Rory McIlroy's 'personal hunch' is Ryder Cup postponement

Rory McIlroy said Tuesday that the “majority of players” would like to see the Ryder Cup postponed until 2021 – and his “personal hunch” is that it will be.

This is the second time that the world No. 1 has lobbied for the Ryder Cup, scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, to be pushed back a year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, he said that a fan-less Ryder Cup wasn’t worth hosting.

“My personal hunch is that I don’t see how it is going to happen, so I don’t think that it will happen,” he told BBC. “I think the majority of players would l like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

Golf Central Caddie quarantining at McIlroy's guest house Rory McIlroy will have his trusty caddie on the bag when he resumes his PGA Tour season next month at Colonial.

“The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don’t want to play, then there is no Ryder Cup. I see it being pushed until 2021, and, honestly, I think that will be the right call.”

After participating in the TaylorMade Driving Relief charity event earlier this month, McIlroy will return to PGA Tour competition June 11 at Colonial.