Senior Open at Sunningdale postponed because of COVID-19

Getty Images

This year’s Senior Open has been postponed because of the threat of the coronavirus. 

Scheduled for July 23-26 at Sunningdale Golf Club in England, Europe's only senior major hasn’t yet been canceled. Instead, the R&A said, it is continuing to look at alternative options, which could include playing The Senior Open later in the year, “if it all possible.”

An official announcement is expected in the coming months. Bernhard Langer is the defending champion.

Events delayed, canceled because of COVID-19

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here’s a look at some events on primary tours that have been canceled or postponed amid the COVID-19 concerns.

“The decision to postpone The Senior Open has been made in the best interests of everyone involved,” said Mark Aspland, head of the Staysure Tour. “Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of all players, spectators and sponsors, and it is therefore the right decision to postpone the event. We will continue to work closely with the R&A, Rolex and other key stakeholders to reschedule the event at a later date when we have further clarity on the global situation.”

Last week, the R&A announced that it was canceling this year’s Open Championship for the first time since World War II. Royal St. George’s will still host the 2021 Open, followed by St. Andrews a year later.

 

