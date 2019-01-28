The field for the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur is complete.

A week after 66 players were announced as having accepted invitations into the April 3-6 event in Augusta, Ga., the tournament completed its 72-player field on Monday by adding six more participants.

They final selections were Taiwan's Yu-Sang Hou (ranked 54th in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking), Belgium's Clarisse Louis (60), Germany's Sophie Hausmann (62), China's Lei Ye (79), and Americans Zoe Campos (106) and Alexa Melton (114).

That group includes two college golfers. Hou is a sophomore at Arizona and helped the Wildcats win the 2018 NCAA team title as a freshman. She will join her sister, Yu-Chiang Hou, in the Augusta National Women's Amateur field. Hausmann is a senior at Idaho and already has four top 10s this season after winning Big Sky Player of the Year honors last season.

There are also three future college players among the six additions. Campos, a Class of 2021 recruit, is committed to UCLA. Melton signed with Pepperdine last November. And Ye, who goes by Angelina, will be a freshman at Stanford this fall.

The final field for the first women's championship at Augusta National will include seven of the current top-10 women's amateurs in the world, including top-ranked Jennifer Kupcho. The Wake Forest senior recently moved to No. 1 after former UCLA standout Lilia Vu turned pro.

The first 36 holes of the 54-hole Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club with the top 30 and ties making the cut and competing at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6. Players who qualify for the final round will play in a practice round at Augusta National on April 5.

NBC will broadcast the final round from noon-3 p.m. ET with Golf Channel providing highlights, live reports and news coverage during the event.