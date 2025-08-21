Skip navigation
Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy, head-to-head scores on the PGA Tour

  
Published August 21, 2025 06:55 PM
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
August 21, 2025 06:07 PM
Rory McIlroy earns one of the more unique birdies of the Tour Championship, banking his bunker shot off the stands onto the 18th green and sinking the putt to conclude his first round.

Thursday’s opening round of the Tour Championship marked the 20th time that Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have competed together in the same pairing/grouping in a stroke-play PGA Tour event, per Tour stats.

Scheffler shot 7-under 63 to McIlroy’s 66 at East Lake Golf Club. That gives Scheffler an 11-6-3 edge, head-to-head; though, McIlroy did beat Scheffler, 2 and 1, in the consolation match of the 2023 WGC-Match Play.

They have played alongside one another eight times this season, with Scheffler going lower on six occasions. Here’s a look at the scores they’ve shot, head-to-head on Tour (* highlights lower score):

﻿EVENT ROUND SCHEFFLER MCILROY
2025 Tour Championship First 63* 66
2025 BMW Championship Second 65* 66
2025 BMW Championship First 66* 70
2025 PGA Championship Second 68* 69
2025 PGA Championship First 69* 74
2025 Players Championship Second 70 68*
2025 Players Championship First 69 67*
2025 Genesis Invitational Fourth 66* 72
2024 U.S. Open Second 74 72*
2024 U.S. Open First 71 65*
2024 Masters Tournament Second 72* 77
2024 Masters Tournament First 66* 71
2023 FedEx St. Jude Champ. Third 71 68*
2023 FedEx St. Jude Champ. Second 66 66
2023 FedEx St. Jude Champ. First 67 67
2023 U.S. Open Fourth 70 70
2023 Players Championship Second 69* 73
2023 Players Championship First 68* 76
202 Tour Championship Fourth 73 66*
2022 Players Championship Third 68* 73