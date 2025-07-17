Ryan Peake, story of The Open, gets Phil Mickelson’s autograph after round

A former imprisoned bike-gang member played alongside one of the game’s all-time greats Thursday at The Open Championship.

It wasn’t the score Ryan Peake wanted, and he admitted he felt “flat” after posting an opening 77, but it was improbable experience for the Aussie.

As chronicled by Golf Channel ahead of the 153rd Open, Peake spent five years in a maximum security prison in Western Australia because of assault when he was part of the Rebels bike gang. Once a top junior player, he returned to the game upon his release and qualified for Royal Portrush by winning this year’s New Zealand Open.

Thursday, he played alongside Phil Mickelson, a World Golf Hall of Fame member and 2013 Open champion, who shot 1-under 70.

Peake had eight bogeys and two birdies in his 6-over performance.

“I know everyone is going to look at it and say you take the experience in and stuff like that, but obviously very disappointed with the round. Not what I want. So pretty flat at the moment. Was pretty flat out there as well. I just got beat up out there,” Peake said.

“I felt like I did a couple things all right and kind of didn’t get rewarded for them. But I was like Father Christmas out there; I was just handing out presents to the golf course. I just kept throwing them away, and it was just very frustrating.”

Peake did, however, take advantage of his opportunity to play with the 55-year-old legend, getting a golf ball and a signed glove from Lefty.

“His caddie gave away golf balls as we were walking off the tee, and I yelled out, ‘What about me,’ and he had a laugh, thought I was being sarcastic, and he said, ‘Are you serious,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m deadly serious.’ I said, ‘Can you sign a glove as well?’” said Peake, who added that the two talked casually during the round.

“He’s your hero growing up. My own boy is out here this week and he loves him as well. I’m not going to ask him (for an autograph) on the first tee, but I’ll ask him after the round.”