57.44%
|Eimi Koga
|286
|451
|-165
|-57.69%
|P. Thanapolboonyaras
|436
|688
|-252
|-57.80%
|Hsuan-Yu Yao
|285
|450
|-165
|-57.89%
|Eun Bin Lim
|302
|477
|-175
|-57.95%
|Cheyenne Knight
|81
|128
|-47
|-58.02%
|Stacy Lewis
|36
|57
|-21
|-58.33%
|Cho Hui Kim
|417
|661
|-244
|-58.51%
|Momo Du
|268
|426
|-158
|-58.96%
|Karen Gondo
|445
|709
|-264
|-59.33%
|Kim Kaufman
|383
|611
|-228
|-59.53%
|Katherine Kirk
|82
|131
|-49
|-59.76%
|Suzuka Yamaguchi
|663
|1,062
|-399
|-60.18%
|Pauline Del Rosario
|729
|1,168
|-439
|-60.22%
|Aoi Ohnishi
|254
|407
|-153
|-60.24%
|Mina Nakayama
|778
|1,248
|-470
|-60.41%
|Hiroko Azuma
|225
|361
|-136
|-60.44%
|Soo-Jin Yang
|755
|1,214
|-459
|-60.79%
|Julia Engstrom
|182
|293
|-111
|-60.99%
|Nontaya Srisawang
|796
|1,285
|-489
|-61.43%
|Katja Pogacar
|494
|798
|-304
|-61.54%
|Minyoung2 Lee
|65
|105
|-40
|-61.54%
|Marina Alex
|42
|68
|-26
|-61.90%
|Je Yoon Yang
|866
|1,409
|-543
|-62.70%
|Saki Asai
|145
|236
|-91
|-62.76%
|Seon Hwa Lee
|666
|1,088
|-422
|-63.36%
|Do Yeon Kim
|377
|616
|-239
|-63.40%
|Carly Booth
|271
|443
|-172
|-63.47%
|Julieta Granada
|411
|672
|-261
|-63.50%
|Moeno Tan
|444
|726
|-282
|-63.51%
|Weiwei Zhang
|192
|314
|-122
|-63.54%
|A Hyeon Kim
|903
|1,477
|-574
|-63.57%
|Yu Liu
|58
|95
|-37
|-63.79%
|Bo Bae2 Kim
|304
|498
|-194
|-63.82%
|Erina Hara
|351
|575
|-224
|-63.82%
|Na-Ri Lee
|169
|277
|-108
|-63.91%
|Yuki Ichinose
|307
|505
|-198
|-64.50%
|Hikaru Yoshimoto
|195
|321
|-126
|-64.62%
|Carrie Park
|363
|599
|-236
|-65.01%
|Kaho Kumagai
|664
|1,096
|-432
|-65.06%
|Onnarin Sattayabanphot
|561
|926
|-365
|-65.06%
|Sandra Changkija
|736
|1,215
|-479
|-65.08%
|P.K. Kongkraphan
|356
|588
|-232
|-65.17%
|Ji Sun Kang
|179
|296
|-117
|-65.36%
|Caroline Hedwall
|139
|230
|-91
|-65.47%
|Solar Lee
|401
|666
|-265
|-66.08%
|Hye-Min Kim
|855
|1,421
|-566
|-66.20%
|Melissa Reid
|39
|65
|-26
|-66.67%
|Brooke M. Henderson
|6
|10
|-4
|-66.67%
|In Bee Park
|3
|5
|-2
|-66.67%
|Robynn Ree
|184
|307
|-123
|-66.85%
|Katherine Perry-Hamski
|240
|401
|-161
|-67.08%
|Miki Saiki
|301
|503
|-202
|-67.11%
|Annie Park
|108
|182
|-74
|-68.52%
|Charlotte Thomas
|236
|399
|-163
|-69.07%
|Urara Onuki
|431
|729
|-298
|-69.14%
|Cristie Kerr
|99
|168
|-69
|-69.70%
|Jihee Baek
|667
|1,132
|-465
|-69.72%
|Maddie Szeryk
|527
|896
|-369
|-70.02%
|Yan Liu
|244
|416
|-172
|-70.49%
|Yui Kawamoto
|93
|159
|-66
|-70.97%
|Gina Kim
|408
|698
|-290
|-71.08%
|Da Na Kim
|355
|608
|-253
|-71.27%
|So Yeon Ryu
|14
|24
|-10
|-71.43%
|Satsuki Ohshiro
|339
|582
|-243
|-71.68%
|Kaori Ohe
|318
|546
|-228
|-71.70%
|Arpichaya Yubol
|415
|713
|-298
|-71.81%
|Princess Mary Superal
|521
|897
|-376
|-72.17%
|Kotono Kozuma
|447
|771
|-324
|-72.48%
|Yul Lin Hwang
|334
|579
|-245
|-73.35%
|Bronte Law
|68
|118
|-50
|-73.53%
|Eunjeong Seong
|799
|1,387
|-588
|-73.59%
|Vivian Hou
|273
|474
|-201
|-73.63%
|Kanyalak Preedasuttijit
|545
|949
|-404
|-74.13%
|Manon Molle
|790
|1,379
|-589
|-74.56%
|Linnea Strom
|122
|213
|-91
|-74.59%
|Hee-Kyung Bae
|166
|290
|-124
|-74.70%
