Sanderson Farms 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
Published October 5, 2025 05:37 PM
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
Steven Fisk and Garrick Higgo both made key putts to remain as co-leaders in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, and Higgo playfully shushed the audience after taking his turn.
The PGA Tour’s second fall event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, offered a $6 million purse.
Here’s a look at the player payout with winner Steve Fisk claiming $1.08 million and runner-up Garrick Higgo earning $654,000.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Steven Fisk
|$1,080,000
|2
|Garrick Higgo
|$654,000
|T3
|Danny Walker
|$318,000
|T3
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|$318,000
|T3
|Vince Whaley
|$318,000
|T6
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$202,500
|T6
|Frankie Capan III
|$202,500
|T6
|Taylor Montgomery
|$202,500
|T9
|Doc Redman
|$169,500
|T9
|Eric Cole
|$169,500
|T11
|Victor Perez
|$139,500
|T11
|Kevin Yu
|$139,500
|T11
|Tom Kim
|$139,500
|T14
|Pierceson Coody
|$106,500
|T14
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|$106,500
|T14
|Mac Meissner
|$106,500
|T14
|Matti Schmid
|$106,500
|T18
|Kevin Roy
|$85,500
|T18
|Max Homa
|$85,500
|T18
|Matt Kuchar
|$85,500
|T21
|Adam Schenk
|$56,775
|T21
|Davis Thompson
|$56,775
|T21
|Matt NeSmith
|$56,775
|T21
|Greyson Sigg
|$56,775
|T21
|Kris Ventura
|$56,775
|T21
|Takumi Kanaya
|$56,775
|T21
|Noah Goodwin
|$56,775
|T21
|Brice Garnett
|$56,775
|T29
|Zach Johnson
|$36,033
|T29
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$36,033
|T29
|Sam Ryder
|$36,033
|T29
|Luke List
|$36,033
|T29
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|$36,033
|T29
|Byeong Hun An
|$36,033
|T29
|J.T. Poston
|$36,033
|T29
|Luke Clanton
|$36,033
|T29
|Trey Mullinax
|$36,033
|T38
|Patrick Fishburn
|$25,500
|T38
|Mark Hubbard
|$25,500
|T38
|Gordon Sargent
|$25,500
|T38
|Lee Hodges
|$25,500
|T38
|Carson Young
|$25,500
|T38
|Kye Meeks
|$25,500
|T44
|Chandler Phillips
|$19,500
|T44
|Nick Dunlap
|$19,500
|T44
|Stephan Jaeger
|$19,500
|T44
|David Ford
|$19,500
|T48
|Jesper Svensson
|$15,214
|T48
|Jeremy Paul
|$15,214
|T48
|Kevin Streelman
|$15,214
|T48
|Thriston Lawrence
|$15,214
|T48
|David Lipsky
|$15,214
|T48
|Seamus Power
|$15,214
|T48
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$15,214
|T55
|Hayden Buckley
|$13,860
|T55
|Will Chandler
|$13,860
|T55
|Harry Higgs
|$13,860
|T55
|Vince Covello
|$13,860
|T55
|Doug Ghim
|$13,860
|T60
|Tim Widing
|$13,440
|T60
|Chan Kim
|$13,440
|T62
|Quade Cummins
|$13,200
|T62
|Rafael Campos
|$13,200
|T64
|Norman Xiong
|$12,960
|T64
|Braden Thornberry
|$12,960
|66
|Erik van Rooyen
|$12,780
|67
|Anders Albertson
|$12,660