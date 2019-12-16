Saturday Becomes Most-Watched Cable Telecast Ever at Presidents Cup

Saturday’s Final Day singles matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia became the most-watched cable telecast in Presidents Cup history, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals.

Airing live in primetime on GOLF Channel (6 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET), the final day posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.742 million viewers per minute (+141% vs. ’15 Final Day), including 1.705 million viewers per minute tuning in to the linear telecast. Viewership peaked at 2.15 million viewers per minute (1.37 U.S. HH rating) from 11:15-11:30 p.m. ET as the United States team was completing its come-from-behind victory over the International team. Saturday also became the most-streamed Final Day in Presidents Cup history.

The United States team was led by playing captain Tiger Woods, who competed in the event for the first time since 2013 and served as the first playing captain at the event since 1994. The Americans dominated the singles matches on Saturday night, winning eight of the 12 points available to erase a 10-8 deficit entering the final day of the competition to ultimately win 16-14 over the Internationals, who were led by captain Ernie Els.

In total, NBC Sports Group dedicated more than 60 hours of coverage surrounding the Presidents Cup. Given the 16-hour time difference (between Melbourne and Eastern Standard Time), live coverage of the competition aired on GOLF Channel in primetime Wednesday-Saturday, while encore broadcasts of the final two days aired Saturday-Sunday on NBC.