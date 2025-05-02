Scottie Scheffler dominating CJ Cup Byron Nelson despite lengthy weather suspension

Inclement weather might have disrupted play Friday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but it did nothing to prevent Scottie Scheffler from taking a commanding lead.

The world No. 1 is six clear of the field — with 18 players yet to begin their second rounds — after playing his final 10 holes in 8 under for a 63.

“I had two solid days,” said Scheffler, who followed up a 61 on his way to an 18-under total. “Two more of those, and I should be in a good spot.”

Sam Stevens posted 65 to reach 12 under, alone in second. Ricky Castillo (66) is in the clubhouse at 11 under. Play was eventually called because of darkness and will resume at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

Scheffler eagled his ninth hole of Round 2 before play was initially halted because of lightning in the McKinney, Texas, area. The suspension lasted six hours and 15 minutes before Scheffler and the morning wave were able to return to the course at 5 p.m. EDT.

At the time, Scheffler led by two shots. After opening Thursday in 10 under, he remained on that number following eight straight pars to begin the second round. He then eagled the par-5 18th, his ninth hole of the day, hitting his second shot from 233 yards to 10 feet. The horn sounded minutes later.

Standing at 12 under upon the restart, Scheffler resumed his scoring ways at TPC Craig Ranch, where they were playing preferred lies for the second straight day, making birdie on Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 9 for an inward 30.

Scheffler’s 124 total is one shot off the PGA Tour’s opening 36-hole record (Justin Thomas, 2017 Sony Open). After winning seven Tour events (and Olympic gold) last year, Scheffler is seeking his first victory in 2025. The Dallas resident is also looking for his first win in his hometown event, having skipped it last year because of the birth of his son.

“I feel like my game has been trending in the right direction. I had some good starts recently. I had a good start at the Masters, solid start, and then I had a chance here in Houston,” Scheffler said.

“Overall, I had a decent week in Hilton Head. I didn’t have a great Sunday, but overall I played some pretty solid golf. So I definitely feel like my game is trending in the right direction.”