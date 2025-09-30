Skip navigation
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: First-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

  
Published September 30, 2025 01:40 PM
The PGA Tour season resumes with the Sanderson Farms Championship, the second of seven fall events.

Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app will showcase live action Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m. EDT. Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the first round at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi:

Time
TeePlayers
8:05 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Fishburn

Chan Kim

Mac Meissner

8:05 AM
EDT		10

Henrik Norlander

Matt NeSmith

Ben Kohles

8:16 AM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Joseph Bramlett

Sami Valimaki

8:16 AM
EDT		10

Zac Blair

Max McGreevy

Ben Silverman

8:27 AM
EDT		1

Sam Ryder

Greyson Sigg

Kevin Roy

8:27 AM
EDT		10

Ryan Armour

Kevin Streelman

David Lipsky

8:38 AM
EDT		1

Lee Hodges

Adam Hadwin

Adam Schenk

8:38 AM
EDT		10

Peter Malnati

Luke List

Seamus Power

8:49 AM
EDT		1

Matthieu Pavon

Francesco Molinari

Zach Johnson

8:49 AM
EDT		10

Kevin Yu

Tom Kim

Tom Hoge

9:00 AM
EDT		1

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Taylor Moore

9:00 AM
EDT		10

Mackenzie Hughes

Keith Mitchell

Rasmus Højgaard

9:11 AM
EDT		1

Rafael Campos

Brice Garnett

Brandt Snedeker

9:11 AM
EDT		10

Michael Thorbjornsen

Jackson Suber

Ricky Castillo

9:22 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Rodgers

Beau Hossler

Doug Ghim

9:22 AM
EDT		10

Chad Ramey

Mark Hubbard

Thorbjørn Olesen

9:33 AM
EDT		1

Cristobal Del Solar

Braden Thornberry

Luke Clanton

9:33 AM
EDT		10

Thriston Lawrence

Trevor Cone

Mason Andersen

9:44 AM
EDT		1

Taylor Montgomery

Frankie Capan III

Taylor Dickson

9:44 AM
EDT		10

Niklas Norgaard

Norman Xiong

Matthew Riedel

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Pierceson Coody

Tim Widing

Cameron Huss

9:55 AM
EDT		10

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kaito Onishi

Kye Meeks

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Ben Martin

Alex Smalley

Doc Redman

12:50 PM
EDT		10

Carson Young

Victor Perez

David Skinns

1:01 PM
EDT		1

Trey Mullinax

Joel Dahmen

Hayden Springer

1:01 PM
EDT		10

Cameron Champ

Rico Hoey

Jesper Svensson

1:12 PM
EDT		1

Lanto Griffin

Justin Lower

Kris Ventura

1:12 PM
EDT		10

Hayden Buckley

Isaiah Salinda

Paul Peterson

1:23 PM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Erik van Rooyen

Byeong Hun An

1:23 PM
EDT		10

Davis Thompson

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Svensson

1:34 PM
EDT		1

Min Woo Lee

Stephan Jaeger

Max Homa

1:34 PM
EDT		10

Patton Kizzire

Aaron Wise

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:45 PM
EDT		1

J.T. Poston

Nick Dunlap

Akshay Bhatia

1:45 PM
EDT		10

Garrick Higgo

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Putnam

1:56 PM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

Jacob Bridgeman

Nicolai Højgaard

1:56 PM
EDT		10

Harry Higgs

Vince Whaley

Matti Schmid

2:07 PM
EDT		1

Jason Dufner

Ryo Hisatsune

Danny Walker

2:07 PM
EDT		10

Ryan Palmer

Will Gordon

Chandler Phillips

2:18 PM
EDT		1

Will Chandler

Gordon Sargent

David Ford

2:18 PM
EDT		10

Harrison Endycott

John Pak

Kevin Velo

2:29 PM
EDT		1

Matteo Manassero

Noah Goodwin

Quade Cummins

2:29 PM
EDT		10

Takumi Kanaya

Antoine Rozner

Michael La Sasso
(a)

2:40 PM
EDT		1

Jeremy Paul

Steven Fisk

Brett Drewitt

2:40 PM
EDT		10

Anders Albertson

Vince Covello

Grant Landry