|Bo Mee Lee
|136
|238
|-102
|-75.00%
|Natalia Escuriola
|738
|1,293
|-555
|-75.20%
|Jae-Eun Chung
|300
|528
|-228
|-76.00%
|Bo Ah Kim
|126
|225
|-99
|-78.57%
|Renuka Suksukont
|394
|706
|-312
|-79.19%
|Char Young2 Kim
|199
|358
|-159
|-79.90%
|Sakura Yokomine
|173
|313
|-140
|-80.92%
|Stephanie Kono
|794
|1,439
|-645
|-81.23%
|Munchin Keh
|593
|1,076
|-483
|-81.45%
|Yoon Ji Cho
|418
|759
|-341
|-81.58%
|Hae Ran Ryu
|17
|31
|-14
|-82.35%
|Song Yi Ahn
|89
|163
|-74
|-83.15%
|Yu-Ju Chen
|217
|400
|-183
|-84.33%
|Tiffany Joh
|242
|448
|-206
|-85.12%
|Supamas Sangchan
|382
|714
|-332
|-86.91%
|Seung Hyun Lee
|364
|685
|-321
|-88.19%
|Mind Muangkhumsakul
|248
|467
|-219
|-88.31%
|Beatriz Recari
|404
|763
|-359
|-88.86%
|Chae Yoon Park
|95
|180
|-85
|-89.47%
|You-Na Park
|366
|695
|-329
|-89.89%
|Ji Hyun2 Lee
|238
|452
|-214
|-89.92%
|Mizuki Tanaka
|283
|540
|-257
|-90.81%
|S. Santiwiwatthanaphong
|523
|998
|-475
|-90.82%
|Hee Won Na
|193
|369
|-176
|-91.19%
|Morgan Pressel
|90
|173
|-83
|-92.22%
|Ji Hee Lee
|137
|264
|-127
|-92.70%
|Jane Park
|129
|250
|-121
|-93.80%
|Jillian Hollis
|376
|730
|-354
|-94.15%
|Karrie Webb
|592
|1,150
|-558
|-94.26%
|Hye Jin3 Kim
|678
|1,321
|-643
|-94.84%
|Paula Creamer
|245
|480
|-235
|-95.92%
|Mariajo Uribe
|220
|436
|-216
|-98.18%
|Yoon Kyung Heo
|175
|348
|-173
|-98.86%
|Seo Jin Park
|163
|325
|-162
|-99.39%
|Maria Fernanda Torres
|133
|266
|-133
|-100.00%
|Sei Young Kim
|2
|4
|-2
|-100.00%
|Jin Young Ko
|1
|2
|-1
|-100.00%
|Lynn Carlsson
|379
|760
|-381
|-100.53%
|Rebecca Artis
|718
|1,441
|-723
|-100.70%
|Chonlada Chayanun
|362
|727
|-365
|-100.83%
|Alena Sharp
|105
|212
|-107
|-101.90%
|Min Sun5 Kim
|106
|215
|-109
|-102.83%
|Anne-Catherine Tanguay
|390
|792
|-402
|-103.08%
|Azahara Munoz
|69
|142
|-73
|-105.80%
|Anne Van Dam
|97
|200
|-103
|-106.19%
|So Yeon Park
|200
|418
|-218
|-109.00%
|Akane Iijima
|599
|1,269
|-670
|-111.85%
|Seo Hyeon Youn
|315
|676
|-361
|-114.60%
|Jennifer Kupcho
|19
|41
|-22
|-115.79%
|Rei Matsuda
|203
|442
|-239
|-117.73%
|Hye Jin Choi
|25
|55
|-30
|-120.00%
|Danielle Kang
|5
|11
|-6
|-120.00%
|Ji Hyun2 Kim
|327
|733
|-406
|-124.16%
|Ah-Reum Hwang
|116
|269
|-153
|-131.90%
|Sandra Gal
|261
|612
|-351
|-134.48%
|A Yean Cho
|60
|141
|-81
|-135.00%
|Mirim Lee
|28
|66
|-38
|-135.71%
|Harukyo Nomura
|168
|398
|-230
|-136.90%
|Jacqui Concolino
|341
|809
|-468
|-137.24%
|Mi Hyang Lee
|66
|158
|-92
|-139.39%
|Parinda Phokan
|296
|712
|-416
|-140.54%
|I.K. Kim
|74
|178
|-104
|-140.54%
|Misuzu Narita
|156
|378
|-222
|-142.31%
|Jing Yan
|107
|262
|-155
|-144.86%
|Mo Martin
|167
|409
|-242
|-144.91%
|Niphatsophon Benyapa
|581
|1,506
|-925
|-159.21%
|S. Langkulgasettrin
|216
|597
|-381
|-176.39%
|Kristen Gillman
|59
|166
|-107
|-181.36%
|Hinako Shibuno
|13
|37
|-24
|-184.62%
|Ai Suzuki
|22
|64
|-42
|-190.91%
|Carlota Ciganda
|15
|46
|-31
|-206.67%
|Mi Jung Hur
|24
|77
|-53
|-220.83%
|Sun Ju Ahn
|85
|273
|-188
|-221.18%
|Jeong Min Cho
|112
|380
|-268
|-239.29%
|Sung Hyun Park
|10
|104
|-94
|-940.00%