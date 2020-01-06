Sentry TOC purse payout: Thomas takes home $1.3 million

After a three-hole playoff that tested the sunset in Maui, Justin Thomas claimed his 12th PGA Tour victory over Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Even better, he took home a check worth over $1.3 million along with the trophy.
Here’s the entire purse payout from the Sentry Tournament of Champions:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings ($)
|1
|Justin Thomas
|1,340,000.00
|T2
|Patrick Reed
|636,000.00
|T2
|Xander Schauffele
|636,000.00
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|378,000.00
|T5
|Rickie Fowler
|285,000.00
|T5
|Joaquin Niemann
|285,000.00
|T7
|Dustin Johnson
|206,000.00
|T7
|Collin Morikawa
|206,000.00
|T7
|Gary Woodland
|206,000.00
|10
|Jon Rahm
|179,000.00
|T11
|J.T. Poston
|162,500.00
|T11
|Matthew Wolff
|162,500.00
|13
|Lanto Griffin
|147,000.00
|T14
|Cameron Champ
|127,333.34
|T14
|Kevin Kisner
|127,333.33
|T14
|Matt Kuchar
|127,333.33
|T17
|Sebastián Muñoz
|106,000.00
|T17
|Ryan Palmer
|106,000.00
|T19
|Paul Casey
|90,500.00
|T19
|Corey Conners
|90,500.00
|T19
|Tyler Duncan
|90,500.00
|T19
|Nate Lashley
|90,500.00
|T23
|Adam Long
|80,500.00
|T23
|Graeme McDowell
|80,500.00
|T25
|Max Homa
|75,000.00
|T25
|Sung Kang
|75,000.00
|T27
|Jim Herman
|71,000.00
|T27
|Chez Reavie
|71,000.00
|29
|Brendon Todd
|69,000.00
|30
|J.B. Holmes
|68,000.00
|31
|Dylan Frittelli
|67,000.00
|T32
|Keith Mitchell
|65,500.00
|T32
|Kevin Na
|65,500.00
|34
|Martin Trainer
|64,000.00