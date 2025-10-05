Skip navigation
Sanderson Farms 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse

  
Published October 5, 2025 05:37 PM
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
October 5, 2025 05:21 PM
Steven Fisk and Garrick Higgo both made key putts to remain as co-leaders in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, and Higgo playfully shushed the audience after taking his turn.

The PGA Tour’s second fall event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, offered a $6 million purse.

Here’s a look at the player payout with winner Steve Fisk claiming $1.08 million and runner-up Garrick Higgo earning $654,000.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Steven Fisk$1,080,000
2Garrick Higgo$654,000
T3Danny Walker$318,000
T3Rasmus Hojgaard$318,000
T3Vince Whaley$318,000
T6Christiaan Bezuidenhout$202,500
T6Frankie Capan III$202,500
T6Taylor Montgomery$202,500
T9Doc Redman$169,500
T9Eric Cole$169,500
T11Victor Perez$139,500
T11Kevin Yu$139,500
T11Tom Kim$139,500
T14Pierceson Coody$106,500
T14Thorbjorn Olesen$106,500
T14Mac Meissner$106,500
T14Matti Schmid$106,500
T18Kevin Roy$85,500
T18Max Homa$85,500
T18Matt Kuchar$85,500
T21Adam Schenk$56,775
T21Davis Thompson$56,775
T21Matt NeSmith$56,775
T21Greyson Sigg$56,775
T21Kris Ventura$56,775
T21Takumi Kanaya$56,775
T21Noah Goodwin$56,775
T21Brice Garnett$56,775
T29Zach Johnson$36,033
T29Michael Thorbjornsen$36,033
T29Sam Ryder$36,033
T29Luke List$36,033
T29Thomas Rosenmueller$36,033
T29Byeong Hun An$36,033
T29J.T. Poston$36,033
T29Luke Clanton$36,033
T29Trey Mullinax$36,033
T38Patrick Fishburn$25,500
T38Mark Hubbard$25,500
T38Gordon Sargent$25,500
T38Lee Hodges$25,500
T38Carson Young$25,500
T38Kye Meeks$25,500
T44Chandler Phillips$19,500
T44Nick Dunlap$19,500
T44Stephan Jaeger$19,500
T44David Ford$19,500
T48Jesper Svensson$15,214
T48Jeremy Paul$15,214
T48Kevin Streelman$15,214
T48Thriston Lawrence$15,214
T48David Lipsky$15,214
T48Seamus Power$15,214
T48Ryo Hisatsune$15,214
T55Hayden Buckley$13,860
T55Will Chandler$13,860
T55Harry Higgs$13,860
T55Vince Covello$13,860
T55Doug Ghim$13,860
T60Tim Widing$13,440
T60Chan Kim$13,440
T62Quade Cummins$13,200
T62Rafael Campos$13,200
T64Norman Xiong$12,960
T64Braden Thornberry$12,960
66Erik van Rooyen$12,780
67Anders Albertson$12,660