Sentry TOC purse payout: Thomas takes home $1.3 million

Getty Images

After a three-hole playoff that tested the sunset in Maui, Justin Thomas claimed his 12th PGA Tour victory over Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Even better, he took home a check worth over $1.3 million along with the trophy. 

Here’s the entire purse payout from the Sentry Tournament of Champions: 

Finish Player Earnings ($)
1 Justin Thomas 1,340,000.00
T2 Patrick Reed 636,000.00
T2 Xander Schauffele 636,000.00
4 Patrick Cantlay 378,000.00
T5 Rickie Fowler 285,000.00
T5 Joaquin Niemann 285,000.00
T7 Dustin Johnson 206,000.00
T7 Collin Morikawa 206,000.00
T7 Gary Woodland 206,000.00
10 Jon Rahm 179,000.00
T11 J.T. Poston 162,500.00
T11 Matthew Wolff 162,500.00
13 Lanto Griffin 147,000.00
T14 Cameron Champ 127,333.34
T14 Kevin Kisner 127,333.33
T14 Matt Kuchar 127,333.33
T17 Sebastián Muñoz 106,000.00
T17 Ryan Palmer 106,000.00
T19 Paul Casey 90,500.00
T19 Corey Conners 90,500.00
T19 Tyler Duncan 90,500.00
T19 Nate Lashley 90,500.00
T23 Adam Long 80,500.00
T23 Graeme McDowell 80,500.00
T25 Max Homa 75,000.00
T25 Sung Kang 75,000.00
T27 Jim Herman 71,000.00
T27 Chez Reavie 71,000.00
29 Brendon Todd 69,000.00
30 J.B. Holmes 68,000.00
31 Dylan Frittelli 67,000.00
T32 Keith Mitchell 65,500.00
T32 Kevin Na 65,500.00
34 Martin Trainer 64,000.00

