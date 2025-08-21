Scottie Scheffler vs. Rory McIlroy, head-to-head scores on the PGA Tour
Published August 21, 2025 06:55 PM
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
Rory McIlroy earns one of the more unique birdies of the Tour Championship, banking his bunker shot off the stands onto the 18th green and sinking the putt to conclude his first round.
Thursday’s opening round of the Tour Championship marked the 20th time that Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have competed together in the same pairing/grouping in a stroke-play PGA Tour event, per Tour stats.
Scheffler shot 7-under 63 to McIlroy’s 66 at East Lake Golf Club. That gives Scheffler an 11-6-3 edge, head-to-head; though, McIlroy did beat Scheffler, 2 and 1, in the consolation match of the 2023 WGC-Match Play.
They have played alongside one another eight times this season, with Scheffler going lower on six occasions. Here’s a look at the scores they’ve shot, head-to-head on Tour (* highlights lower score):
|EVENT
|ROUND
|SCHEFFLER
|MCILROY
|2025 Tour Championship
|First
|63*
|66
|2025 BMW Championship
|Second
|65*
|66
|2025 BMW Championship
|First
|66*
|70
|2025 PGA Championship
|Second
|68*
|69
|2025 PGA Championship
|First
|69*
|74
|2025 Players Championship
|Second
|70
|68*
|2025 Players Championship
|First
|69
|67*
|2025 Genesis Invitational
|Fourth
|66*
|72
|2024 U.S. Open
|Second
|74
|72*
|2024 U.S. Open
|First
|71
|65*
|2024 Masters Tournament
|Second
|72*
|77
|2024 Masters Tournament
|First
|66*
|71
|2023 FedEx St. Jude Champ.
|Third
|71
|68*
|2023 FedEx St. Jude Champ.
|Second
|66
|66
|2023 FedEx St. Jude Champ.
|First
|67
|67
|2023 U.S. Open
|Fourth
|70
|70
|2023 Players Championship
|Second
|69*
|73
|2023 Players Championship
|First
|68*
|76
|202 Tour Championship
|Fourth
|73
|66*
|2022 Players Championship
|Third
|68*
|73