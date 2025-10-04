Skip navigation
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Adjusted final-round tee times and TV times

  
Published October 4, 2025 07:25 PM
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
October 4, 2025 07:21 PM
Watch the best moments from the third day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.

Final-round tee times and TV times have been moved up with inclement weather a threat at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

PGA Tour officials bumped up the start of Sunday play by an hour. Golf Channel coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for the final round at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi:

Time
TeePlayers
7:55 AM
EDT		1

Anders Albertson

8:00 AM
EDT		1

Erik van Rooyen

Jesper Svensson

8:09 AM
EDT		1

Norman Xiong

Hayden Buckley

8:18 AM
EDT		1

Braden Thornberry

Rafael Campos

8:27 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Streelman

Quade Cummins

8:36 AM
EDT		1

Harry Higgs

Jeremy Paul

8:45 AM
EDT		1

Chandler Phillips

Patrick Fishburn

8:54 AM
EDT		1

Tim Widing

Zach Johnson

9:03 AM
EDT		1

Luke List

Will Chandler

9:12 AM
EDT		1

Gordon Sargent

Stephan Jaeger

9:21 AM
EDT		1

Thriston Lawrence

Sam Ryder

9:30 AM
EDT		1

Mark Hubbard

Michael Thorbjornsen

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Carson Young

Nick Dunlap

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

David Lipsky

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Byeong Hun An

J.T. Poston

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Adam Schenk

10:25 AM
EDT		1

David Ford

Thomas Rosenmueller

10:35 AM
EDT		1

Luke Clanton

Matt NeSmith

10:45 AM
EDT		1

Chan Kim

Kye Meeks

10:55 AM
EDT		1

Seamus Power

Kevin Roy

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Greyson Sigg

Ryo Hisatsune

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Kevin Yu

Vince Covello

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Pierceson Coody

Victor Perez

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Mac Meissner

Brice Garnett

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Takumi Kanaya

Doug Ghim

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Trey Mullinax

Noah Goodwin

12:10 PM
EDT		1

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kris Ventura

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Matti Schmid

Doc Redman

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Rasmus Højgaard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:45 PM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Eric Cole

12:55 PM
EDT		1

Vince Whaley

Max Homa

1:05 PM
EDT		1

Matt Kuchar

Frankie Capan III

1:15 PM
EDT		1

Danny Walker

Taylor Montgomery

1:25 PM
EDT		1

Garrick Higgo

Steven Fisk