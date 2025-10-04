Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times and TV times
Final-round tee times and TV times have been moved up with inclement weather a threat at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
PGA Tour officials bumped up the start of Sunday play by an hour. Golf Channel coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the final round at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi:
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:55 AM
EDT
|1
Anders Albertson
|8:00 AM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Jesper Svensson
|8:09 AM
EDT
|1
Norman Xiong
Hayden Buckley
|8:18 AM
EDT
|1
Braden Thornberry
Rafael Campos
|8:27 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Streelman
Quade Cummins
|8:36 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Higgs
Jeremy Paul
|8:45 AM
EDT
|1
Chandler Phillips
Patrick Fishburn
|8:54 AM
EDT
|1
Tim Widing
Zach Johnson
|9:03 AM
EDT
|1
Luke List
Will Chandler
|9:12 AM
EDT
|1
Gordon Sargent
Stephan Jaeger
|9:21 AM
EDT
|1
Thriston Lawrence
Sam Ryder
|9:30 AM
EDT
|1
Mark Hubbard
Michael Thorbjornsen
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Carson Young
Nick Dunlap
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
David Lipsky
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Byeong Hun An
J.T. Poston
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Lee Hodges
Adam Schenk
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
David Ford
Thomas Rosenmueller
|10:35 AM
EDT
|1
Luke Clanton
Matt NeSmith
|10:45 AM
EDT
|1
Chan Kim
Kye Meeks
|10:55 AM
EDT
|1
Seamus Power
Kevin Roy
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Greyson Sigg
Ryo Hisatsune
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Yu
Vince Covello
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Pierceson Coody
Victor Perez
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Mac Meissner
Brice Garnett
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Takumi Kanaya
Doug Ghim
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Trey Mullinax
Noah Goodwin
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Thorbjørn Olesen
Kris Ventura
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Matti Schmid
Doc Redman
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Rasmus Højgaard
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:45 PM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Eric Cole
|12:55 PM
EDT
|1
Vince Whaley
Max Homa
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Matt Kuchar
Frankie Capan III
|1:15 PM
EDT
|1
Danny Walker
Taylor Montgomery
|1:25 PM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Steven Fisk